Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for century-old Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced financial results and related data as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, its twentieth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 3, 2025.

Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"We are pleased to see our earnings continue to increase with adjusted return on average assets and equity rising to 0.86% and 10.92%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 0.68% and 8.84%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025. We continued to see further improvements in our net interest margin, which improved from 2.40% in the second quarter of 2025 to 2.50% in the third quarter of 2025, and increased significantly from 2.08% one year ago in the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

While we have experienced an increase in non-performing assets year-to-date, we believe these assets are well collateralized and do not represent a risk of material loss to the Company. Our adjusted noninterest expense to average assets was 1.46% during the third quarter of 2025, which continues to be nearly half that of similarly-sized peer banks based on recent call report data. Careful management of our dividend and asset growth has allowed our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio to rise to 7.94% at September 30, 2025 from 7.58% at December 31, 2024, with the Bank's leverage ratio finishing the third quarter of 2025 at 9.22%. We also remain committed to paying down debt, with our senior debt declining by $4 million and our subordinated debt declining by $2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

In summary, we will seek to continue to carefully control our risk and growth while net interest margin and earnings continue to recover. Our modeling and forecasting suggest continued improvement in earnings throughout 2025, given the current macro-economic conditions hold."

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets and other real estate owned, corporate and strategic planning expenses, the provision for or recovery of credit losses, and net loan charge-offs or recoveries. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.





For the Three Months Ended September 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2025



2024























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 3,898

3,858

$ 2,992

2,214 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.62

0.62

$ 0.48

0.35 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.87 %

0.86 %



0.67 %

0.50 % Return on average equity

11.03 %

10.92 %



9.17 %

6.79 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.46 %

1.46 %



1.46 %

1.45 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.50 %

2.50 %



2.08 %

2.08 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



4,781

$



2,450 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





1.07 %







0.55 %



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.





For the Nine Months Ended September 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2025



2024























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 8,883

9,110

$ 6,830

5,463 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.41

1.45

$ 1.09

0.87 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.67 %

0.68 %



0.51 %

0.41 % Return on average equity

8.58 %

8.80 %



7.22 %

5.78 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.50 %

1.48 %



1.37 %

1.36 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.37 %

2.37 %



1.88 %

1.88 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



11,215

$



6,315 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





0.84 %







0.47 %



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.

Five Quarter Trends





For the Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















2025

2024



September 30 June 30 March 31

December 31

September 30



GAAP GAAP GAAP

GAAP

GAAP Net income $ 3,898 2,806 2,179

2,092

2,992 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.62 0.45 0.35

0.33

0.48 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.87 % 0.63 % 0.50 %

0.47 %

0.67 % Return on average equity

11.03 % 8.17 % 6.43 %

6.32 %

9.17 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.46 % 1.55 % 1.50 %

1.40 %

1.46 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.50 % 2.40 % 2.31 %

2.29 %

2.08 % Yield on interest-earning assets

5.61 % 5.65 % 5.58 %

5.69 %

5.70 % Cost of funds

3.19 % 3.32 % 3.30 %

3.48 %

3.70 %





















2025

2024



September 30 June 30 March 31

December 31

September 30



Adjusted (1) Adjusted (1) Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2) Net income $ 3,858 3,037 2,214

2,481

2,203 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.62 0.48 0.35

0.39

0.35 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.86 % 0.68 % 0.50 %

0.56 %

0.49 % Return on average equity

10.92 % 8.84 % 6.53 %

7.49 %

6.75 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.46 % 1.49 % 1.50 %

1.40 %

1.46 %

















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 4,781 3,612 2,823

3,441

2,450 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA

1.07 % 0.81 % 0.64 %

0.78 %

0.55 %

















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.





Asset Quality and Other Data







As of and for the



As of and for the



As of and for the





3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



December 31,





2025



2025



2024

























(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Asset Quality

















Non-performing loans $ 7,661

$ 7,638

$ 1,383

Real estate owned $ 2,788

$ 2,788

$ 2,572

Non-performing assets $ 10,449

$ 10,426

$ 3,955

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.52 %



0.52 %



0.09 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.58 %



0.58 %



0.23 %

Year-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 167

$ 162

$ (247)

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

148.40 %



152.41 %



835.14 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.77 %



0.79 %



0.79 %



















Other Data

















Cash dividends declared and paid $ 0.070

$ 0.070

$ 0.230

Shares outstanding

6,357,359



6,365,711



6,393,081

Book and tangible book value per share (2) $ 22.50

$ 21.72

$ 20.70

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) per share

(1.85)



(2.04)



(2.37)

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)

24.35

$ 23.76

$ 23.07

Closing market price per common share $ 20.45

$ 19.90

$ 21.52

Closing price to book value ratio

90.88 %



91.62 %



103.95 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

7.94 %



7.66 %



7.58 %

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.22 %



9.22 %



9.31 %





















(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure.







