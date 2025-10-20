Anzeige
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 15:00 Uhr
111 Leser
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + 2025 3M Young Scientist Rings Opening Bell

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 20th

  • Stocks are higher Monday morning ahead of another busy week filled with everything from trade talk to earnings and new inflation data.
  • President Trump announced his list of demands for China on Sunday before trade talks resume, including rare earths and soybeans among top issues. He is set to meet with Xi Jinping later this month.
  • The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release fresh consumer price data on Friday, just days ahead of next week's Fed decision. NYSE-listed Ford and GM are among firms headlining upcoming earnings.
  • 3M is at the NYSE to celebrate the winner of this year's Young Scientists Challenge. 8th grader Kevin Tang created a fall detection system that can accelerate emergency responses for older adults.

Opening Bell
3M (NYSE: MMM) celebrates the winner of the 2025 3M Young Scientist Challenge

Closing Bell
Samsara (NYSE: IOT) and First Student celebrate their partnership during National School Bus Safety Week

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--2025-3m-young-scientist-rings-opening-bell-302589027.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
