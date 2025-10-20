Adapti, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Levelution Sports, Expanding NIL and Athlete Representation Capabilities

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI), a company developing AI technology to integrate sports and influencer management, today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Levelution Sports, a premier NIL representation agency specializing in compliance, brand partnerships, and athlete development.

The proposed acquisition underscores Adapti's broader strategy to build a multi-sport, multi-discipline athlete management platform that combines traditional representation with cutting-edge digital and NIL capabilities. By integrating Levelution Sports into its platform, Adapti will provide its roster of athletes with expanded resources, expertise in NIL compliance, and access to new partnership opportunities.

"Signing this LOI with Levelution Sports is another important step in our growth strategy," said Adam Nicosia, CEO of Adapti. "Kirk and his team have built a respected agency with deep NIL expertise, and we believe their work will be an incredible complement to our expanding sports and influencer management platform. Together, we can deliver even greater opportunities for athletes to succeed both on and off the field."

"At Levelution Sports, our mission has always been to empower athletes with the tools and guidance needed to maximize their potential in the NIL era," said Kirk Lee Noles, CEO of Levelution Sports. "Joining forces with Adapti will allow us to scale that mission, expand our impact, and provide unmatched opportunities for our clients. We're excited about what this future holds."

Transaction terms were not disclosed.

About Adapti

Adapti, Inc. (OTC: ADTI), leverages advanced AI technology to match products and brands with optimal influencers, using proprietary data analytics to drive superior marketing results. Adapti aims to build a global platform where data is an asset, efficiently paired with high-impact influencers.

In July 2025, Adapti acquired the Ballengee Group, a full-service sports agency representing Major League Baseball athletes. The Ballengee Group assists its clients with contract negotiations, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships. The Ballengee Group has guided world champions and global icons throughout their careers.

Adapti plans to roll out a suite of integrated services that blend traditional contract negotiation and endorsement deals with dynamic social media campaigns, which we anticipate will be powered by AdaptAI's proprietary "data fingerprint" technology that the company is developing. This technology will utilize Large Language Models to quickly optimize and adapt to changes in the ever-evolving marketing landscape. This holistic approach is being designed to maximize engagement, drive higher ROI for brand partners, and ensure athletes capture every opportunity to grow their platforms.

About Levelution Sports

Levelution Sports is a NIL representation agency dedicated to helping athletes navigate the evolving landscape of Name, Image, and Likeness. With a focus on compliance, brand partnerships, and long-term career development, Levelution provides athletes with the tools and resources needed to excel in sports, business, and life. Learn more at www.levelutionsports.com.