(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets.

















Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 23.3%, from $8.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to $10.2 million for the same period in 2025. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets increased $11.5 million, or 0.7%, from $1.673 billion to $1.684 billion, driven primarily by increases in taxable loans and interest earning deposits.

Average net interest-earning assets increased $2.8 million, or 1.0%, from $298.9 million to $301.8 million, due primarily to $10.9 million increase in shareholders' equity.

Cost of funds declined 51 bp from 3.70% to 3.19% resulting in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread expanding by 54 bp to 1.83% from 1.29% and tax-equivalent net interest margin expanding 42 bp to 2.50% from 2.08%. As noted above, cost of funds and the yield earned on interest-earning assets over the comparable period last year have been impacted by 125 bp of decreases in short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve since September 2024.

Net interest income increased $6.2 million, or 27.5%, from $22.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to $28.7 million for the same period in 2025. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets declined $1.7 million, or 0.1%, from $1.672 billion to $1.670 billion, driven primarily by decreases in taxable investments and interest earning deposits.

Average net interest-earning assets increased $5.8 million, or 2.0%, from $282.8 million to $288.6 million, due primarily to a $11.9 million increase in shareholders' equity.

Cost of funds declined 48 bp from 3.77% to 3.29%, while the average yield earned on interest-earning assets remained at 5.58%, resulting in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread expanding by 57 bp from 1.13% to 1.70% and tax-equivalent net interest margin expanding 49 bp from 1.88% to 2.37%.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following assets, derivatives and liabilities subject to contractual repricing of interest rates:

(In thousands)

September 30, 2025





Interest-earning deposits $ 90,070 Investments available for sale

15,277 Loans receivable

437,290 Interest rate swaps (notional)

260,000

$ 802,637





Deposits $ 105,846 Senior debt

10,000 Subordinated debt

7,995

$ 123,841

Interest owed on the Company's subordinated debt adjusted to a floating rate from its original fixed rate during the third quarter of 2025.

Interest Rate Swaps

The Company has the following interest rate swaps designated as hedges as of September 30, 2025:









Estimated













Fair Annual



Receive Pay Hedged Item

Notional Value Earnings Term Maturity Rate Rate (dollars in thousands)

































Fixed rate loans $ 150,000 (1,712) (585) 3 Yrs 10/1/2026 4.30 % 4.69 % Fixed rate loans

75,000 (33) 444 2 Yrs 9/1/2026 4.30 % 3.71 % Floating rate deposit

35,000 (13) 232 1.5 Yrs 10/22/2026 4.31 % 3.65 %

$ 260,000 (1,758) 91









Provision For (Recovery Of) Credit Losses

The following summarizes the Company's provision for (recovery of) credit losses and net charge-offs (recoveries) for each of the last five quarters:





Three Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (In thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024





















Provision for (recovery of) credit losses $ (33)

138

64

480

(1,282) Net charge-offs (recoveries)

5

7

155

11

-15

The Company continues to experience historically lower levels of specific reserves and net charge-offs which, when combined with minimal changes in economic factors, has resulted in minimal provisions for credit losses during the last five quarters. Given our limited loss history, the Company utilizes peer data in its estimation of expected loan losses.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended September 30 (In thousands)

2025 2024 Change









Service charges and fees $ 404 389 15 Bank owned life insurance

56 56 - Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(13) - (13) Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities

29 57 (28) Gain (loss) on sale of loans

4 12 (8) Wealth management

239 193 46 Swap fees

75 - 75 Limited partnership income

352 - 352 Other

8 3 5









Total noninterest income $ 1,154 710 444

Noninterest income increased to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 from $0.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

Wealth management fees improved by $0.1 million as a result of an improvement in equity market conditions and assets under management.

Swap fees increased $0.1 million due to an increased demand from customers wanting to lock in a fixed interest rate on loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party with our borrower as counterparty to the swap, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.

Limited partnership income increased $0.4 million from distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have distributions towards the end of their life.





Nine Months Ended September 30 (In thousands)

2025 2024 Change









Service charges and fees $ 1,140 1,142 (2) Bank owned life insurance

167 166 1 Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(160) 69 (229) Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities

18 30 (12) Gain on sale of loans

6 39 (33) Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets

5 30 (25) Wealth management

681 611 70 Swap fees

385 51 334 Limited partnership income

352 - 352 Other

25 26 (1)









Total noninterest income $ 2,619 2,164 455

Noninterest income increased to $2.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 from $2.2 million during the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale declined by $0.2 million from the first nine months of 2024 due to management's decision during January 2025 to sell a municipal bond at a loss as a risk mitigation measure given that it was issued by a municipality that was in close proximity to the California wildfires.

