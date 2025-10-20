Anzeige
Joseph V. Scorese Joins Truly Investor Capital - Celebrates 150 Podcast Episodes & 10 Years of Real Estate Mastermind Strategies Networking Events

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Joseph V. Scorese, a nationally recognized Direct Private Lender and real estate finance expert, has officially joined Truly Investor Capital, a leading nationwide platform specializing in private and white-label lending programs.

This milestone coincides with two major achievements in Joseph's career:

  • 150 Episodes of The Creative BRRRR Strategies Podcast - one of the industry's most trusted educational platforms for real estate investors and lenders.

  • 10 Years of Real Estate Mastermind Strategies Events - a rapidly expanding multi-state networking series connecting investors across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, and beyond.

"Joining Truly Investor Capital represents the next evolution in helping real estate investors scale smarter and faster through strategic lending partnerships," said Joseph V. Scorese. "It's about more than financing deals - it's about building relationships and creating lasting opportunities."

Through his partnership with Truly Investor Capital, Joseph continues to deliver Nationwide Direct Private Lending Solutions, including DSCR rental loans, fix-and-flip financing, bridge and construction loans, and white-label broker opportunities.

Nationwide Asset-Based Lending & White-Label Correspondent Program

We are a nationwide direct asset-based lender dedicated to empowering real estate investors with reliable, flexible, and fast funding solutions. Whether you're building, buying, or refinancing, we help you close with confidence.

Core Loan Programs

Rental Loans (DSCR): 1-12 units | Up to $5M

Fix & Flip Loans: Competitive rates & rapid draws

Portfolio Rental Loans: Blanket options for multiple properties

Multi-Family Bridge Loans: No loan ceiling | HUD, Freddie, Fannie take-out eligible

New Construction Loans: Ground-up development welcome

Fix-to-Rent Loans: Renovate now, refinance into DSCR later

Blanket Loan Programs: Streamlined cash-flow management

Mixed-Use Properties: 2-8 units | Minimum 50% residential

Short- & Mid-Term Rentals: Airbnb, traveling nurse, corporate housing

Foreign National Loans: Flexible financing for international investors

White-Label Correspondent Program

Expand your lending business with our White-Label Table Funding Program - designed for brokers and lenders ready to scale without the overhead.

Brand it as your own
Offer competitive loan programs
Leverage our underwriting, capital & technology
Maintain control of your client relationships

Why Choose Truly Investor Capital?

  • Nationwide reach

  • Common-sense underwriting

  • Fast closings & reliable funding

  • Dedicated support team

  • Expertise in complex deal structures

Have a project that needs funding?
We're ready to help you get it done. Let's grow your portfolio - or your lending business.

Get Started Today: www.trulyinvestorcap.com/sales/joseph-scorese

Contact:
Joseph V. Scorese
Nationwide Direct Private Lender | Truly Investor Capital
215-290-5108 | joseph@josephvscorese.com
josephvscorese.com | creativebrrrrstrategies.com

.

SOURCE: Truly Investor Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/joseph-v.-scorese-joins-truly-investor-capital-celebrates-150-podcas-1088472

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
