Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for century-old Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced financial results and related data as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, its twentieth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 3, 2025.

Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"We are pleased to see our earnings continue to increase with adjusted return on average assets and equity rising to 0.86% and 10.92%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 0.68% and 8.84%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025. We continued to see further improvements in our net interest margin, which improved from 2.40% in the second quarter of 2025 to 2.50% in the third quarter of 2025, and increased significantly from 2.08% one year ago in the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

While we have experienced an increase in non-performing assets year-to-date, we believe these assets are well collateralized and do not represent a risk of material loss to the Company. Our adjusted noninterest expense to average assets was 1.46% during the third quarter of 2025, which continues to be nearly half that of similarly-sized peer banks based on recent call report data. Careful management of our dividend and asset growth has allowed our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio to rise to 7.94% at September 30, 2025 from 7.58% at December 31, 2024, with the Bank's leverage ratio finishing the third quarter of 2025 at 9.22%. We also remain committed to paying down debt, with our senior debt declining by $4 million and our subordinated debt declining by $2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

In summary, we will seek to continue to carefully control our risk and growth while net interest margin and earnings continue to recover. Our modeling and forecasting suggest continued improvement in earnings throughout 2025, given the current macro-economic conditions hold."

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets and other real estate owned, corporate and strategic planning expenses, the provision for or recovery of credit losses, and net loan charge-offs or recoveries. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.

For the Three Months Ended September 30

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2025

2024










GAAP

Adjusted (1)

GAAP

Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

3,898


3,858


$

2,992


2,214

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.62


0.62


$

0.48


0.35

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.87 %


0.86 %



0.67 %


0.50 %

Return on average equity


11.03 %


10.92 %



9.17 %


6.79 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.46 %


1.46 %



1.46 %


1.45 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.50 %


2.50 %



2.08 %


2.08 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



4,781


$



2,450

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




1.07 %





0.55 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



For the Nine Months Ended September 30

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2025

2024










GAAP

Adjusted (1)

GAAP

Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

8,883


9,110


$

6,830


5,463

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.41


1.45


$

1.09


0.87

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.67 %


0.68 %



0.51 %


0.41 %

Return on average equity


8.58 %


8.80 %



7.22 %


5.78 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.50 %


1.48 %



1.37 %


1.36 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.37 %


2.37 %



1.88 %


1.88 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



11,215


$



6,315

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




0.84 %





0.47 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.

Five Quarter Trends



For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









2025

2024

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

Net income

$

3,898

2,806

2,179


2,092


2,992

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.62

0.45

0.35


0.33


0.48

Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.87 %

0.63 %

0.50 %


0.47 %


0.67 %

Return on average equity

11.03 %

8.17 %

6.43 %


6.32 %


9.17 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.46 %

1.55 %

1.50 %


1.40 %


1.46 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.50 %

2.40 %

2.31 %


2.29 %


2.08 %

Yield on interest-earning assets


5.61 %

5.65 %

5.58 %


5.69 %


5.70 %

Cost of funds


3.19 %

3.32 %

3.30 %


3.48 %


3.70 %












2025

2024

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Net income

$

3,858

3,037

2,214


2,481


2,203

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.62

0.48

0.35


0.39


0.35

Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.86 %

0.68 %

0.50 %


0.56 %


0.49 %

Return on average equity

10.92 %

8.84 %

6.53 %


7.49 %


6.75 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.46 %

1.49 %

1.50 %


1.40 %


1.46 %










Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

4,781

3,612

2,823


3,441


2,450

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA

1.07 %

0.81 %

0.64 %


0.78 %


0.55 %










(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.



Asset Quality and Other Data




As of and for the

As of and for the

As of and for the

3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2025

2025

2024











(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality








Non-performing loans

$

7,661


$

7,638


$

1,383


Real estate owned

$

2,788


$

2,788


$

2,572


Non-performing assets

$

10,449


$

10,426


$

3,955


Non-performing loans to total loans


0.52 %



0.52 %



0.09 %


Non-performing assets to total assets


0.58 %



0.58 %



0.23 %


Year-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

167


$

162


$

(247)


Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


148.40 %



152.41 %



835.14 %


Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.77 %



0.79 %



0.79 %











Other Data








Cash dividends declared and paid

$

0.070


$

0.070


$

0.230


Shares outstanding


6,357,359



6,365,711



6,393,081


Book and tangible book value per share (2)

$

22.50


$

21.72


$

20.70


Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) per share


(1.85)



(2.04)



(2.37)


Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)


24.35


$

23.76


$

23.07


Closing market price per common share

$

20.45


$

19.90


$

21.52


Closing price to book value ratio


90.88 %



91.62 %



103.95 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio


7.94 %



7.66 %



7.58 %


Bank regulatory leverage ratio


9.22 %



9.22 %



9.31 %












(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure.





