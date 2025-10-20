Anzeige
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
20.10.2025
ORBCOMM Inc.: Evergreen Line selects ORBCOMM's smart dry container solutions

Adoption of smart dry container technology at scale delivers flexibility, security, and richer cargo intelligence

STERLING, Va., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM® today announced that Evergreen Line is equipping its dry container fleet with ORBCOMM's smart container technology.

"This move signals a broader shift in the maritime industry where dry containers are rapidly evolving from static assets into smart, connected, intelligent units," said Sameer Agrawal, ORBCOMM's Chief Executive Officer. "ORBCOMM is the only company in the world that has enabled more than one million smart containers to date. We are honored to have been trusted by Evergreen to roll out smart dry containers to their fleet as well."

ORBCOMM's solutions deliver greater value to its customers through enhanced cargo visibility, protection, and reliability. The rollout provides advanced event alerts, including door openings, temperature deviations, shock detection, and comprehensive location reporting. These capabilities work together to protect precious cargo, improve container security, boost crew safety, drive operational efficiency, and provide customers with new digital solutions.

"Smart intermodal containers are no longer experimental-they are becoming the new standard," continued Agrawal. "Deployments are moving beyond visibility to cargo protection and container security. This evolution reflects growing industry demand for real-time data, enhanced cargo protection and operational transparency across the global supply chain."

New deployments will take advantage of ORBCOMM's second-generation smart dry container technology, which adds new sensors for security and cargo integrity, while continuing to enable longer sea journeys, extended years of device life, and the highest device reliability, providing the lowest TCO and highest ROI to shipping lines.

About ORBCOMM
ORBCOMM is a global leader in industrial IoT, delivering visibility, intelligence and efficiency to the world's most critical operations. With 30 years of innovation and more than 2.4 million connected devices, we transform data into actionable insights, driving greater efficiency, safety, resilience and sustainability. Serving customers that include the world's largest shipping lines, over-the-road trucking fleets, cold-chain transportation fleets and a global network of IoT solution provider partners, ORBCOMM is where IoT powers asset intelligence.

ORBCOMM Media Contact
Daniel Schreff
SVP, Global Marketing
+1 315-982-5483
Schreff.Daniel@orbcomm.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about anticipated product rollouts and operational benefits. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors including regulatory, operational or technological challenges.


