Health Impact Alliance and Connect America Announce "LifelineConnect" to Transform Senior Independence

Five-year strategy positions the iconic Lifeline brand to reach one million older adults through a connected healthcare ecosystem debuting at HLTH 2025 in Las Vegas, October 19-22.

BALA-CYNWYD, PA AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Health Impact Alliance (HIA) and Connect America today announced a Letter of Intent under which Connect America will grant HIA rights to expand the iconic Lifeline brand across North America, subject to a definitive agreement. The partnership combines Lifeline's 50-year legacy of trusted emergency response with HIA's innovative connected healthcare ecosystem to support senior independence at scale.

Lifeline Connect

LifelineConnect will debut at HLTH 2025 and help to empower up to one million older adults to live safely and independently at home.

Under the new brand LifelineConnect, the organizations plan to help empower up to one million older adults to remain in their homes safely and confidently, with the goal of extending independence for years beyond traditional care timelines. The launch responds to a rapidly aging U.S. population - up 13% since 2020 - and rising demand for technology that helps older adults live safely and confidently at home.

LifelineConnect will debut at HLTH 2025 in Las Vegas, October 19-22 (Booth 3224), showcasing an integrated ecosystem of purpose-built home devices and wearables, a family-sharing app, and 24/7 emergency response with clinical triage. Designed to stay quiet when all is well and act only when needed, the system is intended to learn each person's baseline, route alerts to the appropriate site of care, and keep caregivers informed.

"Lifeline has protected families for more than 50 years and is the perfect platform to help one million adults remain at home longer," said Craig Smith, Managing Director of Health Impact Alliance.

"Senior independence is evolving toward connected ecosystems that use technology and AI to anticipate needs and improve quality of life," said Janet Dillione, Chief Executive Officer of Connect America. "That's why Connect America believes so strongly in partnering to expand the trusted Lifeline brand into a broader vision of safety and health in the home."

The LifelineConnect ecosystem is designed to go beyond traditional emergency response by providing health trend monitoring, supporting preventive care, and coordinating family involvement-serving those who may not yet require personal emergency services as well as those already using them. The connected ecosystem will address six key areas: Safety & Security, Health & Wellness, Daily Living Assistance, Exercise & Mobility, Environment & Comfort, and Social Connection. Features are intended to include advanced health monitoring with continuous vital-sign tracking, predictive analytics, smart-home integration, family coordination tools, emergency response with automatic fall detection, and medication management.

The partnership arrives at a pivotal time, fueled by demographic growth among older adults, increasing awareness of health-monitoring technology, and government support for preventive healthcare. Recent U.S. initiatives encouraging wearable adoption underscore the national priority of helping older adults remain independent.

Contact Information

Jane MacPherson

Communications Manager

jane.macpherson@lifeline.ca

16473027164

Dorit Baxter

Head of Brand & Corporate Marketing

dorit.baxter@healthimpactalliance.com

SOURCE: Connect America

Related Images

HIA Logo



Connect America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/health-impact-alliance-and-connect-america-announce-%22lifelineconnect%22-1086868