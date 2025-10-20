Highlights

Global demand for high-purity manganese continues to accelerate as electric vehicle batteries pivot to high manganese designs, stationary energy storage adoption expands and defence applications scale up.

Euro Manganese's metal-route process validated as flexible and efficient pathway to supply both HPMSM and HPEMM feedstocks for evolving cathode chemistries.

Demonstration Plant results underpin optimization workstreams targeting operating cost reductions, improved recoveries, and optimized capital expenditures.

External engineering specialists engaged to identify Commercial Plant efficiency improvements and implement best-practice design refinements.

Market report prepared by industry expert, Andrew Zemek at MarketEye, confirms that Euro Manganese's metal-route is the most flexible way of future-proofing the output of the Chvaletice Commercial Plant in the context of changing demand for the manganese feedstock mix for high-manganese batteries.

Optimization outcomes expected to inform next-phase development plans and potential updated technical studies.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN) (ASX: EMN) (FSE: E060) (the "Company" or "Euro Manganese") is pleased to provide an update as it continues to advance its Chvaletice Manganese Project ("Chvaletice") in the Czech Republic toward commercialization. The update reflects ongoing efforts to align project execution and development priorities with evolving market conditions and learnings from the operation of the Demonstration Plant.

President & CEO, Martina Blahova, commented:

"With our Demonstration Plant having validated the Chvaletice process and product quality, our focus has shifted to translating these learnings into commercial-scale efficiencies. Our focus on recovery and costs aims to achieve meaningful improvements in unit operating costs and capital intensities. We see sustained demand for high-purity manganese across both lithium-ion and sodium-ion chemistries, and Euro Manganese is working to respond to this critical need."

Global Market Outlook and Company Strategy

Global demand for high-purity manganese continues to strengthen as electric-vehicle ("EV") and energy storage markets expand and diversify. Manganese-rich cathode chemistries are gaining traction for both lithium-ion and emerging sodium-ion batteries due to their cost, performance and safety advantages. Independent forecasts anticipate significant supply shortfalls post-2027, underscoring the need for secure, low-carbon sources outside of China.1

Euro Manganese's strategy - to establish a fully traceable European supply of high-purity manganese feedstocks remains well-founded. The Company's Chvaletice Project offers a unique combination of proven technology, circular production from recycled tailings, and alignment with Europe's strategic autonomy and energy-transition goals, working towards supplying the EV, energy-storage, defence, and speciality-alloy sectors.

Validation of Metal-Route Optionality

A report prepared by Andrew Zemek at Marketeye, (September 2025)2 and paid for by Euro Manganese confirms that Euro Manganese's metal-route process is the most flexible way of future-proofing the output of the Chvaletice Commercial Plant in the context of changing demand for the manganese feedstock mix for high-manganese batteries. The process provides strategic optionality to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal ("HPEMM") and/or high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate ("HPMSM"). This dual-route capability positions the Company to respond dynamically to future shifts in cathode chemistries and customer requirements. HPMSM remains the dominant feedstock for cathode chemistries, however new materials such as manganese oxide (Mn3O4) and manganese carbonate (MnCO3) have emerged. These alternative manganese feedstocks can be produced from HPEMM.

EMN's Chairman, Rick Anthon, commented:

"Euro Manganese's strategic advantage lies in its combination of strong project fundamentals, proven flowsheet, and alignment with Europe's decarbonisation and economic security goals. The optimization program aims to ensure we maintain our competitive edge and build on our first mover advantage in Europe with a goal of reducing costs and maximising value for shareholders, while delivering a sustainable source of high-purity manganese for the battery market and other strategic sectors."

Optimization and Efficiency Program

Following the successful operation of its Demonstration Plant, Euro Manganese has initiated an optimization program to incorporate operational learnings into design of the Commercial Plant. Key workstreams include exploring:

Improved recoveries and metallurgical balancing;

Optimized equipment-sizing and layout;

Reduced reagent and consumables use; and

Enhanced process control.

The Company has engaged external engineering specialists, including a large engineering firm, to conduct independent reviews and recommend efficiency upgrades. This structured, best-practice approach mirrors successful programs across the battery and mining sectors that have delivered lower capital intensity and stronger commercial and sustainability outcomes for other companies.

Next Steps and Outlook

The outcomes of the optimization program will guide Euro Manganese's next phase of development, including any potential updates to technical studies.

The Company remains confident that its strategic focus on producing high-purity manganese feedstocks, supported by continued engineering discipline and process improvements, positions it to capitalize on the forecasted supply deficit and growing demand for manganese-rich battery materials. The Chvaletice Project's fundamentals as a fully traceable, low-carbon, European source of high-purity manganese remains robust.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN) (ASX: EMN) (FSE: E060) is a battery materials company developing the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, Europe's only near-term source of high-purity manganese, a critical ingredient in next-generation electric vehicles, energy storage batteries and defence applications.

The Chvaletice Manganese Project will reprocess historic mine tailings to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (HPEMM), and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM), establishing a fully traceable, low-carbon supply chain within the European Union.

With its Demonstration Plant having produced on-spec products and optimization work underway to enhance commercial plant efficiency, Euro Manganese is positioned to become Europe's first domestic producer of high-purity manganese, meeting the rising demand for sustainable, strategic battery materials while advancing Europe's clean-energy and supply-chain independence goals.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX-V and the ASX.

Authorized for release by the President and CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 https://www.globalgrowthinsights.com/market-reports/manganese-market-113860

2 High-Purity Manganese Market Report (September 2025) prepared and paid for Euro Manganese Inc by Andrew Zemek, marketeye.org

