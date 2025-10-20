An international research team has found Cameroon exhibited a slow but obvious move towards equitable electrification between 2015 and 2024, with an increased focus on distributed renewable energy sources.Cameroon's renewable energy policy direction shifted dramatically during the past decade, with increased focus on solar, off-grid and mini-grid deployments, new research has found. An international research team analyzed the development of renewable energy in Cameroon between 2015 and 2024, with their findings highlighting that while hydropower remains the country's dominant source of renewable ...