Wealth management fees improved by $0.1 million as a result of an improvement in equity market conditions and assets under management.

Swap fees increased $0.3 million due to an increased demand from customers wanting to lock in a fixed interest rate on loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party with our borrower as counterparty to the swap, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.

Limited partnership income increased $0.4 million from distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have distributions towards the end of their life.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:







Three Months Ended September 30

(In thousands)

2025 2024 Change













Compensation and employee benefits $ 3,384 2,904 480

Occupancy

767 780 (13)

Furniture and equipment

302 320 (18)

Data processing

671 955 (284)

FDIC insurance

363 371 (8)

Office

200 214 (14)

Advertising

89 121 (32)

Professional fees

385 441 (56)

Real Estate Owned

53 - 53

Other noninterest expense

331 406 (75)













Total noninterest expense $ 6,545 6,512 33

Noninterest expense was $6.5 million for both the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. The following factors had an impact on noninterest expense during these periods:

Compensation and employee benefits expense increased $0.5 million, or 16.5%, due primarily to an increase in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to forecasted 2025 performance as well as merit increases. A decrease in FTE employees from 112 to 107 between the periods partially offset the increase.

Data processing decreased $0.3 million, or 29.7%, due primarily to a $0.3 million one-time payment to a vendor in connection with the termination of a software relationship in the prior year's comparable period.





Nine Months Ended September 30 (In thousands)

2025 2024 Change









Compensation and employee benefits $ 10,462 8,902 1,560 Occupancy

2,283 2,011 272 Furniture and equipment

928 834 94 Data processing

2,006 2,009 (3) FDIC insurance

1,069 1,119 (50) Office

557 560 (3) Advertising

296 323 (27) Professional fees

1,469 1,591 (122) Real Estate Owned

17 - 17 Other noninterest expense

985 982 3









Total noninterest expense $ 20,072 18,331 1,741

Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, or 9.5%, from $18.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to $20.0 million in the same period of 2025. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

Compensation and employee benefits expense increased $1.6 million, or 17.5%, due primarily to an increase in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to forecasted 2025 performance as well as merit increases. A decrease in FTE employees from 108 to 107 between the comparable periods partially offset the increase.

Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.4 million, or 12.9%, due to the opening of the Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset, in part, by the elimination of expenses for the formerly leased facilities.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30 2025 2024 19.03 % 19.83 %



Nine Months Ended September 30 2025 2024 19.58 % 20.26 %

The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) and investments in tax-free municipal securities, and state tax credits on certain loans. The Company's effective tax rate declined in the 2025 periods compared to 2024 due to higher utilization of state tax credits.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $60.0 million, or 3.3%, from $1.746 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.803 billion at September 30, 2025. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

Cash and cash equivalents increased $37.1 million, or 49.1%, due to deposit growth outpacing asset growth, in part because, as described below, the Company is intentionally managing its loan growth.

Available for sale investment security balances increased $0.7 million, or 0.6%, primarily due to a $1.3 million improvement in the fair value of the underlying bonds.

The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of the periods indicated:





September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024



Estimated Net

Estimated Net



Fair Unrealized

Fair Unrealized



Value Gain (Loss)

Value Gain (Loss) (in thousands)

























Agency MBS / CMO $ 11,318 (1,408)

11,560 (1,960) Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)

5,814 (449)

7,081 (750) Agency floating rate

11,631 34

6,647 18 Business Development Companies

3,644 (108)

3,522 (236) Corporate

20,270 (1,026)

22,832 (1,860) Municipal

26,896 (5,613)

25,987 (7,169) Non-agency MBS / CMO

34,721 (7,334)

35,331 (8,566)















$ 114,295 (15,904)

112,960 (20,523)

Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 33% as of September 30, 2025. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

The Company did not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Loans receivable increased $21.0 million, or 1.4%, from $1.463 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.484 billion at September 30, 2025. The Company is intentionally managing its loan growth as it seeks to improve its risk profile by paying down debt, increasing capital, and reducing the amount of its wholesale borrowings. The Company is managing its exposure to commercial real estate and has a regulatory commercial real estate concentration of 336% of total risk-based capital as of September 30, 2025 as compared to 325% at December 31, 2024, while our AD&C concentration remains low at 32% of total risk-based capital as of September 30, 2025 as compared to 43% at December 31, 2024. The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 (in thousands)









































