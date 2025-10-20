LHH Releases 2026 Annual Salary Guide Report Amidst Changing Workforce Dynamics

86% of workers feel confident they can find a new job within six months, and 57% of workers globally are considering changing jobs. Business continuity now depends on talent adaptability, not just market performance.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / LHH, the integrated professional talent solutions provider and global business unit of the Adecco Group, today releases its annual staple report, The 2026 LHH Salary Guide, offering a comprehensive look at current workforce trends and compensation benchmarks across over 10 industries.

With skills gaps widening and AI changing how work is done, salary considerations are also evolving. The guide provides leaders with actionable benchmarks and insights to inform workforce planning and pay decisions across benefits, talent mobility, workplace flexibility and transforming job responsibilities.

AI is reshaping the future of roles across organizations, doubling its presence in the workplace impacting how companies decide how to hire, structure teams and compensate employees. Job roles are being redesigned as AI takes on repeatable, rules-based tasks while demand grows for skills such as AI literacy, data fluency and ethical reasoning. Admin based and cross-functional roles are expanding at the top of organizations for more strategic reasoning while basic automated positions decline.

Employers are rethinking which skills are most valuable and adjust compensation strategies accordingly to skills as traditional job titles are losing meaning. According to the guide, 87% of organizations expect skills shortages within the next year and 90% report better hiring outcomes through skills-first recruiting. Companies are placing less emphasis on degrees and more on adaptability, problem-solving and leadership potential, differentiating how talent is evaluated and compensated in today's workforce.

"As technology accelerates and expectations shift, how we value work is evolving," said Nicole Gable, North America President of Recruitment Solutions. "The 2025 LHH Salary Guide gives leaders the data and foresight to make strategic pay decisions that balance immediate needs with long-term priorities. Leading through transformation requires compensation approaches that are adaptable to both employee purpose and performance, supporting careers and the future of work. At LHH, we share the responsibility of helping organizations navigate this defining moment and stay at the forefront of pay practices."

The 2026 LHH Salary Guide highlights that compensation is only one part of workforce competitiveness. While salary remains important, flexibility, purpose and benefits are increasingly driving retention and engagement. Key findings include that 40% of workers would leave their job for greater flexibility and 26% for better work-life balance.

A high majority of U.S. employees (89%) say a sense of belonging is critical to job satisfaction, underscoring the need for employers to consider a broader range of factors in recruitment decisions, from pay alone to total rewards and overall employee experience.

Designing compensation models to support future-ready talent strategies prioritizes:

AI-literacy: building teams that use embedded technology strategically, with holistic behavior frameworks and role-specific coaching rather than superficially.

Skills-focus: hiring for potential, mobility and learning over credentials.

Human-centricity: fostering trust, clear purpose and mobility pathways as core business levers.

Structural agility: designing workforces to scale, flex and adapt as needs shift.

Driving leadership: empowering managers to communicate, engage and guide employees through change.

To view the full LHH 2026 Salary Guide, visit: info.lhh.com/us/en/lhh/salary-guide.

