Brag House Holdings, Inc: Brag House Holdings Merger Partner, House of Doge - The Official Corporate Arm of the Dogecoin Foundation - Makes History by Becoming the First Cryptocurrency Company To Buy A Professional Football Club

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge Inc., the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, together with merger partner Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH), today announced it has become the largest equity holder in U.S. Triestina Calcio 1918. This groundbreaking transaction marks the first time a European football club has brought a cryptocurrency commercialization vehicle directly into its ownership structure. It signals a long-term commitment to operational excellence, community investment, and innovation. House of Doge has made subtle hints over the past months about decentralization of valuable assets including sports and echoed that with their Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) and 21Shares partnerships.

House of Doge extends the mission of "Doing Only Good Everyday" by backing projects and brands that carry community, cultural relevance, and long-term value. The investment in U.S. Triestina 1918 represents Dogecoin's most ambitious step into European football, positioning House of Doge at the forefront of merging digital assets with traditional sports.

House of Doge will support Triestina with immediate capital investment to strengthen football operations and community initiatives while working with club leadership to integrate cryptocurrency in practical, fan-friendly ways-including enabling crypto as a payment option for tickets, concessions, and merchandise at home fixtures. The objective is to introduce a modern payments structure that enhances the match-day experience and supports the club's financial resilience, simultaneously bringing further utility to Dogecoin.

"Our investment in U.S. Triestina 1918 is about much more than football," said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge. "It's about connecting Dogecoin's global community with one of Europe's most storied clubs and proving that digital assets can drive real-world value, culture, and passion. This is a first step in bringing the spirit of Dogecoin directly into the fabric of the world's game."

"Brag House's vision has always been to turn digital engagement into real ownership," said Lavell Juan Malloy II, Chairman and CEO of Brag House Holdings Inc. "The integration of real-world assets such as U.S. Triestina 1918 with Brag House's fan-engagement and gaming ecosystem demonstrates how digital communities can evolve into global networks of value creation. Together with House of Doge, we're extending our mission from giving communities a voice in culture and sport to giving them ownership in the new digital economy - a transformation that ultimately drives long-term shareholder value for TBH investors."

To bolster execution with an elite, multi-sport perspective, House of Doge has appointed Roger Rai to its Advisory Board. Rai serves as Vice Chairman of the Toronto Blue Jays (MLB) and sits on the Board of Directors of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE). Rai will advise on sports-operations best practices, commercial partnerships, and supporter experience, drawing on top-tier governance and front-office exposure across North American major leagues. His expertise will play a big role in helping Triestina translate fan-first tradition into modern, sustainable operations-including optional crypto payments where they add clarity, speed, and convenience for supporters.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the necessary infrastructure to integrate Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com .

Media Contacts

Brag House Holdings

Fatema Bhabrawala

Director of Media Relations

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com

House of Doge

Angela Gorman

Communications Director

Email: angela@houseofdoge.com

Tel: (917) 348-0083

Investor Relations Contact

Brag House Holdings

Adele Carey

VP, Investor Relations

ir@thebraghouse.com

Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to House of Doge's and Brag House's current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "target", "intend", "estimate", "could", "should", "may" and "will" or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include, without limitation: Dogecoin's transition into an institutional-grade ecosystem, the expected closing of the merger between House of Doge and Brag House, which is still subject to various closing conditions, House of Doge's plans for building digital and payments infrastructure for Dogecoin, crypto exchange integration, sports and entertainment, and RWA. These forward-looking statements are based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Readers should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of Brag House's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. House of Doge and Brag House undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.