Residential construction $ 23,446

18,811

19,636

14,831

18,957 Other construction

33,642

51,846

51,047

60,474

48,991 Farmland

10,531

8,192

7,577

4,513

9,462 Home equity

64,272

60,625

56,588

57,972

53,407 Residential

430,970

445,966

444,620

449,056

466,107 Multi-family

131,836

125,803

121,511

114,634

115,069 Owner-occupied commercial

266,357

251,842

252,764

252,615

260,981 Non-owner occupied commercial

403,709

395,038

389,666

382,136

367,918 Commercial & industrial

107,338

108,151

114,899

115,234

122,096 PPP Program

37

50

66

83

101 Consumer

11,924

12,068

11,112

11,559

9,409























$ 1,484,062

1,478,392

1,469,486

1,463,107

1,472,498

The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of September 30, 2025. Office loans are primarily comprised of low-rise office space.





Loan

% of Total



Balance

Loans









Hotels $ 93,866

6.3 % Retail

84,107

5.7 % Office

86,183

5.8 % Marina

23,096

1.6 % Campground

23,584

1.6 % Warehouse

21,670

1.5 % Mini-storage

21,717

1.5 % Vacation Rentals

24,888

1.7 % Car Wash

5,394

0.4 % Entertainment

8,216

0.6 % Restaurant

3,900

0.3 % Other

7,087

0.5 %

$ 403,709

27.2 %

The following summarizes the Company's loan portfolio by market where the loan was originated:





September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024









Tri-Cities $ 189,113

189,287 Knoxville

1,004,532

1,019,266 Nashville

290,417

254,554

$ 1,484,062

1,463,107

Other real estate owned increased $0.2 million, or 8.4%, from $2.6 million at December 31, 2024 to $2.8 million at September 30, 2025. The following summarizes the detail of Other real estate owned as of the periods indicated:





September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024









Residential $ 2,572

2,572 Land

216

-

$ 2,788

2,572

Total deposits increased $55.9 million, or 3.7%, from $1.527 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.583 billion at September 30, 2025.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 (in thousands)









































Non-interest bearing transaction $ 257,199

264,725

248,711

248,298

268,563 NOW and money market

514,932

503,216

462,367

431,629

437,579 Savings

177,863

185,815

189,814

189,246

207,466 Retail time deposits

373,209

364,027

372,741

370,989

382,386



1,323,203

1,317,783

1,273,633

1,240,162

1,295,994 Wholesale time deposits

259,438

267,072

296,578

286,552

255,739





















Total deposits $ 1,582,641

1,584,855

1,570,211

1,526,714

1,551,733

The following summarizes core deposits, treasury deposits, and wholesale deposits and average interest rate as of the period indicated:



September 30, 2025 (In thousands) Balance Rate





Core



Non-interest DDA $ 257,199 0.00 % Interest DDA 39,571 0.75 % Money Market 379,079 3.26 % Savings 131,391 1.89 % Retail CDs 373,209 4.08 % Total Core $ 1,180,449 2.55 %





Treasury



Inspira $ 50,183 4.45 % PMA/ICS/CDARS 92,571 3.81 % Total Treasury $ 142,754 3.92 %





Wholesale



Brokered CDs 188,607 4.50 % QwickRate CDs 70,831 4.78 % Total Wholesale $ 259,438 4.58 %





Total Deposits $ 1,582,641 3.01 %

The following summarizes the composition of certificates of deposit by maturity and average interest rate as of September 30, 2025:

Maturity

Brokered CD

Qwickrate CD

Retail CD

Total Date

Amount

Rate

Amount

Rate

Amount

Rate

Amount

Rate



































































Q4 2025

25,555

4.16 %

11,526

4.89 %

74,918

4.03 %

111,999

4.15 % Q1 2026

70,300

4.56 %

5,904

4.49 %

159,205

4.13 %

235,409

4.27 % Q2 2026

-

-

14,439

5.52 %

51,867

4.03 %

66,306

4.35 % Q3 2026

-

-

18,500

4.56 %

29,835

4.11 %

48,335

4.28 % Q4 2026

48,551

4.50 %

14,983

4.39 %

22,771

4.04 %

86,305

4.36 % Q1 2027

-

-

4,187

4.93 %

30,960

4.00 %

35,147

4.11 % Q2 2027

44,201

4.60 %

1,044

4.10 %

1,796

4.17 %

47,041

4.57 % Q3 2027

-

-

248

3.75 %

1,729

4.21 %

1,977

4.15 % Thereafter

-

-

-





128

2.79 %

128

2.79 %



188,607

4.50 %

70,831

4.78 %

373,209

4.08 %

632,647

4.28 %

The following summarizes deposits by market where the deposit was originated:





