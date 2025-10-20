NewGenIVF Group Limited: NewGen Announces Strategic Entry into Art Tokenization Market with $2 Million Private Collection Deal, Expandable to $200 Million

BANGKOK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIvf Group Limited (Nasdaq: NIVF) ("NewGen" or the "Company"), a tech-forward, diversified, multi-jurisdictional high-growth entity transforming industries through innovative solutions across real estate development, digital asset management and reproductive health solutions, today announced it has signed an engagement letter with World Chinese Museum Co., Ltd. ("World Chinese Museum" or the "Client") to act as the worldwide agent for the tokenization of the Client's high-value private art collection.

The project involves the tokenization of specific artwork assets owned by World Chinese Museum as agreed upon by the two parties, transforming ownership of these physical assets into digital tokens on a blockchain. This process is designed to unlock liquidity, enable fractional ownership, and democratize access to an asset class that has traditionally been exclusive and illiquid. This initiative is a direct continuation of NewGen's strategic pivot into the digital finance world, following its US$30 million strategic investment into a Solana digital asset treasury and its exploration of a multi-million dollar real estate tokenization project in the UAE.

The initial tranche of artwork to be tokenized is valued at US$2 million. The agreement includes a provision to expand the tokenization of additional artwork assets up to a total value of US$200 million, contingent on the success of the initial rollout. Under the terms of the engagement, NewGen will earn a 15% fee on the total value of the tokenized assets, representing a new and potentially significant revenue stream for the Company. This engagement marks a significant milestone in NewGen's digital asset strategy, building upon its previously announced initiatives in the blockchain sector.

Art tokenization is a rapidly growing segment of the digital asset market. It provides a mechanism for art owners to unlock the value of their collections without selling the physical pieces, while offering investors a chance to own a stake in masterpieces that would otherwise be inaccessible. The transparency, security, and efficiency of blockchain technology are expected to bring profound changes to the art market, and NewGen is positioning itself to be a key player in this evolution.

Mr. Siu Wing Fung Alfred, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NewGen, commented, "Today's announcement is a pivotal step in our ongoing strategic expansion into the decentralized finance landscape. Tokenizing high-value real-world assets like fine art solidifies our commitment to becoming a leader in the blockchain and DeFi space. According to Deloitte's 2023 Art & Finance Report, ultra-high net worth individuals' wealth associated with art and collectibles was estimated at US$2.174 trillion in 2022, with projections to reach US$2.861 trillion by 2026. This represents a massive asset class ripe for disruption through blockchain technology, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this transformation. By tokenizing this prestigious asset class, we are not only creating new revenue opportunities for NewGen but also pioneering a model for how physical assets can be integrated into the digital economy, offering unprecedented access and liquidity to investors worldwide. This builds directly on the foundation for innovation and progress we laid with our Solana treasury, and we are confident it will deliver significant value to our shareholders."

About NewGen

NewGenIVF Group is a tech-forward, diversified, multi-jurisdictional high-growth entity capitalizing on emerging opportunities across real estate development, digital asset innovation and reproductive health solutions. The Company operates through three strategic business divisions that leverage cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to drive sustainable growth and high ROI for shareholders across multiple global markets. These include "NewGenProperty", which operates lucrative real estate development projects in the UAE's Ras Al Khaimah Emirate; "NewGenDigital", which serves as the Company's digital asset and DeFi solutions arm; and "NewGenSup", which focuses on health and longevity products and solutions. NewGen's legacy business involves providing industry-leading IVF and assisted reproductive treatment services across Asia. With operations spanning multiple jurisdictions and a commitment to innovative, technology-enabled solutions, NewGenIVF Group is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the convergence of real estate, healthcare and digital asset opportunities in the evolving global economy.

To learn more, visit www.newgenivf.com . The information contained on, or accessible through, NewGen's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company's future commercial operations, business strategy, financial condition, and the specifics of the art tokenization engagement. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as (i) the success of the initial art tokenization project; (ii) regulatory uncertainty regarding the classification and treatment of digital assets and tokenized art; (iii) market volatility and acceptance of tokenized art assets; (iv) operational risks related to the tokenization platform, custody, or transaction execution; and (v) the Company's ability to realize the full potential of the engagement and the expansion to US$200 million. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.