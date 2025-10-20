Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of 4 on October 20. 4/USDT spot trading, 4/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading, and 4/USDT perpetual futures are now available to users on HTX.

4 is a memecoin on BNB Chain. It was issued by a hacker who broke into BNB Chain's official X account. After the hacker sold all his tokens for profit, the community took over and turned it into a popular memecoin.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

