ZetrOZ Systems: U.S. Olympic Athlete Ashley Hoffman Becomes Sam Brand Ambassador for Active Living With Knee Osteoarthritis

The field hockey star uses the sam® sustained acoustic medicine device from ZetrOZ Systems to manage knee osteoarthritis, keep playing and prepare for future competitions.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Olympic athletes need the most advanced methods to perform at the highest level of sport and to recover from workouts and injuries. After competing in field hockey at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Ashley Hoffman turned to the sam® wearable ultrasound unit from ZetrOZ Systems to manage her knee osteoarthritis.

As the latest sam® brand ambassador, Hoffman is sharing how the wearable ultrasound device helps with her knee problems.

"I really like to use my sam® device, particularly after I train. I feel the heat and know that it is helping keep my knee calm so I can continue to train how I want to. I love that it is portable; sometimes I put it on for a 4-hour session and forget that it is even there," Hoffman said.

"I've been through an ACL recovery, and now I'm managing this with my other knee, so if you aren't ready to hang up your cleats either, it's worth a try. I've had less pain after training, after using the device for only a few weeks," she said.

Sustained acoustic medicine, invented by ZetrOZ Systems, is continuous, long-duration ultrasound treatment applied directly to the site of an injury. More than 30 clinical studies and 3.7 million patient treatments have validated the effectiveness of sustained acoustic medicine and the ZetrOZ Systems sam® wearable ultrasound devices in reducing pain, improving function and helping people return to sports and daily activities.

Hoffman began playing field hockey in second grade, which led to a college career at the University of North Carolina. In 2017, her Tar Heels lost by one goal in the national semifinals and vowed they wouldn't lose again. The following season, the Tar Heels posted an undefeated 22-0 season and won the national championship. "The team that year was incredible," she said. "We were so bonded and had each other's backs, which made playing such a joy."

Hoffman's collegiate success and hard work landed her a spot on the U.S. Olympic team for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The team had to battle through the qualifying round against many higher-ranked opponents. "We were 2-1 down to Japan with six minutes to go in the fourth quarter and ended up winning 3-2," Hoffman recalled. "I scored a corner flick, and Abby Tamer scored the game-winner on a corner rebound. It was euphoric. The whole of the tournament, though, the team was able to maintain an eerie calm confidence, I think, because we were just enjoying what we were doing so much."

To keep playing and possibly prepare for another Olympics competition, Hoffman is relying on the sam® unit after training to manage the pain and swelling from her condition.

"For me, a non-invasive way of managing swelling and pain was crucial for me to consider what this next Olympic cycle might look like," Hoffman said. "Athletes often have this need to do everything possible to make sure they can train and play, so having my own sam® device to include in my recovery routines gives me that confidence."

