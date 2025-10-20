Partnership Expands to Strengthen Technology Collaboration and Enhance Brand Presence

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the extension of its multi-year partnership and collaboration agreement with Scuderia Ferrari HP, the Formula 1 racing division of Ferrari.

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with Bitdefender, a company that shares Ferrari's values of innovation, excellence and reliability. In a sport where every detail counts, trust is fundamental and having a partner like Bitdefender by our side allows us to focus fully on our racing activities, knowing that our technology and data are protected by one of the leaders in cybersecurity," said Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer at Ferrari.

Bitdefender remains Ferrari's exclusive worldwide partner in the Cybersecurity category and will expand its role with deeper technological integration with Ferrari and enhanced visibility on the Formula 1 car.

"As our cars and operations in Ferrari become even more connected, cybersecurity is not just a technical necessity, but a foundation for innovation and performance. We are happy to continue working with a trusted partner like Bitdefender to ensure that our digital infrastructure is as resilient and high-performing as we need our cars to be on and off track. Together, we're building a secure environment that enables us to push boundaries with confidence," said Alfonso Fuggetta, Chief Digital Transformation Officer at Ferrari.

New Placement on the Ferrari F1 Car, Enhanced Visibility on Key Safety Elements

As part of the renewed agreement, Bitdefender strengthens its collaboration with Scuderia Ferrari HP through broader range of visibility and engagement assets across the team's Formula 1 environment-further reinforcing the partnership's strategic importance and shared values around safety and innovation.

"In Formula 1 as in cybersecurity, success is driven by speed, precision, and innovation and powered by trust," said Florin Talpe?, co-founder and chief executive officer of Bitdefender. "We are pleased to continue our partnership with Ferrari, uniting two global players focused on excellence. Cybersecurity now touches every part of modern life, and Bitdefender remains dedicated to its mission of delivering trusted protection that helps individuals and businesses stay secure as they navigate a rapidly changing digital world."

Trust and Technology Working Together

In September 2022, Bitdefender proudly became a Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari. A year later, the collaboration expanded into cybersecurity, with the goal of supporting Ferrari's security analysts in validating and triaging alerts more efficiently, enhancing threat hunting, and accelerating incident response. Building on the success of the partnership, Bitdefender will continue to strengthen its collaboration on Ferrari's cybersecurity solutions.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.

