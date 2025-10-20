Mexico's Secretaría de Energía (Sener) plans to add 6.4 GW to 9.5 GW of renewable capacity while keeping state-owned CFE's share above 54%, integrating storage and efficiency measures to stabilize the grid.From pv magazine Mexico Sener, Mexico's energy ministry, has published the Programa de Desarrollo del Sistema Eléctrico Nacional (Prosener) 2025-30, which prioritizes renewables and energy storage to strengthen the electricity system. The plan projects between 6,400 MW and 9,550 MW of new generation capacity, 96% from solar and wind, with clean power expected to account for 38% of total generation ...

