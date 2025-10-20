Antea Group UK Welcomes Bryan Taylor as New Service Line Director - Insurance

LEEDS, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Antea Group UK is pleased to welcome Bryan Taylor as the Service Line Director for Insurance. After more than two decades with Antea Group USA, most recently leading the firm's Insurance Sub-Segment and market strategy, Bryan has taken on a new role with Antea Group UK and will be based in the London area.

Bryan brings a global perspective and a strong commitment to helping clients navigate environmental risk and sustainability challenges. In his new role, he will lead Antea Group's efforts in the UK to expand and enhance services for the insurance sector. He will focus on delivering practical, data-driven solutions to complex environmental risk and sustainability needs.

Bryan is excited to collaborate with colleagues and clients across the UK and internationally to continue building resilient, sustainable outcomes for the industries Antea Group serves.

"We are very happy to welcome Bryan to Antea Group UK," says Alex Ferguson, CEO of Antea Group UK. "In addition to his wide technical and commercial experience and strong relationships with both clients and our colleagues across Antea Group USA, Bryan also brings a clear perspective on the US interpretation of environmental risk. This provides us our company in the UK with a unique ability to advise our US clients as they seek to interpret UK and EU environmental risk in the context of a US investment case."

About Antea Group UK

Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. With more than 3,250 employees in over 100 offices around the world, we serve clients ranging from global energy companies and manufacturers to national governments and local municipalities. Learn more: www.anteagroup.uk.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Antea Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/antea-group-uk-welcomes-bryan-taylor-as-new-service-line-directo-1089363