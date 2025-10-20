Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final assay results from its 2025 exploration programs the Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Aventis Energy Inc. ("Aventis") (CSE: AVE).

From July 4 to July 16, 2025, the Company completed a detailed mapping and sampling program across historical uranium showings and zones of interest on the Project. Assay results confirm uranium mineralization across the Project, including high-grade* surface mineralization at the Manhattan Showing.

Highlights:

High-Grade Uranium at Surface: Verification of surficial uranium mineralization across the Project, including the historical Manhattan Showing with assay results returning uranium grades ranging from 0.72% to 8.10% U3O8 in outcrop grab samples.

Discovery of New Radioactive Showings: Scintillometer prospecting uncovered previously undocumented radioactive occurrences across the Project in favorable rock types for uranium and Rare Earth Element ("REE") mineralization.

Ongoing Exploration: An extensive ground gravity survey is scheduled for December 2025, designed to identify density anomalies potentially representing hydrothermal alteration systems coincident with newly refined EM conductor trends across the Project. A diamond drill program is being planned for Q1 2026 to begin testing targets developed and ranked through the successful programs executed in 2025.

"Our geochemical assays returning the highest uranium grades ever reported on the Project increases our confidence and excitement, as we were able to repeat historic results and identify new areas of mineralization at surface," said Sean Hillacre, President & VP Exploration of Standard Uranium. "We will continue to bolster our targeting strategy through the December ground gravity program leading into the first drill program on the Project in more than 40 years."

Figure 1. Regional map of the Corvo Project. The Project is located 60 km due east of Cameco's McArthur River mine and 45 km northeast of Atha Energy's Gemini Mineralized Zone ("GMZ").

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10633/270985_03afcce444773bc1_001full.jpg

2025 Prospecting Program - Geochemical Assay Results

Beginning July 4 and concluding July 16, 2025, the Standard Uranium technical team completed a detailed mapping, prospecting, and sampling program to ground-truth historical uranium showings at surface on the Project. Prospecting confirmed several uraniferous outcrops and boulders across the Project, including at the Manhattan showing (0.72% to 8.10% U3O8; Figure 2).

A total of 30 outcrop and boulder grab samples were submitted to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory, for whole-rock, uranium, and REE geochemical analysis. Uranium and Total Rare Earth Element Oxides including Yttrium oxide (TREO*) results from 28 radioactive samples are summarized below in Table 1. Oxide TREO* values in Table 1 refer to total amounts of the REE oxides in the lanthanide series plus the chemically similar element Yttrium (Y2O3). Parts per million ("ppm") values are converted to oxide wt.% values through the applicable conversion factor relating to each REE oxide and then summed3.

Table 1. Corvo 2025 Prospecting Uranium and TREO* Geochemical Assays

Sample Easting Northing Type Lithology Uranium

(total, ppm) U3O8

(wt.%) TREO*

(wt.%) Manhattan Showing: 214010 561099 6408003 Outcrop Paragneiss 65,700 8.100 0.190 244959 561102 6408006 Outcrop Paragneiss 51,100 5.140 0.144 214011 561099 6408003 Outcrop Paragneiss 32,400 4.230 0.124 244960 561102 6408006 Outcrop Paragneiss 5,960 0.718 0.041















244962 561707 6406667 Boulder Pegmatite 2,160 0.260 0.054 244975 562085 6408020 Outcrop Orthogneiss 845 0.095 0.036 244964 560919 6405920 Boulder Pegmatite 575 0.059 0.083 244973 561790 6406254 Outcrop Orthogneiss 287 0.034 0.058 244954 563482 6407023 Outcrop Lithological Contact 363 0.033 0.139 244956 563722 6407404 Boulder Pegmatite 291 0.029 0.023 244951 562348 6405779 Outcrop Pegmatite 261 0.022 0.013 244969 558245 6405053 Boulder Pegmatite 143 0.022 0.089 244971 558816 6406058 Boulder Orthogneiss 258 0.019 0.022 244966 560807 6406127 Outcrop Pegmatite 68.6 0.016 0.072 244961 561108 6408008 Outcrop Paragneiss 150 0.016 0.055 244965 560807 6406127 Outcrop Pegmatite 204 0.013 0.054 244970 559010 6405565 Outcrop Pegmatite 119 0.012 0.017 244958 561288 6404091 Boulder Pegmatite 110 0.012 0.048 244963 561786 6406272 Outcrop Pegmatite 43.4 0.009 0.010 244976 559294 6407164 Outcrop Pegmatite 92.8 0.008 0.023 244967 560783 6406159 Outcrop Pegmatite 22.8 0.003 0.114 244957 564150 6407779 Boulder Pegmatite 40.4 0.003 0.008 244974 560382 6407282 Outcrop Paragneiss 2.81 0.002 0.023 244972 561786 6406276 Outcrop Pegmatite 23.9 0.002 0.009 244952 561744 6405987 Outcrop Pegmatite 150 <0.001 0.127 244968 561022 6406015 Boulder Pegmatite 101 <0.001 0.121 244955 563534 6407318 Outcrop Pegmatite 19.7 <0.001 0.293 244953 561703 6405969 Outcrop Pegmatite 15.3 <0.001 0.024

