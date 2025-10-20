Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Yukon Government has granted a 10-year Class 3 Quartz exploration permit for the Sixtymile Gold Project. The permit authorizes extensive mechanized exploration activities in one of the most historically productive placer gold districts in the Yukon.

The Class-3 permit allows:

Up to 100 diamond drill holes per calendar year

Up to 5km of mechanized trenching and soil sampling

Construction and upgrading of access roads and trails

"Receipt of the Class 3 permit follows collaborative engagement with local stakeholders and with both the Government of Yukon and Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in Government," said Scott Sheldon, President of Flow Metals. "With key approvals in place, we intend to commence systematic drilling on priority gold targets in the district."

Sixtymile Project

The Sixtymile district has produced placer gold since the 1890s and remains active, with ongoing operations recovering angular and crystalline gold. Flow Metals' mineral claims cover key drainages that historically yielded placer gold, including Bedrock, Miller, Glacier, and Little Gold creeks.

Recent work by Flow Metals has mapped and drill-confirmed a mineralized thrust fault and deformation system running for at least nine kilometres across the property. Brittle-ductile deformation is observed within Klondike schist and underlying Nasina schist. Gold-in-soil anomalies up to 1.18 g/t (RDU SM I029450) and historical drill intercepts up to 105.3m @ 0.51g/t Au from 88m (including 24.07m @ 1.57g/t Au from 141.93m) (DDH_11-18) indicate the structure is gold bearing. The historical results are cited for context, have not been verified by the Company to current NI 43-101 standards, and should not be relied upon as current mineral exploration results.

With the structural framework now better constrained, Flow Metals intends to focus on delineating higher-grade zones that may explain the district's placer endowment. The 10-year permit enables systematic drill testing of these targets for the first time on a multi-year basis.

Planned Exploration

Initial work under the permit is expected to include:

Oriented diamond drilling along the mapped thrust-fault system where gold mineralization has been confirmed.

Expanded soil geochemistry and mechanized trenching to expose and sample new structural and geochemical targets.

Selective access construction and upgrades to reach previously untested ground and support mapping, sampling and drilling.

All activities will be conducted in accordance with Yukon Class 3 environmental requirements, with progressive reclamation and continued engagement with local communities and Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in.

Qualified Person

Harley Slade, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Slade is Flow Metals Vice President of Exploration and a director of the Company.

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on grassroots copper and gold discovery in mining-friendly jurisdictions. New Brenda is a copper-silver-molybdenum porphyry project in British Columbia's Quesnel terrane and Sixtymile is a Yukon gold project in the historic Sixtymile gold district.

Reference:

Soil sample: RDU SM I029450 from 2010.

Citation: (R. Hulstein, 2010. AR 096208) link SIXTY MILE Property-2010 Geological, Geochemical, Geophysical and Auger, RAB and Diamond Drilling

Drill intercept: DDH_11-18

Citation: (R. Hulstein, 2011. AR 096256) link Report on the Sixty Mile Property 2011 Geophysical Survey & Diamond Drilling

