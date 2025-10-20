Responsible Business Alliance: RMI RMAP is First Scheme Recognized by European Commission for Conflict Minerals Regulation Compliance

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / The Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), an initiative of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), today announced its Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) is the first supply chain due diligence scheme to be officially recognized by the European Commission for EU importers' Conflict Minerals Regulation compliance.

The Conflict Minerals Regulation (CMR) is designed to ensure the supply chain practices of EU importers and of smelters and refiners sourcing from conflict-affected and high-risk areas are transparent and responsible. The CMR is built on the concept of risk-based due diligence as described in the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk areas. The European Commission found the RMI's RMAP standards and implementation to be fully aligned with the requirements of the CMR and OECD Guidance.

While EU importers are ultimately responsible for their individual compliance with CMR due diligence obligations, a supply chain due diligence scheme that is recognized by the European Commission, such as the RMI's RMAP, can help enable importers to comply with their obligations under the CMR. Those obligations include management system, risk management, third-party audit, and disclosure obligations.

EU recognition of the RMI's RMAP covers the RMAP Tin and Tantalum Standard, the RMAP Tungsten Standard, and the RMAP Gold Standard. The recognition only applies to the RMAP scheme and to smelters/refiners conformant with the RMAP standards, not to other schemes the RMI may cross-recognize.

"The Responsible Minerals Initiative is proud to be the first organization to have its supply chain due diligence scheme recognized by the European Commission," said Jennifer Peyser, Executive Director of the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI). "RMI RMAP recognition supports the fundamental due diligence objectives in the CMR and OECD Guidance, expands the value of RMAP participation for smelters and refiners, and provides a practical compliance tool for EU importers. The RMI valued the recognition process for its independent program review, and we commit to advancing CMR implementation and industry uptake of meaningful due diligence practices and reporting."

The European Commission is planning to create a "List of global responsible smelters and refiners" based on smelters and refiners covered by recognized supply chain due diligence schemes and information submitted by Member States as part of their annual report on the implementation of the CMR. It is in the interest of EU importers to provide evidence of conformity with the RMI's RMAP to the relevant Member State Competent Authorities as soon as possible. The RMI also encourages RMAP-conformant smelters and refiners to provide assessment reports to covered EU importers, to support their compliance with the CMR.

Learn more about the RMI's Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) on the RMI website and contact RMI@responsiblebusiness.org for more information on the RMAP.

View the European Commission's announcement about RMAP here, details on its Implementing Decision here, and FAQs on the recognition of schemes under the Conflict Minerals Regulation here.

About the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI)

The Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), an initiative of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), is a multi-industry initiative with more than 500 member companies. Its members contribute to the development and international uptake of a range of tools and resources focused on minerals supply chain due diligence, including independent third-party assessments for smelters, Minerals Reporting Templates, supply chain risk assessment tools, and guidance documents on responsible sourcing of all minerals/metals. RMI members also have access to specialized due diligence tools, including country of origin data and the RMI Facility Database. The RMI runs regular workshops on responsible sourcing issues and contributes to policy development with civil society organizations and governments. For more information, visit ResponsibleMineralsInitiative.org

Media Contact:

Jarrett Bens, Senior Director of Communications

Responsible Business Alliance

Phone: +1 571.858.5721

jbens@responsiblebusiness.org

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Responsible Business Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Responsible Business Alliance

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/responsible-business-alliance

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Responsible Business Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rmi-rmap-is-first-scheme-recognized-by-european-commission-for-c-1089369