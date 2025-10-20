NxGen Brands Inc.: NxGen Brands, Inc. Announces the Official Acquisition of Top Handmade Fudge and Candy Company, Genesee Candy Land and Genesee Fudge Factory

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) ("NxGen" or the "Company") (www.nxgenbrands.com) - It is with great pleasure to announce that the company's newly acquired business is Genesee Candy Land. Genesee Candy Land has been a fully operational business for over 8 years now and specializes in Handmade/Hand poured Fude as well as its famous Animal Trackers candy bags. Genesee Candy Land's product lines are sold in over 2000 retail outlets across the US with Large hotels, The Gaylord of the Rockies Resort and Convention Center, Garden of the Gods, YMCA as well as many gas stations and mom and pop shops. Genesee Candy Land started in the back room of the original owners Country Store and grew so fast that it is now in its 3rd location to keep up with demand. The brand has seen amazing growth over the years with very little to no marketing and 80% of all retailers coming from word of mouth and reviews.

Marjorie Schaefer, the Company's CEO, stated, "I am excited about this new direction of the company and with Genesee Candy Land. The Founder built an amazing business without putting very little money into marketing the products and still saw growth year over year. With our team coming in and our marketing plan, we feel we will see exponential growth in the last months of Q4 and in all of 2026. The business has averaged $700,000+ over it's 8 years and we know we can bring more growth to the brand with our plan in 2026. I also am over joyed with the value it will bring our Shareholders".

To better reflect the company's new direction. Please disregard all past social media posts and/ or news releases. A company press release will verify any new social media outlets. Currently, the only media outlet is the company's X account, @NGen_Brands. To improve communication with our shareholders, please email us at marjschaefer.manager@gmail.com. The Company's new website is https://www.nxgenbrands.com. All information can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NXGB/profile. We will be providing many more updates for our shareholders as the company moves in a new direction.

