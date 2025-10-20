Med-X, Inc.: Med-X to Exhibit its Nature-Cide Division at the PestWorld Conference in Orlando from October 21-24, 2025

Management to Showcase Full Nature-Cide Product Line at Industry's Flagship Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, today announced its participation at PestWorld 2025, scheduled October 21-24 at the Marriott Orlando World Center in Orlando, Florida. Med-X's leadership team will present the full Nature-Cide product portfolio to pest management professionals, distributors, and industry leaders and stakeholders.

Each year, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) draws a global assembly of pest control practitioners, suppliers, and thought leaders to exchange innovations and expand business partnerships. As a returning exhibitor, the Nature-Cide team will leverage this high-visibility platform to elevate awareness of Nature-Cide's, naturally-derived pest control solutions. The company will introduce updated formulations and new form factors across both consumer and professional lines.

PestWorld Orlando 2025

Date: October 21-24, 2025

Location: The Marriott Orlando World Center | Orlando, FL

Booth # 645

Matthew Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Med-X, said: "We view PestWorld as a critical stage to deepen our relationships with front-line pest professionals on the global stage, as well as to present Nature-Cide not just as an alternative, but as a leading choice in IPM (Integrated Pest Management) strategies.

"Our mission is to shift the industry toward safer solutions that deliver performance without the traditional chemical toxicity. At PestWorld 2025 we will highlight how Nature-Cide's formulations can broaden adoption in settings where safety, sustainability, and efficacy must coexist."

Recently, the Nature-Cide team traveled to Mexico City to put the Nature-Cide Pest Management X2 Plus within Vector/Mosquito Control trials, in an attempt meet the Mexican Government guidelines for adoption for regular usage, to help combat Vector borne diseases carried by mosquitos.

"As you will see from the video footage in Mexico, we are getting to a place where our team feels the Nature-Cide Pest Management X2 Plus could not only meet the Mexican Government guidelines, but likely meet the guidelines of the World Health Organization and governments from around the world," concluded Mills.

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of biological pest control solutions addressing both consumer and professional markets globally. Nature-Cide - the Company's flagship product line - is a safer, all-natural alternative to conventional chemical products, formulated to kill or repel a wide variety of pests. Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes leveraging strategic partnerships alongside an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar and on-site services presence in key markets. For more information, please visit our website at www.medx-rx.com.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sale of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 of the Securities Act. This press release, also linked to websites and video may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" "could" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the Company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

+1 (262) 357-2918

MXRX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Med-X, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/med-x-to-exhibit-its-nature-cide-division-at-the-pestworld-conference-1088383