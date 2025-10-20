Signal Advance, Inc.: Signal Advance Achieves Major Encryption Milestone with Analog Guard

ROSHARON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Signal Advance, Inc. (OTC:SIGL), developer of AI-resistant and quantum-secure encryption technology, today announced new simulation results validating the advanced performance of its patented Analog Guard® cybersecurity platform. The results represent achievement of a major milestone in encryption randomness, scalability, and data integrity, confirming Analog Guard® as a next-generation foundation for secure hardware and data protection systems.

In controlled simulations, Signal Advance engineers tested multiple Analog Guard® configurations under rigorous conditions. The encryption engine achieved near-perfect randomness, flawless data recovery, and consistent performance across multi-stage deployments - all within a unified analog-domain architecture.

Key performance metrics included:

Encryption Bit Error Rate (BER[En]) = 0.5114

Decryption Bit Error Rate (BER[De]) = 0.0

The Bit Error Rate (BER) quantifies how much an encrypted signal differs from its source. A BER near 0.5 indicates the encrypted output is completely random-mathematically indistinguishable from noise-a hallmark of strong encryption. A BER of 0.0 verifies perfect recovery of the original data upon decryption.

To validate scalability, engineers cascaded two Analog Guard® encryption stages, feeding the encrypted output of one stage into another. Results remained stable: BER[En1] = 0.5134, BER[En2] = 0.5114, and BER[De] = 0.0, confirming that encryption strength and fidelity are fully preserved even in multi-stage systems.

"Analog Guard® doesn't just encrypt data-it transforms it into statistically random signals that are impervious to both conventional and AI-based attacks," said Chris Hymel, Ph.D., President & CEO of Signal Advance, Inc. "Equally critical, the system restores data with absolute precision. That dual capability-complete unpredictability plus perfect recovery-defines the next frontier in cybersecurity hardware."

Dr. Hymel added, "These results demonstrate that Analog Guard® has moved well beyond concept status. It's now a scalable, defensible, and commercially viable platform designed to harden digital systems against evolving AI and quantum threats. This marks a pivotal step toward deployment in cybersecurity, defense, and secure communications markets."

Signal Advance, Inc. (OTC: SIGL) develops breakthrough technologies in encryption, secure communications, and signal processing. Its flagship Analog Guard® platform leverages analog-domain transformations to deliver AI-resistant, quantum-resilient encryption that strengthens digital systems in high-threat environments.

Analog Guard® and Signal Advance® are registered trademarks of Signal Advance, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

