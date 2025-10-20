The ASSEMBLY Show: Thousands of Manufacturing Professionals to Attend the 13th Annual ASSEMBLY Show Taking Place this Week in Rosemont, IL

All Attendees Also Receive Access to SMTA International and Quality Deck

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / The future of manufacturing takes center stage this week as thousands of industry professionals and engineers gather for the 13th Annual ASSEMBLY Show, taking place October 21-23, 2025, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. Produced by ASSEMBLY Magazine, the event will showcase the latest advancements in robotics, autonomous and electric mobility, artificial intelligence, automation, and the factory of the future.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with hundreds of leading suppliers, explore innovative products and equipment firsthand, and participate in dozens of educational sessions led by industry experts - all designed to help manufacturers streamline operations, improve quality, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

"We look forward to welcoming manufacturing, design, process, and quality engineers, as well as operations and R&D professionals, to experience three days of learning, networking, and hands-on discovery," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher of ASSEMBLY Magazine. "The ASSEMBLY Show is all about helping manufacturers adapt to new challenges, expand into new markets, and grow efficiently. Assembly technology is changing at an incredible pace - what was new last year is already improved, and what's coming next will be transformative."

Conference and Keynote Highlights

The event kicks off Tuesday, October 21, with a full day of conference sessions from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Expert speakers will lead focused tracks including AI on the Assembly Line, Robots on the Assembly Line, Smart Manufacturing, Automated Assembly, Fastening, A Focus on Quality and Assembly on the Cutting Edge. View the complete agenda at assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show/conference-program.

On Wednesday, October 22, Joanna Cooper, General Manager of Daimler Truck North America, will deliver the keynote address, "The Competitive Edge." Sponsored by Promess, this session will offer a candid look at how Cooper leads transformation in a complex, technology-driven manufacturing environment. Drawing on real-world examples, she will explore how digital tools-from AI to advanced automation-are redefining products, processes, and people across modern manufacturing.

Exhibit Hall and Special Features - The 13th Annual ASSEMBLY Show will feature hundreds of exhibiting companies representing every corner of the assembly industry. Attendees can evaluate the newest assembly technologies, experience equipment demonstrations, and connect with product specialists face-to-face. View the 2025 floor plan and full exhibitor list here.

The event will spotlight Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors Intellect and Ujigami; and Bronze Sponsors DuPas TorqTec, Weiss, and IPS. Additional highlights include:

New Product of the Year Awards - Attendees vote for their favorite innovations across five categories.

Guided Exhibit Floor Tours - ASSEMBLY editors will lead guided tours on Fastening Tools, Manufacturing Software, and Automated Assembly Systems.

Learning Theaters - Attend 30-minute sessions, held right on the show floor, led by technical experts from leading vendors delivering in-depth knowledge and practical takeaways.

The Quality Deck , presented by Quality magazine , is a dedicated area, featuring quality manufacturing technology suppliers who specialize in solutions for product quality and process improvement. It also features daily 15-minute talks in the ASQ Booth, where industry experts share valuable quality insights you won't want to miss.

FIRST Robotic Display - Students from First Illinois in grades 9-12 will showcase how they design, program, and build a robot on the show floor.

Community Hub - Listen to interviews from the ASSEMBLY Podcast, hop on a Guided Tour, see the New Product nominees, and recharge devices.

Networking and Community Events - Networking remains at the heart of The ASSEMBLY Show, with multiple opportunities to connect throughout the week:

Taste of Rosemont Opening Night Reception - Tuesday, 4:00-7:00 p.m., featuring local restaurants, food, and drinks on the show floor.

Oktoberfest Networking Reception - Wednesday, 5:00-6:30 p.m., with seasonal brews, snacks, and conversation.

Morning Mingle & Breakfast - Thursday, 9:00-10:00 a.m., featuring the announcement of the New Product of the Year winners.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The ASSEMBLY Show will host Pink Out Day on Thursday, October 23rd. This fundraising initiative is for the Susan G. Komen Foundation and attendee donations will be matched, up to $5,000, with 100% of contributions going directly to the foundation. A donation check presentation will take place during Thursday's Morning Mingle.

Co-Located Event: SMTA International

All ASSEMBLY Show attendees will also receive access to SMTA International, the premier global conference and exhibition for electronics manufacturing professionals. This collaboration brings together experts from across the electronics ecosystem-spanning microsystems, component manufacturing, and system-level integration-to share best practices, explore emerging technologies, and advance innovation across the supply chain. Learn more at smtai.org.

About the ASSEMBLY Show

The ASSEMBLY Show is produced by ASSEMBLY (assemblymag.com), the leading media brand covering technologies and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. The show and conference are presented by BNP Media, one of the nation's top business-to-business media companies, serving professionals across more than 60 industries through magazines, digital media, events, and research. For more information, visit bnpmedia.com.

