Fremont, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), ("Interlink" or the "Company"), a global leader in sensor technology and printed electronic solutions, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event on Monday, October 20th at 1:00 p.m. PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. Steven N. Bronson, CEO will be giving the presentation.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

"We are excited to participate in the LD Micro event, where Chris and his team have organized an excellent conference for small-cap companies to share their growth stories," stated Mr. Bronson. He will deliver a live webcast presentation, available for replay. Additionally, Mr. Bronson will hold one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference on October 20 and 21 to discuss the company's strategic initiatives and recent developments. In his presentation, Mr. Bronson will highlight several key milestones, including the recent award of a $200,000 FDA SBIR Grant. This grant supports the development of electrochemical sensors for food safety applications. These next-generation sensors are designed to integrate seamlessly with AI-driven analytics platforms, enabling faster, more accurate detection of contaminants-a crucial advancement in tackling food safety and quality assurance challenges. Mr. Bronson will also discuss the letter of intent to acquire a UK-based engineering and manufacturing firm. This strategic acquisition will strengthen Interlink's presence and capabilities in Europe, complementing the company's 2023 acquisition of Calman Technology. Furthermore, Interlink has successfully converted all Series A Preferred Stock into common shares. This transaction has eliminated the overhang and strengthened alignment with shareholders, a topic Mr. Bronson will also address. These significant milestones demonstrate Interlink's commitment to innovation, a disciplined mergers-and-acquisitions strategy, and operational scaling. Collectively, they position the company for sustainable growth and momentum as it approaches 2026.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Monday, October 20th

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our customers, including global blue-chip companies, trust our products and solutions, which span various markets, including medical, industrial, automotive, wearables, IoT, and other specialty markets. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs.We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters and proprietary gas sensor production and product development facility in Fremont, California (Silicon Valley area); our Global Product Development and Materials Science Center and distribution and logistics center in Camarillo, California; and our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China; Irvine, Scotland; and Barnsley, England. For more information, please visit www.InterlinkElectronics.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

