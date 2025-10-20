Morristown, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Digital experience agency eDesign Interactive received four awards at the 20th Annual w3 Awards, presented by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA).

eDesign's Work for Sour Jacks Wins Gold and AIVA Team's Picks Mention at the 20th w3 Awards

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/271067_4c87faa724fd88c6_001full.jpg

The agency earned three Gold Awards in the General Websites category for its work with the following brands:

Sour Jacks

Greenlane

Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey

The team's work on the IFE-STAR website received a Silver Award in the General Websites category.

All four winning projects outperformed thousands of entries submitted by brands, agencies, and creators worldwide.

eDesign's work for Sour Jacks was also featured in the AIVA Team's Picks, a special recognition highlighting w3 award-winning projects that stood out as favorites among AIVA members for their exceptional creativity and innovation.

"We are honored to be recognized by the w3 Awards and the AIVA jury, which includes industry leaders from Netflix, Disney, IBM, PepsiCo, and more. These awards inspire us to embrace new challenges and continue raising the bar for digital creativity," said Vincent Mazza, Managing Partner at eDesign Interactive.

To learn more about eDesign Interactive and its services, please visit https://edesigninteractive.com

About eDesign Interactive

eDesign Interactive is an award-winning digital experience agency headquartered in Morristown, NJ. Founded in 2004 with a team of 50+ talented individuals fueled by passion, artistic flair, and unconventional ideas, eDesign combines creativity with strategic insight to help brands connect meaningfully with their audiences.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271067

SOURCE: DesignRush