Figure 2. Manhattan Showing high-grade samples (Left) Hand sample 244959 - 5.14 wt.% U3O8 (Right) Hand sample 214010 - 8.10 wt.% U3O8. Scale bars units are metric (cm / mm).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10633/270985_03afcce444773bc1_002full.jpg

Corvo Exploration

Supplementary geophysical surveys across the Project have been designed to further refine drill targets for an inaugural drill program in 2026. The Company will complete a high-resolution ground gravity survey across the main conductive trends on the Project, aiming to identify potential hydrothermal alteration halos which could be related to basement-hosted uranium mineralization.

Earlier this year, the Company contracted Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. in partnership with New Resolution Geophysics to carry out a helicopter-borne Xcite time domain electromagnetic and total field magnetic survey over the Corvo Project2. The survey totalled approximately 1,380 line-kms with a traverse line spacing of 100 m and tie-line spacing of 1,000 m. The airborne TDEM survey outlines several kilometers of conductive anomalies and magnetic features in bedrock, effectively enhancing the resolution of more than 29 kilometres of conductive trends on the project.

Ongoing geophysical interpretation and modeling is being completed to integrate historical surveys with newly collected datasets, which will provide high-priority drill targets and significantly derisk the Project prior to modern drilling in 2026.

The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade basement-hosted uranium mineralization akin to the Rabbit Lake deposit and the recently discovered Gemini Mineralized Zone. Located just outside the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, Corvo boasts shallow drill targets with bedrock under minimal cover of glacial till.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples collected for analysis were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for preparation, processing, and ICP-MS or ICP-OES multi-element analysis using total and partial digestion and boron by fusion. Radioactive samples were tested using the ICP1 uranium multi-element exploration package plus boron. All samples marked as radioactive upon arrival to the lab were also analyzed using the U3O8 assay (reported in wt.%). SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals in accordance with Standard Uranium's quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) protocols. All samples passed internal QA/QC protocols and the results presented in this release are deemed complete, reliable, and repeatable.

REE oxide conversion factors3 were verified using the following formulas:

Convert REE (Rare Earth Element) ppm to REO (Rare Earth Oxide): REO % = (ppm / Atomic Weight of REE) * (Molecular Weight of REO / 10,000).

Element-to-oxide conversion factor: Molecular weight of the oxide / atomic weight of the element. For oxides with more than one metal cation, account for the number of cations in the formula.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Natural gamma radiation from rocks reported in this news release was measured in counts per second ("cps") using a handheld RS-125 super-spectrometer and RS-120 super-scintillometer. Readers are cautioned that scintillometer readings are not uniformly or directly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be treated only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals. The RS-125 and RS-120 units supplied by Radiation Solutions Inc. ("RSI") have been calibrated on specially designed Test Pads by RSI. Standard Uranium maintains an internal QA/QC procedure for calibration and calculation of drift in radioactivity readings through three test pads containing known concentrations of radioactive minerals. Internal test pad radioactivity readings are known and regularly compared to readings measured by the handheld scintillometers for QA/QC purposes.

References

1 SMDI# 2052: https://mineraldeposits.saskatchewan.ca/Home/Viewdetails/2052 & Mineral Assessment Report MAW00047: Eagle Plains Resources Inc., 2011-2012

2 Standard Uranium Provides Exploration Update Highlighting Results of Gravity and TDEM Surveys on Three Eastern Athabasca Uranium Projects, News Release, March 13, 2025. https://standarduranium.ca/news-releases/standard-uranium-provides-exploration-update-tdem-surveys-on-three-eastern-athabasca-uranium/

3 https://www.jcu.edu.au/advanced-analytical-centre/resources/element-to-stoichiometric-oxide-conversion-factors

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U3O8 to be "high-grade".

**The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 65,535 counts per second (cps) on a handheld RS-125 Super-Spectrometer to be "off-scale".

***The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) on a handheld RS-125 Super-Spectrometer to be "anomalous".

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in the world's richest uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 235,435 acres (95,277 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 43,185 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

