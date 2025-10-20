Frost & Sullivan Recognizes TP with the 2025 Global Outsourcing Technology Innovation Leadership for Excellence in AI Technology and Digital Transformation

TP's AI-enabled Technology Services, automation platforms and comprehensive digital business process solutions are redefining technology innovation and human-centered services across the global outsourcing industry.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan today announced it has recognized global digital services leader TP (formerly Teleperformance) with the 2025 Global Outsourcing Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition. This recognition highlights TP's leadership in delivering AI- and automation-driven Technology Services that enhance client processes, strengthen operational security, and accelerate digital transformation for global enterprises.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. TP excels in both, demonstrating its ability to align diverse technology services with market demand while maintaining consistent delivery, scalability, and measurable business outcomes. "Given its deep industry experience, with thousands of experts utilizing advanced analytics, TP is helping clients identify process gaps, navigate market shifts, and better understand how to meet ever-changing customer needs while utilizing modern AI technologies." said Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on diverse technology services, TP continues to strengthen its position as a trusted global partner in broad business process solutions. The company's sustained investments in AI technology, automation platforms, IT Services and advanced analytics enable it to deliver secure, agile, and scalable digital services across industries and regions.

Innovation lies at the heart of TP's operations. Its AI-enabled suite of customized applications, integrated with comprehensive technology and IT services, supports clients in automating, augmenting, and optimizing Business and IT operations. This high-tech, high-touch approach combines human empathy with cutting-edge technology to create seamless, intelligent experiences for customers and measurable efficiency gains for clients. "TP Technology Services brings together IT, security, AI, cloud, and data to accelerate innovation and future-proof businesses. As one trusted partner for CX, back-office, and technology services, TP simplifies operations and eliminates fragmentation," said Siva Pothi, Chief Operating Officer, TP Technology Services.

TP's digital business services portfolio extends across front-office customer engagement, back-office processing, technology and specialized services. This includes trust and safety solutions, collections, localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing. By integrating emotional intelligence (EI) with artificial intelligence (AI), TP delivers transformative outcomes that balance automation with empathy. As organizations worldwide pursue digital transformation, TP enables companies to adapt through a unique blend of consulting, technology services, and domain expertise. The company helps clients design, analyze, and deploy AI-powered solutions that enhance efficiency while ensuring strong and reliable security.

TP's global delivery model spans nearly 100 countries and serves more than 170 markets in over 300 languages and dialects. This unmatched scale, coupled with a commitment to cultural and operational excellence, positions TP as a preferred partner for enterprises seeking digital resilience and continuous innovation. The company's people-powered AI-enabled culture, supported by award-winning employee engagement initiatives, underscores its belief that human talent and technology must evolve together to drive meaningful impact. Beyond technology, TP continues to expand both organically and through strategic acquisitions to strengthen its global business portfolio. The company's consistent revenue growth, profit expansion, and market diversification over the past decade reflect a sustainable model built on innovation, trust, and performance.

Frost & Sullivan commends TP for setting a high standard in technological innovation, market responsiveness, and execution excellence. By combining AI technology with automation platforms and a human-centered philosophy, TP continues to shape the future of the outsourcing industry, advancing digital transformation on a global scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding innovation performance and strategic execution, resulting in measurable improvements in market impact, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award honors organizations that redefine their industries through next-generation solutions, sustainable growth, and customer-centric excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

