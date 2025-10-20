Thinking of Moving States to Avoid Tax Debt? Clear Start Tax Explains Why That Won't Work

Tax experts warn that relocating won't stop the IRS from collecting on unpaid taxes - and could even make matters worse.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Some Americans burdened by tax debt believe that packing up and moving to another state might offer a way out. But according to experts at Clear Start Tax, changing your address does not make your federal tax debt disappear - and in some cases, it can complicate IRS collection efforts.

While state taxes vary, federal tax obligations remain unchanged no matter where a taxpayer resides. The Internal Revenue Service has broad authority to collect outstanding debts nationwide, including garnishing wages, levying bank accounts, or placing federal liens on property.

"Relocating doesn't give you a clean slate with the IRS," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax. "Tax debt follows you. The agency has nationwide reach and can enforce collection actions regardless of where you live."

Many taxpayers also overlook that moving can actually extend the collection statute of limitations. Leaving the country or residing in a state with different administrative procedures may pause the clock on how long the IRS can legally pursue collection - giving the agency even more time to act.

"Trying to 'outrun' the IRS is a costly misconception," the spokesperson added. "If anything, it gives the government more time to collect, not less. Taxpayers who relocate without resolving their debt often face bigger problems down the road."

Tax professionals recommend that anyone considering a move should review their IRS Collection Statute Expiration Date (CSED), consult with a qualified tax specialist, and address their balance before relocating to avoid unexpected enforcement actions.

By answering a few simple questions , taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