September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024









Tri-Cities $ 349,521

329,912 Knoxville

711,949

688,049 Nashville

112,518

100,928

$ 1,173,988

1,118,889

FHLB borrowings were $45.0 million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and consisted of the following at September 30, 2025:

Amounts Original Current Maturity (000's) Term Rate Date







15,000 1 Week 4.22 % 10/07/25 20,000 3 Month 4.26 % 12/16/25 10,000 2 Years 4.38 % 11/05/26







45,000

4.27 %



Total equity increased $10.7 million, or 8.1%, from $132.4 million at December 31, 2024 to $143.1 million at September 30, 2025. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025:





Total Tangible



Shareholders' Book Value



Equity Per Share (In thousands)













December 31, 2024 $ 132,353 20.70







Net income

8,883 1.41 Dividends paid

(1,214) (0.19) Stock compensation

706 0.11 Share repurchases from stock compensation

(54) (0.01) Share repurchases

(1,003) (0.16) Change in fair value of investments available for sale

3,387 0.53







September 30, 2025 $ 143,058 22.50 * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total







The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 7.94% at September 30, 2025 from 7.58% at December 31, 2024, as the Company continues to manage its growth and dividend levels in light of current income levels. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at September 30, 2025, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.22% at September 30, 2025.

Share Repurchases

The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2026. 50,000 shares at an average price of $20.00 per share were repurchased pursuant to such plan during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.52% at September 30, 2025 from 0.09% at December 31, 2024. Non-performing assets to total assets increased to 0.58% at September 30, 2025 from 0.23% at December 31, 2024. The following summarizes the composition of non-performing loans and related collateral values as of September 30, 2025:

No. of Collateral

Loan Collateral Properties Type

Amount Value



















1 Multifamily residential $ 506 1,058 1 Owner occupied CRE

308 315 8 1-4 Family residential

6,782 11,225









10

$ 7,596 12,598

Other real estate owned of $2.8 million at September 30, 2025 is comprised of two properties for which no remaining loss on sale is anticipated. Net charge-offs of $0.2 million were recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 in conjunction with the transfer of multiple properties to other real estate owned, compared to net recoveries of $0.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.77% at September 30, 2025 from 0.79% at both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was nearly 1.5 to 1 at September 30, 2025, down from more than 8 to 1 at December 31, 2024 due to the increase in non-performing loans. Loans represented in the increase in non-performing loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 have been individually evaluated for collateral adequacy and did not require additional specific reserves.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of continued elevated interest rates, persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) the impact of U.S. and global trade policies and tensions, including changes in, or the imposition of, tariffs and/or trade barriers and the economic impacts, volatility and uncertainty resulting there from, and geopolitical instability, (iii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iv) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (v) our ability to grow and retain low cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits including during times when we are seeking to limit the rates we pay with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vii) risks associated with a prolonged shutdown of the United States federal government, including adverse effects on the national or local economies and adverse effects resulting from a shutdown of the U.S. Small Business Administration's SBA loan program; (viii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in an unrealized loss position as a result of the elevated rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits or increase our levels of non-core deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to decline; (ix) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (x) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (xi) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xiii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xvi) changes in or interpretations of state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvii) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xviii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xix) results of regulatory examinations; (xx) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract or do business with, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, ransomware attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xxi) loss of key personnel; and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 7 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City (2), Bearden (Knoxville), West Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share data)

























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30, June 30, September 30,



September 30, September 30,





2025 2025 2024



2025 2024 Interest income

















Loans $ 21,349 21,102 21,131

$ 62,847 61,518

Investment securities - taxable

1,024 1,061 1,100



3,113 3,534

Investment securities - tax exempt

29 30 29



88 88

Dividends and other

940 992 1,224



2,689 3,684





23,342 23,185 23,484



68,737 68,824 Interest expense

















Savings

1,155 1,178 1,550



3,530 5,488

Interest bearing transaction accounts

4,138 3,850 4,178



11,501 12,001

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

3,828 4,141 4,319



12,207 13,480

Other time deposits

3,043 3,514 3,710



10,035 10,931

Total deposits

12,164 12,683 13,757



37,273 41,900

Senior debt

181 183 347



592 1,157

Subordinated debt

191 165 164



520 493

FHLB advances

634 565 964



1,684 2,792





13,170 13,596 15,232



40,069 46,342



















Net interest income

10,172 9,589 8,252



28,668 22,482



















Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(33) 138 (1,282)



169 (2,250)



















Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

10,205 9,451 9,534



28,499 24,732



















Noninterest income

















Service charges and fees

404 353 389



1,140 1,142

Bank owned life insurance

56 55 56



167 166

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(13) (8) -



(160) 69

Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

29 (6) 57



18 30

Gain on sale of loans

4 - 12



6 39

Gain on sale of fixed assets

- - -



5 30

Wealth management

239 223 193



681 611

Swap fees

75 310 -



385 51

Limited partnership income

352 - -



352 -

Other

8 11 3



25 26





1,154 938 710



2,619 2,164 Noninterest expense

















Compensation and employee benefits

3,384 3,549 2,904



10,462 8,902

Occupancy

767 766 780



2,283 2,011

Furniture and equipment

302 293 320



928 834

Data processing

671 670 955



2,006 2,009

FDIC insurance

363 327 371



1,069 1,119

Office

200 189 214



557 560

Advertising

89 111 121



296 323

Professional fees

385 659 441



1,469 1,591

Real estate owned expense (recovery)

53 (59) -



17 -

Other noninterest expense

331 410 406



985 982





6,545 6,915 6,512



20,072 18,331



















Income before income taxes

4,814 3,474 3,732



11,046 8,565



















Income taxes

916 668 740



2,163 1,735



















Net income $ 3,898 2,806 2,992

$ 8,883 6,830



















Earnings per common share:

















Basic $ 0.62 0.45 0.48

$ 1.42 1.09

Diluted $ 0.62 0.45 0.48

$ 1.41 1.09



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic

6,251,027 6,273,181 6,271,047



6,271,670 6,262,499

Diluted

6,270,773 6,283,413 6,279,212



6,290,357 6,271,068

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

























September 30,



June 30,



December 31,





2025



2025



2024 Assets



































Cash and due from banks $ 22,528

$ 23,463

$ 15,819 Interest-earning deposits in other banks

90,070



94,247



59,717

Cash and cash equivalents

112,598



117,710



75,536



















Investments available for sale

113,617



116,616



112,960 Equity securities

2,763



2,716



2,695 Premises and equipment held for sale

3,762



3,762



3,762



















Loans receivable

1,484,062



1,478,392



1,463,107 Allowance for credit losses

(11,369)



(11,641)



(11,550)

Net loans receivable

1,472,693



1,466,751



1,451,557



















Premises and equipment, net

59,552



60,006



61,215 Accrued interest receivable

5,567



5,487



5,587 Other real estate owned

2,788



2,788



2,572 Bank owned life insurance

10,358



10,301



10,190 Restricted stock

3,710



4,546



4,317 Deferred tax assets, net

6,946



7,204



7,762 Other assets

8,286



7,784



7,516



















Total assets $ 1,802,640

$ 1,805,671

$ 1,745,669



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 257,199

$ 264,725

$ 248,298 Interest-bearing deposits

1,066,004



1,053,058



991,864 Wholesale deposits

259,438



267,072



286,552

Total deposits

1,582,641



1,584,855



1,526,714



















FHLB borrowings

45,000



50,000



50,000 Senior debt, net

10,000



10,000



14,000 Subordinated debt, net

7,995



10,000



9,971 Accrued interest payable

2,921



2,821



4,435 Post-employment liabilities

3,357



3,339



3,285 Other liabilities

7,668



6,399



4,911



















Total liabilities

1,659,582



1,667,414



1,613,316



















Total shareholders' equity

143,058



138,257



132,353



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,802,640

$ 1,805,671

$ 1,745,669

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30

September 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















2025 2024

2025 2024 Adjusted Net Income











Net income (GAAP) $ 3,898 2,992 $ 8,883 6,830 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

13 -

160 (69) Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(29) (57)

(18) (30) Gain on sale of fixed assets

- -

(5) (30) Gain on sale of real estate owned

- -

(75) - Corporate and strategic initiatives

- -

243 - Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(33) (1,282)

169 (2,250) Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses

(5) 15

(167) 258 Software conversion expense

- 271

- 271 Tax effect of adjustments

14 275

(80) 483 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 3,858 2,214 $ 9,110 5,463













Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share











Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.62 0.48 $ 1.41 1.09 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.00 -

0.03 (0.01) Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(0.00) (0.01)

(0.00) (0.00) Gain on sale of fixed assets

- -

(0.00) (0.00) Gain on sale of real estate owned

- -

(0.01) - Corporate and strategic initiatives

- -

0.04 - Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(0.01) (0.20)

0.03 (0.36) Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses

(0.00) 0.00

(0.03) 0.04 Software conversion expense

- 0.04

- 0.04 Tax effect of adjustments

0.00 0.04

(0.01) 0.08 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.62 0.35 $ 1.45 0.87













