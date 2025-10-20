Epomaker Inc.: Lightweight, High-Performance Keyboard - the Epomaker Galaxy100 Lite

Epomaker proudly introduces the Epomaker Galaxy100 Lite, the latest addition to its renowned Galaxy series.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / As a flagship line, the Epomaker Galaxy series has long been celebrated among keyboard enthusiasts for its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative design. Building on the core strengths of the Epomaker Galaxy100, the Epomaker Galaxy100 Lite delivers a multi-dimensional upgrade. Featuring a gasket-mounted full aluminum case, combined with a five-layer acoustic dampening system and factory pre-lubed linear switches, this keyboard provides a smooth, comfortable, and rhythmically satisfying typing experience.

Distinctive Visual Customization

Moving beyond the conventional neutral business aesthetic, the Galaxy100 Lite introduces dual-gradient color schemes for a more recognizable look. The white variant features a milky white casing accented by yellow gradient keycaps, transitioning from milk white to soft pale yellow, with scattered light blue keycaps that evoke the gentle breeze under warm sunlight, adding a refreshing touch to the overall palette. The black variant presents a navy-to-gray gradient, reflecting a refined, futuristic minimalism that aligns with the modern preference for clean and stylish design.

Aluminum Gasket Keyboard with Enhanced Typing Sound

The Galaxy100 Lite combines a modern aluminum body with a gasket-mounted structure, high-quality pre-lubed linear switches, and a five-layer cushioning system, producing a silky-smooth and comfortable typing feel. While maintaining the premium weight and solidity of a full aluminum chassis, structural optimizations reduce overall weight, achieving a balance between durability and lightweight design, and enhancing long-term typing comfort.

Full Customization and Multi-Device Compatibility

Equipped with VIA and QMK support, the Galaxy100 Lite offers extensive customization options for users seeking full control and versatility. A notable highlight is the inclusion of a programmable knob, marking a significant upgrade in personalization capabilities. VIA software allows easy remapping of keys, macro programming, and multi-layer configuration to tailor the keyboard to individual workflows.

The keyboard is seamlessly compatible with Windows, Mac, and Android systems, enabling smooth switching across multiple devices. Mac users benefit from an additional keycap set, ensuring precise alignment with macOS layouts.

Vibrant RGB Lighting and Long-Lasting Battery

Each key on the Galaxy100 Lite features a south-facing RGB LED, delivering bright, uniform lighting. Users can adjust lighting modes, brightness, and colors to create a fully immersive atmosphere. Supporting 2.4GHz wireless, wired, and Bluetooth modes, and powered by an 8000mAh high-capacity battery, the keyboard ensures consistent performance and extended usage. Whether for intensive office tasks or marathon gaming sessions, the Galaxy100 Lite provides reliable, efficient, and enduring functionality.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker Galaxy100 Lite is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The keyboard is available for just $93,49 on the official website.

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

