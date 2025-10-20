Sitetracker, the global leader in complete Asset Lifecycle Management for critical infrastructure, today announced that TagEnergy, a fast-growing renewable energy producer, has selected Sitetracker to standardize operations and scale its portfolio across multiple markets. The move underscores TagEnergy's commitment to delivering clean energy projects more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of quality and transparency.

TagEnergy develops and operates wind, solar, and battery storage projects across Europe, Japan and Australia, and is on track to double its size in the next three to four years. To support this growth, the company required a modern, flexible platform to unify processes across departments and countries, eliminate reliance on spreadsheets, and provide real-time visibility into project performance.

By deploying Sitetracker, TagEnergy will:

Get more done faster by eliminating manual tasks, standardizing workflows, and enabling teams to manage more projects without adding headcount.

Gain a single source of truth for data and documents at site, project, and client levels, reducing duplication and errors.

Access real-time visibility into budgets, schedules, and KPIs to proactively identify risks and avoid delays.

Improve reporting accuracy and forecasting with automated dashboards and real-time budget snapshots.

Facilitate collaboration across departments and geographies, ensuring coordinated execution and consistent delivery.

"TagEnergy's mission is to accelerate the energy transition through innovation and agility," said Franck Woitiez, CEO of TagEnergy. "Sitetracker gives us the scalable platform we need to unify operations, improve coordination, and deliver projects faster. With greater visibility and automation, our teams can focus on building renewable capacity and achieving growth targets."

Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker, added: "TagEnergy is driving ambitious growth in renewable energy at a critical time for Europe's energy transition. We are proud to provide the operational foundation that will help them scale confidently, eliminate inefficiencies, and deliver clean energy projects with speed and precision."

Together, Sitetracker and TagEnergy are setting a new standard for renewable energy operations, proving that the right digital foundation enables companies to grow faster while maintaining control and quality.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker empowers owners, operators, contractors, and other stakeholders to streamline and optimize the end-to-end asset lifecycle of critical infrastructure. As the leading global complete Asset Lifecycle Management platform, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Vodafone, Ericsson, ENGIE, Telefonica, Cypress Creek Renewables, Cox, Iberdrola, EVgo, Vantage Towers, Southern Company, Zayo, Nextera, EDOTCO, E.On, Axione, and TEP efficiently plan, build, operate, and maintain millions of projects, sites, and assets. Sitetracker delivers operational excellence and creates full transparency across industries such as digital infrastructure, renewables, EV charging, utilities, and real estate by driving safe, efficient teams, ensuring healthy projects, and enabling organizations to manage scale, growth, and complexity. Trusted by hundreds of industry leaders, Sitetracker advances a more connected and sustainable future across the world. Manage What's Critical, with Sitetracker.

About TagEnergy

TagEnergy is a clean energy enterprise creating competitive clean power stations to accelerate the energy transition and help the world reach net-zero carbon emissions sooner. Since its formation in 2019, TagEnergy has assembled a portfolio of more than 10GW of solar, wind and battery storage technologies in the UK, France, Germany, Japan and Australia, of which 1.9GW is under construction or operation.

TagEnergy is controlled by TagHolding SAS, a joint venture between the Impala SAS Group and Exor N.V., supported by major investors Mirova and Omnes, and is operated by a team of entrepreneurs, all shareholders. Its operations span the renewables value chain from development, financing, construction and asset management to commercialization of its competitive clean energy.

www.tag-en.com