Adjusted Return on Average Assets











Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.87 % 0.67 %

0.67 % 0.51 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.00 % 0.00 %

0.01 % -0.01 % Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.01 % -0.01 %

0.00 % 0.00 % Gain on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % 0.00 % Gain on sale of real estate owned

0.00 % 0.00 %

-0.01 % 0.00 % Corporate and strategic initiatives

0.00 % 0.00 %

0.02 % 0.00 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-0.01 % -0.29 %

0.01 % -0.17 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses

0.00 % 0.00 %

-0.01 % 0.02 % Software conversion expense

0.00 % 0.06 %

0.00 % 0.02 % Tax effect of adjustments

0.00 % 0.06 %

-0.01 % 0.04 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.86 % 0.50 %

0.68 % 0.41 %













Adjusted Return on Average Equity











Return on average equity (GAAP)

11.03 % 9.17 %

8.58 % 7.22 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.04 % 0.00 %

0.15 % -0.07 % Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.08 % -0.17 %

-0.02 % -0.03 % Gain on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % -0.03 % Gain on sale of real estate owned

0.00 % 0.00 %

-0.07 % 0.00 % Corporate and strategic initiatives

0.00 % 0.00 %

0.23 % 0.00 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-0.09 % -3.93 %

0.16 % -2.38 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses

-0.01 % 0.05 %

-0.16 % 0.27 % Software conversion expense

0.00 % 0.83 %

0.00 % 0.29 % Tax effect of adjustments

0.04 % 0.84 %

-0.08 % 0.51 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

10.92 % 6.79 %

8.80 % 5.78 %

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30

September 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















2025 2024

2025 2024













Noninterest Expense to Average Assets











Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP) $ 1.46 % 1.46 % $ 1.50 % 1.37 % Software conversion expense

0.00 % -0.02 %

0.00 % -0.02 % Corporate and strategic initiatives

0.00 % 0.00 %

-0.02 % 0.00 % Noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1.46 % 1.45 % $ 1.48 % 1.36 %













Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings











Net income (GAAP) $ 3,898 2,992 $ 8,883 6,830 Income taxes

916 740

2,163 1,735 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(33) (1,282)

169 (2,250) Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 4,781 2,450 $ 11,215 6,315













Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)











Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.87 % 0.67 % $ 0.67 % 0.51 % Income taxes

0.20 % 0.17 %

0.16 % 0.13 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-0.01 % -0.29 %

0.01 % -0.17 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.07 % 0.55 % $ 0.84 % 0.47 %













Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI











Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 22.50 20.83





Impact of AOCI per share

1.85 2.02





Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 24.35 22.85







Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Three Months Ended September 30,





2025



2024





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale $ 1,442,327 21,349 5.87 %

$ 1,427,693 21,131 5.89 %

Loans - imputed tax credits (2)

26,859 457 6.75 %



28,814 489 6.75 %

Investments - taxable

112,344 1,024 3.62 %



115,964 1,100 3.77 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

4,161 37 3.50 %



4,244 37 3.44 %

Interest earning deposits

92,667 823 3.52 %



90,779 1,093 4.79 %

Other investments, at cost

6,015 107 7.06 %



5,429 131 9.60 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,684,373 23,797 5.61 %



1,672,923 23,981 5.70 %

Noninterest-earning assets

108,074







107,583





Total assets $ 1,792,447





$ 1,780,506

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 131,362 1,054 3.18 %

$ 137,038 1,370 3.98 %

Savings accounts

178,807 1,154 2.56 %



218,956 1,550 2.82 %

Money market accounts

379,865 3,085 3.22 %



291,614 2,808 3.83 %

Retail time deposits

364,675 3,287 3.58 %



382,547 4,348 4.52 %

Wholesale time deposits

260,340 3,584 5.46 %



252,313 3,681 5.80 %

Total interest bearing deposits

1,315,049 12,164 3.67 %



1,282,468 13,757 4.27 %























Senior debt

10,000 181 7.18 %



17,000 347 8.12 %

Subordinated debt

8,304 191 9.13 %



9,953 164 6.56 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

49,239 634 5.11 %



64,565 964 5.94 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,382,592 13,170 3.78 %



1,373,986 15,232 4.41 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

256,206







264,015





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,332







12,039





Total liabilities

1,651,130







1,650,040



























Total shareholders' equity

141,317







130,466





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,792,447





$ 1,780,506



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



10,627







8,749

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 301,781





$ 298,937



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

122 %







122 %



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

1.83 %







1.29 %



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

2.50 %







2.08 %



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate













(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate





(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities





(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average





interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.













