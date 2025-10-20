Westlake, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Stansberry Asset Management ("SAM") will be participating in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside from November 2 - 5, 2025.

Michael Joseph, CFA®, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at SAM, will represent the firm during a breakout session on Wednesday, November 5, titled Weatherproof Your Wealth: A Gold Investment Strategy for Every Season. In his presentation, Michael will share SAM's perspective on how different types of gold investments perform across varying market environments and how a thoughtful, active approach can help investors build portfolios designed to endure changing conditions. He will also highlight SAM's broader suite of investment strategies and how the firm partners with clients to help them pursue their unique financial goals.

Throughout the conference, the SAM team will be connecting with attendees at Booth 206, engaging with investors and discussing how the firm's informed, active strategies and holistic wealth planning approach can help them grow and protect what matters most through all stages of life.

About Stansberry Asset Management

Stansberry Asset Management (SAM) is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm founded in 2016. Today, SAM manages more than $1.2 billion in assets, offering informed, active investment strategies paired with holistic wealth planning - including estate planning, tax strategies, and charitable giving guidance - to help clients grow and protect their wealth.

SAM offers a range of strategies designed to accomplish a variety of objectives - whether that's preserving wealth, generating income, increasing wealth, or a combination of these goals. SAM provides investors with thoughtful, active solutions to navigate changing markets with confidence and purpose. The firm is headquartered in Westlake, TX with offices in New York, California and Washington, serving clients across the United States.

About the New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is one of the longest-running and most respected investment gatherings in the world. Each year, it brings together top investors, analysts, and thought leaders to explore opportunities across asset classes, exchange ideas, and prepare for the year ahead-all in the vibrant setting of New Orleans.

Don't miss out. Register for the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference here.

