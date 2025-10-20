Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. Announces Cooperation with HK Artemis Limited to Enhance Online Sales in Hong Kong

Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. ("Tokyo Lifestyle" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trendy toys as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand and the United Kingdom, today announced that its Hong Kong subsidiary, Tokyo Lifestyle Limited, had entered a cooperation agreement along with a supplementary agreement (collectively, the "Agreements") with HK Artemis Limited ("HK Artemis"), a Hong Kong-based private company, to jointly drive the online sales through the Company's shopping mall app (the "App") in Hong Kong.

Pursuant to the Agreements, Tokyo Lifestyle agrees to transfer ownership of the App to HK Artemis by January 1, 2026, under a payment arrangement made in installments by HK Artemis within three years.

In addition, Tokyo Lifestyle has granted HK Artemis a non-exclusive, three-year license to use the "TokyoLifestyle" trademark and related brand identifiers in connection with the App and its associated online business activities. This license is subject to HK Artemis meeting specified minimum sales targets and investment commitments.

This collaboration aims to enhance Tokyo Lifestyle's online sales, expand its market reach, and unlock long-term growth opportunities by leveraging HK Artemis' extensive experience in online operations, which the Company expects will contribute to better understanding of customer preferences over time. By enhancing the relevance of offerings to individual users, the partnership is expected to improve conversion rates, strengthen customer engagement, and drive overall sales and revenue growth in Hong Kong's dynamic market.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Tokyo Lifestyle, commented: "We are delighted to partner with HK Artemis to further expand our App-based sales in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong market has long been one of our core markets, where we have built an extensive multi-channel sales network of directly-operated and franchise stores. As consumer behavior evolves, digitalization and online channels have become integral to our long-term growth strategy. Leveraging HK Artemis' expertise in e-commerce apps and strengths in online sales, together with our strong branding and diverse product portfolio, we believe this collaboration will accelerate sales growth, enhance brand recognition, and drive market expansion. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about extending our cooperation with HK Artemis further to create lasting value for both companies."

About Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trendy toys, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), collectible cards and trendy toys (including Pokémon cards, BE@RBRICK and other trendy products) and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@ystbek.co.jp

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

President

Phone: 1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com