Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.quantumemotion.com and refreshed brand identity, alongside the introduction of a comprehensive product portfolio spanning both software and hardware solutions. This milestone reflects the company's evolution from a quantum entropy provider to a full-stack quantum-safe security platform company, positioning QeM to capitalize on the expanding quantum cybersecurity market.

The new website and rebrand coincide with a period of significant momentum for both the quantum cybersecurity sector and Quantum eMotion. As governments and enterprises worldwide accelerate their transition to post-quantum standards ahead of the approaching "Q-Day" threat, QeM is advancing its commercialization strategy, including plans to support continued growth and market expansion.

Introducing the QeM Product Ecosystem

The new website at www.quantumemotion.com showcases QeM's unique position as both a software platform provider and quantum-safe hardware innovator:

Software Solutions:

Sentry-Q - Next-generation quantum-safe encryption platform to secure point-to-point communication

- Next-generation quantum-safe encryption platform to secure point-to-point communication eFlux-Q - Cloud-based electron QRNG delivering true quantum entropy as a service

- Cloud-based electron QRNG delivering true quantum entropy as a service eCrypto-Q - Developer-ready SDK combining a wide range of Classical and Quantum-Safe algorithms

- Developer-ready SDK combining a wide range of Classical and Quantum-Safe algorithms eBlock-Q - Quantum-secure blockchain layer with pure randomness and PQC

- Quantum-secure blockchain layer with pure randomness and PQC eHot-Q - Quantum security engine to secure hot cryptographic wallets

Hardware Solutions:

eCore-Q - Miniaturizable electron-based QRNG providing gigabit-speed entropy (coming soon)

- Miniaturizable electron-based QRNG providing gigabit-speed entropy (coming soon) eCMOS-Q - Chip-level QRNG integration for scalable post-quantum microelectronics (coming soon)

- Chip-level QRNG integration for scalable post-quantum microelectronics (coming soon) eSOC-Q - First-of-its-kind SoC uniting QRNG, PQC, digital signatures, and PUFs (coming soon)

- First-of-its-kind SoC uniting QRNG, PQC, digital signatures, and PUFs (coming soon) eVault-Q - Quantum-powered HSM with embedded QRNG (coming soon)

A Vision for Quantum-Safe Security

"This is a defining moment for Quantum eMotion," said Dr. Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion. "Our new website and brand identity reflect years of innovation in quantum entropy generation and our commitment to making quantum-safe security practical, scalable, and accessible. We're not just offering entropy-we're delivering complete solutions that address the full spectrum of cybersecurity challenges facing organizations today. As we prepare for accelerated commercialization, we're positioned to serve the growing demand from enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure providers who recognize that quantum threats require quantum solutions."

Strategic Positioning for Growth

The timing of this launch aligns with the global adoption of quantum-safe technologies. With NIST's post-quantum cryptography standards now published and regulatory mandates emerging worldwide, organizations across finance, defence, telecommunications, healthcare, and critical infrastructure are actively seeking quantum-resilient solutions.

QeM's electron-based QRNG technology-protected by the company's patent portfolio-offers distinct advantages over photonic alternatives: it is miniaturizable for chip-level integration, operates at gigabit speeds, and can be manufactured using standard CMOS processes. This practical approach to quantum security positions QeM to capture market share across multiple high-value verticals as the industry transitions to post-quantum standards.

The new website features detailed product information, technical resources, and insights into QeM's quantum cybersecurity solutions. Visit www.quantumemotion.com to explore the complete product suite.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

The Company aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please visit our website at https://www.quantumemotion.com/ or contact:

