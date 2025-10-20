TRUEENERGY®: TRUEENERGY Launches Premium Merino Wool Socks With Tru-X Technology: A Game-Changer in Outdoor Performance

HICKORY, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / TRUEENERGY® , the leader in performance sock innovation, today unveiled its Premium Merino Wool collection - an industry breakthrough that combines the natural intelligence of Merino Wool with advanced Tru-X Technology. Engineered to boost circulation, enhance endurance, and deliver lasting comfort, these socks set a new performance benchmark for athletes, outdoor adventurers, and high-energy movers everywhere.

TRUEENERGY® Merino Wool Quarter Sock

Premium Merino Wool + Dual Action Tru-X Technology. Black Quarter Sock

Tru-X Technology Redefines Merino Wool Performance

At the core of the new collection is TRUEENERGY's proprietary Dual-Action Tru-X Technology, which combines targeted compression with the active power of infrared energy. Designed to promote circulation, reduce muscle fatigue, and enhance endurance, Tru-X delivers more comfort and energy with every step-now seamlessly woven into the natural performance of Merino Wool.

"Merino Wool is beloved for its comfort and adaptability in all conditions. With Tru-X Technology, we've taken it to the next level," said Angela Drum, VP Product Marketing, TRUEENERGY®. "By uniting the natural benefits of Merino Wool with science-driven performance, we've created a product line unlike anything else in the outdoor segment. These socks don't just keep you comfortable-they help you perform, endure, and excel."

Premium Merino Wool Collection

The Premium Merino Wool Collection includes Men's and Women's Mid-Weight Athletic Quarter ($20.99), Mid-Weight Hiker Crew ($23.99), Heavy-Weight Hiker Crew ($24.99) and Heavy-Weight Boot Sock ($25.99). Each pair is crafted for durability, seamless comfort, temperature regulation and odor control enhanced with Dual Action Tru-X Technology built to thrive on the trail, at work and anywhere movement matters.

Proudly Made in the USA with Imported Yarn

Every TRUEENERGY® Premium Merino Wool sock is proudly Made in the USA with imported yarn, knit in Hickory, North Carolina - where more than 75 years of craftsmanship meets modern innovation. This fusion of American manufacturing and global material sourcing delivers uncompromising quality and performance.

Availability

The TRUEENERGY® Premium Merino Wool collection is available now on the brand's website within the Outdoor & Work collection: https://trueenergysocks.com/collections/outdoor-work .

About TRUEENERGY® Socks:

TRUEENERGY® Socks leads the way in performance innovation, creating socks with advanced technologies that push the boundaries of what gear can do. By fusing science with craftsmanship, we design products that enhance performance, extend endurance and maximize comfort. TRUEENERGY® sets the pace for a new era in performance gear-delivering energy you can feel in every step.

For more information, visit https://trueenergysocks.com

SOURCE: TRUEENERGY®

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/trueenergyr-launches-premium-merino-wool-socks-with-tru-x-technology-a-1088662