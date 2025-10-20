Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge: NEW SURVEY: Four in Five Americans Support Reforms to the Patent System to Lower Drug Prices

A new report from the Franklin & Marshall's Center for Opinion Research and the Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge (I-MAK) reveal Americans' top concerns on drug pricing.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / The Initiative for Medicines, Access and Knowledge (I-MAK) released findings from a comprehensive survey of 726 American adults examining public attitudes toward prescription drug pricing and potential reforms. Conducted by Franklin & Marshall College's Center for Opinion Research in June 2025, the survey reveals unprecedented bipartisan consensus on the urgent need for prescription drug reform, with patent reform emerging as the most politically viable solution.

Understanding Americans' Top Concerns on Drug Pricing

Understanding Americans' Top Concerns on Drug Pricing

The findings come as Americans face a prescription drug affordability crisis, with one in three prescription drug users skipping or delaying medications due to cost, and 31% unable to fill at least one prescription in the past year.

A Healthcare System in Crisis

More than one-third of Americans (36%) report the healthcare system is not meeting their needs, with affordability concerns dominating. Nearly seven in ten Americans (69%) believe the healthcare system needs major reform-including 78% of Democrats and 55% of Republicans.

Among those taking prescription medications, 58% percent employ cost-cutting strategies such as skipping doses or delaying prescriptions. The impact falls disproportionately on women and lower-income families.

Overwhelming Recognition of Pricing Problems

Americans have reached a clear consensus on the problem: prescription drug prices in the U.S. are unsustainable.

  • 82% believe American consumers pay more for drugs than those in other developed countries

  • 84% believe pharmaceutical companies make too much profit

  • 61% attribute high prices to pharmaceutical company greed and profit-seeking behavior

  • Americans rate prescription drug prices as unreasonable

Remarkable Bipartisan Support for Patent Reform

The survey reveals strong consensus across party lines for specific policy interventions. Nine in ten Americans support market-based reforms including making it easier for generic drugs to reach the market.

A striking finding sets patent reform apart from other policy approaches: 80% of Americans support changes to patent laws to address drug pricing-significantly higher than support for direct government price controls (65%).

This represents a critical insight for policymakers. Patent reform enjoys broader acceptance than traditional regulatory approaches across all demographic groups, with middle-income Americans showing particular support for these market-based solutions.

"This survey provides policymakers with unambiguous evidence of what Americans want," said Tahir Amin, CEO and founder of I-MAK. "Patent reform is our best path forward for addressing a root cause of high drug prices in a bipartisan manner."

To read the full report, visit www.i-mak.org/survey

Contact Information

Simon Tam
Director of Communications
simon@i-mak.org
(443) 267-4666

.

SOURCE: Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/new-survey-four-in-five-americans-support-reforms-to-the-patent-syste-1088856

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.