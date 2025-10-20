Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Fuerte Metals Corporation (TSXV: FMT) (OTCQB: FUEMF) ("Fuerte" or the "Company") is pleased to announce several key additions to its management team as the Company begins work on its newly-acquired Coffee Gold project ("Coffee") in the Yukon. The new additions to the senior leadership team include:

Denis Flood as Chief Operating Officer ("COO")

Jason O'Connell as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO")

Jennie Gjertsen as Vice-President Sustainability and External Relations

Nelson Bodnarchuk as Vice-President People and Systems

Jasmin Dobson as Vice-President Environment and Permitting

Tim Warman, President and CEO of Fuerte commented: "We're thrilled to assemble an industry-leading team as we begin advancing our newly acquired Coffee Gold project towards production. The calibre of the team, which includes a former senior executive of Franco-Nevada, the two most senior members of Newmont's Coffee project permitting and external relations team, and two highly accomplished engineers with senior leadership experience at distinguished companies such as Foran Mining and Torex Gold, underscores the tremendous potential of Coffee. I'd like to welcome our new team members to Fuerte and look forward to working with them as we complete the permitting process and update the feasibility study in preparation for a construction decision in 2027."

Denis Flood, P. Eng., PMP, Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Flood has over 20 years of engineering, operations, and construction experience across all stages of the mining life cycle in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. He has held executive positions with Excellon Resources and Foran Mining Corporation. Throughout his career, Mr. Flood has held key leadership roles in delivering studies and constructing and operating large mining operations including Rio Tinto's Resolution Copper Project in Arizona and Glencore's Nickel Rim South Mine in Sudbury. Mr. Flood is a graduate of Dalhousie University (B. Eng.) and is a QP under the CIM definition in NI 43-101.

Jason O'Connell, Chief Financial Officer

Jason O'Connell has worked in the mining industry for 20 years and was most recently Senior Vice President at Franco-Nevada, having held several different roles in the organization beginning in 2008. His responsibilities included leading business development activities for diversified mining and energy opportunities and managing the corporation's energy portfolio. He also worked in the business development group and managed investor relations. Prior to joining Franco-Nevada, he worked in mining equity research at the Bank of Montreal, covering junior mining companies. Mr. O'Connell holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Dalhousie University and Bachelor of Science degree with honours in Geology from Acadia University.

Jennie Gjertsen, Vice-President Sustainability and External Relations

Jennie Gjertsen is a sustainability leader with nearly 20 years of multi-metallic mining experience across all stages of mine development, including leadership roles at Newmont, Goldcorp, Capstone Copper, Kaminak, and Yukon Zinc. She has led environmental, permitting, and Indigenous engagement programs and agreement negotiations at mines throughout the North. Jennie serves as President of Yukon Women in Mining and is a Board Member of the Yukon Hospital Foundation. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of British Columbia.

Nelson Bodnarchuk, MBA, B. Eng., PMP, Vice-President People & Systems

Mr. Bodnarchuk has over 20 years of mining leadership experience across engineering, operations, construction, capital projects, and organizational transformation in the uranium, base metals, and precious metals sectors. He has held leadership roles with Torex Gold, Cameco, and Glencore, most recently as Vice President of Health and Safety at Torex Gold. Mr. Bodnarchuk holds a B.Eng. in Electrical Engineering from Lakehead University and an MBA from Strayer University.

Jasmin Dobson, Vice-President Environment and Permitting

Jasmin Dobson is an environmental and permitting professional with over 15 years of experience in the mining industry, with roles spanning exploration through to operations at mines in both the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. She has held leadership roles with Newmont, Goldcorp and Capstone Copper, leading permitting, environmental management, and First Nation and stakeholder engagement programs across multiple mining projects. Jasmin holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Royal Roads University and is a Qualified Professional (P.Ag) under the British Columbia Professional Governance Act.

The Coffee Gold Project

Coffee hosts 3.0 million ounces of open-pit heap-leach Measured and Indicated resource and an Inferred Resource of 0.8 million ounces. Coffee is located approximately 130 km south of Dawson in Canada's Yukon Territory. The project is on a clear path to complete permitting and has strong financial and technical partners who have the vision to advance the project to production and build the next great Canadian gold producer. We respectfully acknowledge that protection of the water and lands around the Coffee Creek and mine project areas is of high importance to First Nations. Through cooperation, transparency, and respect, we pledge to continue to build on relationships with Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in, White River First Nation, Selkirk First Nation, and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun on whose Traditional Territories exploration and mining activities will be carried out.

Details of the Coffee Gold Project can be found in the Company's press release of September 15, 2025, and in the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate Update on the Coffee Gold Project, Yukon, Canada" with an effective date of August 21, 2025 and prepared by Messrs. Alan J. San Martin, P.Eng and Charley Murahwi, P.Geo from Micon International Limited (the "Coffee Technical Report"). The Coffee Technical Report is available on the Company's website at www.fuertemetals.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Fuerte Metals Corporation

Fuerte Metals is a Vancouver-based exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential base and precious metals projects across the Americas. Our flagship asset is the 100%-owned Coffee Project in the Yukon, Canada - a high-quality gold project advancing through the final stages of permitting, engineering, and resource expansion drilling in preparation for a construction decision. In addition to Coffee, Fuerte holds a portfolio of copper and gold assets, including the Placeton-Caballo Muerto Project in Chile and the Cristina and Yecora Projects in Mexico, offering additional growth and exploration upside. At Fuerte, we are committed to building value through disciplined project development, responsible stewardship of the land, and a focus on creating long-term returns for shareholders.

Additional Information

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: management additions; equity awards; information relating to the business of the Company including exploration and development activities and management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271058

SOURCE: Fuerte Metals Corp.