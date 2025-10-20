SM Investments Corporation: SM Investments certified as a Great Place to Work in 2025

PASAY CITY, Philippines , Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments), the parent company of the SM group, has been certified as a Great Place to Work for 2025 by the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work®.

This certification is anchored on the Trust Index Survey, wherein SM employees affirmed long-term trust and satisfaction in the company. It also considers a Culture Brief that highlights SM's employee programs and workforce demographics.

"We are grateful to be part of this list among Philippine companies. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to nurture a dynamic and inclusive environment for our employees who remain at the heart of our business. When our people thrive, business and communities thrive as well," said Frederic DyBuncio, President and Chief Executive Officer, SM Investments.

Other SM companies also earned Great Place to Work® Certification this year, including SM Prime Holdings, Inc., SM Development Corporation, and SM Supermalls.

With a workforce spanning generations, from Baby Boomers to Gen Z, Mr. DyBuncio said SM consciously cultivates a workplace where perspectives blend, mentorship opportunities flourish, and innovation is enriched by diversity.

"Cross-generational teamwork has become a natural strength of our organization, creating a workplace that reflects the evolving society we serve," Mr. DyBuncio added.

Globally, Great Place to Work® is the data scientist behind the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list and other respected benchmarks, drawing insights from more than 100 million employees across 150 countries.

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation is one of the leading Philippine companies that is invested in market-leading businesses in retail, banking, and property. It also invests in ventures that capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy.

SM's retail operations are the country's largest and most diversified, consisting of grocery stores, department stores and specialty retail stores. SM's property arm, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is the largest integrated property developer in the Philippines with interests in malls, residences, offices, hotels, and convention centers as well as tourism-related property developments. SM's interests in banking are in BDO Unibank, Inc., the country's largest bank, and China Banking Corporation, the fourth largest private domestic bank.

For more information, please visit www.sminvestments.com

