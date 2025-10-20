Whoz today unveils the world's first agentic intelligent workforce orchestration platform, designed to turn resource management from a cost center into a self-optimizing growth engine. The platform redefines how professional services, consulting, and engineering firms build and deploy talent-accelerating staffing, reducing bench time, and creating high-performing teams at scale.

Built on over 1 billion operational data points, Whoz AI agents continuously analyze and learn from every aspect of the organization's workforce, demand, and project delivery-all within a privacy-first, security-by-design architecture. These collaborative agents act as an always-on intelligence layer for margin, revenue, and talent growth, constantly fine-tuning strategies and actions to drive measurable gains in three key areas: winning more deals, increasing profitability, and strengthening the workforce.

A New Era of Intelligent, Autonomous Resource Management

Whoz leverages a network of specialized AI agents to transform raw operational data into immediate, intelligent staffing actions. This network is built on three powerful principles:

Agents operate with the speed, scale, and analytical depth to unlock decisions and actions previously impossible for humans.

Every outcome teaches the system, making each move smarter and more effective.

Agents collaborate with each other and with organizational teams, so data, skills, and processes flow seamlessly across teams, geographies, and systems, consistently delivering the best possible staffing scenario.

Proven Results at Enterprise Scale

Early adopters report resource fulfillment times reduced by up to 10x and a 25% improvement in billable utilization, while 88% of managers have seen a significant drop in administrative overhead, allowing them to refocus on coaching, client impact, and strategic priorities.

Collaborative AI Agents-From Insight to Impact

The Whoz platform turns its mission-ready AI agent network into real-time staffing intelligence, streamlining every critical facet of resource management:

Staffing Agent: Instantly connects the right expert to every project-no delays, no missed opportunities.

TeamBuilder Agent: Assembles balanced, high-performing teams in seconds, across practices and regions.

BenchOptimizer Agent: Proactively places consultants between assignments to reduce idle time and maximize billable utilization.

More coming soon: FeedbackFacilitator, CapacityPlanner, ProfitOptimizer Agents.

Here's how this looks in practice. A Fortune Global 500 client abruptly paused a multi-country program, leaving 180 consultants across the US, UK, and India unassigned. Normally, this would trigger an urgent, days-long global coordination effort. Instead, Whoz agents scanned tens of thousands of profiles and openings within seconds, reconciled skills, certifications, rate cards, and start dates, simulated team mixes, and recommended potential reassignments for 160 consultants, identifying upskilling opportunities for the rest. A process that once took weeks was completed in just minutes.

Humans and Agents: The Best of Both Worlds

With Whoz, managers remain central to decision-making-bringing judgment, trust, and a personal touch to every assignment-while the intelligent layer handles the scale, speed, and complexity. This human-AI synergy future-proofs organizations' workforce strategies and keeps them operating at the speed of business.

Leadership Perspective

"Resource management is the engine of growth for IT and consulting firms," said Jean-Philippe Couturier, CEO and co-founder of Whoz. "With Whoz mission-ready AI agents, we're not just automating processes. We're giving organizations an adaptive, learning system that continuously aligns people, skills, and projects at scale. This goes far beyond automation-it turns resource management into a competitive advantage."

Technology Built for the Enterprise

Leveraging MCP (Model Context Protocol) and Agent-to-Agent collaboration technologies, Whoz mission-ready agents are fully customizable and seamlessly integrate into each organization's existing information systems and operating model, ensuring that all client data remains secure, strictly isolated, and compliant with international regulations whether for large global integrators or specialized consulting firms.

The launch introduces three ready-to-operate agents, marking the debut of the Whoz Agentic Studio, a growing collection that will soon include over 50 specialized AI agents covering the full resource lifecycle.

About Whoz

Founded in 2016, Whoz offers an intelligent workforce orchestration platform powered by mission-ready AI agents that enables consulting, engineering, and IT services companies staff with precision, optimize capacity, and accelerate delivery through a single interface.

Trusted by industry leaders such as Capgemini, Atos, Devoteam, and Akkodis, and used by more than 800,000 professionals across 115 countries, Whoz enables organizations of all sizes to build smarter, more agile workforces and turn workforce orchestration into a competitive edge.

Learn more: www.whoz.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251020172506/en/

Contacts:

Marine Bieliaeff

marine.bieliaeff@whoz.com