(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total





interest-earning assets



















Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Nine Months Ended September 30,





2025



2024





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,437,638 62,847 5.84 %

$ 1,423,285 61,518 5.77 %

Loans - imputed tax credits (2)

27,568 979 4.75 %



29,104 1,035 4.75 %

Investments - taxable

112,984 3,113 3.68 %



119,110 3,534 3.96 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

4,169 111 3.57 %



4,222 111 3.52 %

Interest earning deposits

82,300 2,338 3.80 %



90,268 3,184 4.71 %

Other investments, at cost

5,770 320 7.41 %



6,118 499 10.89 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,670,429 69,708 5.58 %



1,672,107 69,881 5.58 %

Noninterest-earning assets

110,444







105,609





Total assets $ 1,780,873





$ 1,777,716

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 130,734 3,296 3.37 %

$ 130,577 3,815 3.90 %

Savings accounts

186,731 3,530 2.53 %



239,298 5,487 3.06 %

Money market accounts

346,102 8,205 3.17 %



269,662 8,186 4.05 %

Retail time deposits

369,086 10,768 3.90 %



385,760 12,868 4.46 %

Wholesale time deposits

278,667 11,474 5.51 %



264,603 11,544 5.83 %

Total interest bearing deposits

1,311,320 37,273 3.80 %



1,289,900 41,900 4.34 %























Senior debt

11,143 592 7.10 %



18,667 1,157 8.28 %

Subordinated debt

9,429 520 7.37 %



9,941 493 6.62 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

49,963 1,684 4.51 %



70,803 2,792 5.27 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,381,855 40,069 3.88 %



1,389,311 46,342 4.46 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

248,194







250,811





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,844







11,527





Total liabilities

1,642,893







1,651,649



























Total shareholders' equity

137,980







126,067





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,780,873





$ 1,777,716



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



29,639







23,539

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 288,574





$ 282,796



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

121 %







120 %



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

1.70 %







1.13 %



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

2.37 %







1.88 %



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate















(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate









(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities







(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average





interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.













(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total





interest-earning assets



















Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Adjusted Net Income







Net income (GAAP) $ 2,806 2,179 2,092 Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

8 139 - Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

6 4 58 Gain on sale of fixed assets

- (5) - Gain on sale of real estate owned

(75) - - Corporate and strategic initiatives

243 - - Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

138 64 480 Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses

(7) (155) (11) Tax effect of adjustments

(82) (12) (138) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 3,037 2,214 2,481









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.45 0.35 0.33 Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.00 0.02 - Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.00 0.00 0.01 Gain on sale of fixed assets

- (0.00) - Gain on sale of real estate owned

(0.01) - - Corporate and strategic initiatives

0.04 - - Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.02 0.01 0.08 Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses

(0.00) (0.02) (0.00) Tax effect of adjustments

(0.01) (0.00) (0.02) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.48 0.35 0.39









Adjusted Return on Average Assets







Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.63 % 0.50 % 0.47 % Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.00 % 0.00 - Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Gain on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % (0.00) - Gain on sale of real estate owned

-0.02 % - - Corporate and strategic initiatives

0.05 % - - Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.03 % 0.01 % 0.11 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses

0.00 % -0.04 % 0.00 % Tax effect of adjustments

-0.02 % 0.00 % -0.03 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.68 % 0.50 % 0.56 %









Adjusted Return on Average Equity







Return on average equity (GAAP)

8.17 % 6.43 % 6.32 % Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.02 % 0.00 - Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.02 % 0.01 % 0.18 % Gain on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % (0.00) - Gain on sale of real estate owned

-0.22 % - - Corporate and strategic initiatives

0.71 % - - Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.40 % 0.19 % 1.45 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses

-0.02 % -0.46 % -0.03 % Tax effect of adjustments

-0.24 % -0.04 % -0.42 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

8.84 % 6.53 % 7.49 %

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued























Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets







Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

1.55 % 1.50 % 1.40 % Corporate and strategic initiatives

-0.05 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.49 % 1.50 % 1.40 %









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings







Net income (GAAP) $ 2,806 2,179 2,092 Income taxes

668 580 869 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

138 64 480 Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 3,612 2,823 3,441









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)







Return on average assets (GAAP) $ 0.63 % 0.50 % 0.47 % Income taxes

0.15 % 0.13 % 0.20 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.03 % 0.01 % 0.11 % Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP) $ 0.81 % 0.64 % 0.78 %









Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI







Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 21.72 21.26 20.70 Impact of AOCI per share

2.04 2.09 2.37 Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 23.76 23.35 23.07

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.