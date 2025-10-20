Bregal Sagemount ("Sagemount" or the "Firm"), a leading growth-focused private capital firm, today announced the sale of TrustArc (the "Company"), a leading provider of privacy compliance and data protection solutions, to Main Capital Partners, a private equity firm headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1997 and based in Walnut Creek, California, TrustArc serves an enterprise client base spanning mission-critical industries, with more than 1,200 customers across over 25 countries, supported by a team of more than 300 employees. The Company's suite of solutions supports every phase of privacy program management, helping enterprises worldwide manage privacy risk, achieve regulatory compliance, navigate complex data protection laws, and build customer trust.

Since Sagemount's investment in 2019, TrustArc has undergone transformative growth, driven by the expansion of its management team, strengthening of the go-to-market organization, and implementation of advanced sales enablement tools. Sagemount also supported the development of NymityAI, an AI-powered research solution that enhances customer engagement by making complex regulatory content easy to understand and act upon.

"TrustArc has built a market-leading position in privacy compliance, a mission-critical function in today's data-driven economy," said Will Breskman, Principal at Bregal Sagemount. "We are proud to have supported the Company's growth journey and commend the TrustArc team for their focus on innovation, customer success, and operational excellence."

Bregal Sagemount was advised by Moelis Company and Goodwin Procter. TrustArc was advised by Fenwick West.

About Bregal Sagemount:

Bregal Sagemount is a leading growth-focused private capital firm with more than $7.5 billion of cumulative capital raised. The firm provides flexible capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies in high-growth sectors across a wide variety of transaction situations. Bregal Sagemount has invested in over 70 companies in a variety of sectors, including software, information data services, financial technology financial services, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT, and business consumer services. The firm has offices in New York, Palo Alto, and Dallas. For more information, visit the Sagemount website: www.sagemount.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TrustArc:

TrustArc is redefining privacy for the AI era. With 28+ years of global privacy expertise and assurance services, we deliver the only platform that blends regulatory intelligence, automation, and AI to orchestrate end-to-end data privacy and governance. From automated DSR fulfillment to AI risk assessments and real-time compliance reporting, TrustArc helps organizations embed trust at every touchpoint. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with a global footprint, our privacy-first approach powers responsible innovation while reducing risk, ensuring our customers lead with confidence in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. Discover how at www.trustarc.com.

