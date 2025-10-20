Black Book Research: HLTH 2025: 150 Past Attendees and Investors Identify Their Five AI Platform Categories Set to Displace Legacy Health IT in 2026

Compiled by Black Book Research from VC PE and banking investors, the briefing ranks which AI-driven categories are converting pilots to scale and where capital rotation is expected to accelerate, delivering measurable governance, speed, and margin expansion.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Investor attention at HLTH 2025 is consolidating around a focused set of AI platform categories expected to drive the next phase of health IT disruption. Black Book Research surveyed 154 past HLTH attendees and healthcare investors including those with both successful and failed investments using an investor-specific KPI framework to analyze which AI innovations are most likely to outperform in performance, delivery, and displacement potential.

Findings spotlight where sophisticated capital should concentrate: platform companies building governed, interoperable, explainable, and economically defensible architectures while legacy middleware, manual rev-cycle tools, and stand-alone workflow apps lose market relevance.

"We translated post-mortems from both outperformers and impairments into an underwriting KPI stack investors can apply on the floor. The emphasis is cash conversion, audited outcomes, and in-workflow activation not slideware," said Douglas Brown, Black Book Research. "The 2026 rotation is about AI platforms with enforceable data rights, deterministic workflows, and provable margin expansion. Categories that collapse integration debt and standardize governance will take share from legacy HCIT."

CATEGORY 1 - INTEROPERABILITY & DATA-TRUST CONTROL PLANES

Rationale: Interfaces are evolving into governed data products that enforce identity, consent, lineage, and observability=retiring interface-engine integration debt.

Vendors to See at HLTH: 1upHealth · AWS HealthLake · Google Cloud Healthcare · Health Gorilla · Microsoft Azure Health Data Services · Particle Health · Redox · Smile Digital Health

Survey Validation (154 Respondents): 149 of 154 respondents ranked this category as their top investment priority. Top KPI scores (0-10): Traction Velocity 9.3, Evidence Quality 9.1, Workflow Integration 8.8, Unit Economics 8.6.

Going Away: Legacy integration engines and custom HL7 middleware.

CATEGORY 2 - PRIVACY-PRESERVING COMPUTE & DATA COLLABORATION (Clean Rooms, PETs, PPRL)

Rationale: Zero/low-copy analytics and model training across payer-provider-life sciences create network effects and regulator-grade governance.

Vendors to See at HLTH: Datavant · LiveRamp (Clean Room) · Snowflake HCLS (Clean Room) · Protopia AI · TripleBlind

Survey Validation (154 Respondents): 125 of 154 respondents ranked this category within their top two investment priorities. Top KPI scores (0-10): Governance 9.0, Privacy-Tech Throughput 8.7, Evidence Quality 8.5, Integration Depth 8.3.

Going Away: Manual de-identification and duplicated data pipelines.

CATEGORY 3 - PRECISION OPERATIONS IN DIAGNOSTICS & MONITORING (Signal - Workflow - Payment)

Rationale: AI-generated signals now drive closed-loop operations linking clinical lift to revenue reliability, replacing fragmented decision-support widgets.

Vendors to See at HLTH: Aidoc · AliveCor · Butterfly Network · Cleerly · Eko Health · GE HealthCare (Caption AI) · Wolters Kluwer | UpToDate Expert AI

Survey Validation (154 Respondents): 122 of 154 respondents ranked this category in their top three. Top KPI scores (0-10): Signal?Task Conversion 8.9, Revenue Reliability 8.6, Evidence Quality 8.3, Operational ROI 8.0.

Going Away: Passive alerting tools and non-reimbursable decision-support widgets.

CATEGORY 4 - AUTONOMOUS REVENUE INTEGRITY (Coding - Denials - Prior Auth)

Rationale: Coder-in-the-loop autonomy compresses DNFB, stabilizes cash, and extends into denial prevention/appeals with explainability.

Vendors to See at HLTH: CodaMetrix · Fathom · Nym Health

Survey Validation (154 Respondents): 111 of 154 respondents rated this category among their top four priorities. Top KPI scores (0-10): Autonomy 8.5, Explainability 8.2, Cash Acceleration 8.1, Audit Transparency 7.9.

Going Away: Manual coding labor and legacy RCM automation without AI explainability.

CATEGORY 5 - VIRTUAL SAFETY & WORKFORCE AUTOMATION (Beyond Tele-Sitting)

Rationale: From observation to orchestration-achieving =1:12 coverage ratios with AI risk scoring and EHR tasking; radar/RF sensing expands TAM.

Vendors to See at HLTH: Artisight · care.ai · CareView · Collette Health (MedSitter) · LookDeep Health · Neteera

Survey Validation (154 Respondents): 107 of 154 respondents ranked this category within their top five priorities. Top KPI scores (0-10): Coverage Ratio 8.3, Safety Events Avoided 8.1, Integration Depth 7.9, Automation ROI 7.8.

Going Away: One-camera tele-sitting systems. legacy virtual nursing tools, and manual rounding workflows.

UNDERWRITING KPIs - INVESTOR HEURISTICS

Methodology (KPI summary): Each respondent scored vendors and categories on 0-10 scales across six KPIs: traction velocity, evidence quality, workflow integration, unit economics, defensibility, and capital posture. Scores were weighted by deal-intent signals (LOIs, ACV adds, expansion timing) and normalized to median and IQR values across all responses (n=154). Median investor role mix: Institutional 46%, Strategic Corporate 34%, Growth/VC 20%. Confidence interval ±3.5%.

FORWARD-LOOKING INSIGHT

Investor capital is consolidating toward AI platforms that enforce data rights, integrate deterministically, and deliver audited financial lift. Legacy HCIT vendors reliant on service revenue and manual data movement are expected to see rapid valuation erosion by 2026. Note: A provisional sixth category (Precision Care Pathway Management) was merged into Precision Operations after respondent validation showed overlap.

ABOUT BLACK BOOK RESEARCH

For five years, Black Book Research has surveyed HLTH attendees and healthcare investors pre- and post-conference to document predictions, missed investments, and outcomes-translating those insights into actionable investor intelligence. By combining year-round client-validated data with HLTH-cycle fieldwork, Black Book identifies short-term winners and long-term disruptors driving market rotation, capital allocation, and M&A. Media & Investor Relations: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com | www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

EDITOR'S NOTE

All vendor names were directly cited by respondents in the 2025 Black Book HLTH investor survey as examples aligned to each displacement theme. Inclusion DOES NOT imply endorsement or ranking by Black Book Research. Booth details should be verified through the HLTH application.