(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets.









Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 23.3%, from $8.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to $10.2 million for the same period in 2025. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets increased $11.5 million, or 0.7%, from $1.673 billion to $1.684 billion, driven primarily by increases in taxable loans and interest earning deposits.
  • Average net interest-earning assets increased $2.8 million, or 1.0%, from $298.9 million to $301.8 million, due primarily to $10.9 million increase in shareholders' equity.
  • Cost of funds declined 51 bp from 3.70% to 3.19% resulting in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread expanding by 54 bp to 1.83% from 1.29% and tax-equivalent net interest margin expanding 42 bp to 2.50% from 2.08%. As noted above, cost of funds and the yield earned on interest-earning assets over the comparable period last year have been impacted by 125 bp of decreases in short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve since September 2024.

Net interest income increased $6.2 million, or 27.5%, from $22.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to $28.7 million for the same period in 2025. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets declined $1.7 million, or 0.1%, from $1.672 billion to $1.670 billion, driven primarily by decreases in taxable investments and interest earning deposits.
  • Average net interest-earning assets increased $5.8 million, or 2.0%, from $282.8 million to $288.6 million, due primarily to a $11.9 million increase in shareholders' equity.
  • Cost of funds declined 48 bp from 3.77% to 3.29%, while the average yield earned on interest-earning assets remained at 5.58%, resulting in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread expanding by 57 bp from 1.13% to 1.70% and tax-equivalent net interest margin expanding 49 bp from 1.88% to 2.37%.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following assets, derivatives and liabilities subject to contractual repricing of interest rates:

(In thousands)


September 30, 2025

Interest-earning deposits

$

90,070

Investments available for sale


15,277

Loans receivable


437,290

Interest rate swaps (notional)


260,000


$

802,637




Deposits

$

105,846

Senior debt


10,000

Subordinated debt


7,995


$

123,841

Interest owed on the Company's subordinated debt adjusted to a floating rate from its original fixed rate during the third quarter of 2025.

Interest Rate Swaps

The Company has the following interest rate swaps designated as hedges as of September 30, 2025:


Estimated






Fair

Annual



Receive

Pay

Hedged Item

Notional

Value

Earnings

Term

Maturity

Rate

Rate

(dollars in thousands)


















Fixed rate loans

$

150,000

(1,712)

(585)

3 Yrs

10/1/2026

4.30 %

4.69 %

Fixed rate loans


75,000

(33)

444

2 Yrs

9/1/2026

4.30 %

3.71 %

Floating rate deposit

35,000

(13)

232

1.5 Yrs

10/22/2026

4.31 %

3.65 %


$

260,000

(1,758)

91





Provision For (Recovery Of) Credit Losses

The following summarizes the Company's provision for (recovery of) credit losses and net charge-offs (recoveries) for each of the last five quarters:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(In thousands)


2025

2025

2025

2024

2024









Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

$

(33)


138


64


480


(1,282)

Net charge-offs (recoveries)


5


7


155


11


-15

The Company continues to experience historically lower levels of specific reserves and net charge-offs which, when combined with minimal changes in economic factors, has resulted in minimal provisions for credit losses during the last five quarters. Given our limited loss history, the Company utilizes peer data in its estimation of expected loan losses.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30

(In thousands)


2025

2024

Change



Service charges and fees

$

404

389

15

Bank owned life insurance


56

56

-

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


(13)

-

(13)

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities


29

57

(28)

Gain (loss) on sale of loans


4

12

(8)

Wealth management


239

193

46

Swap fees


75

-

75

Limited partnership income


352

-

352

Other


8

3

5






Total noninterest income

$

1,154

710

444

Noninterest income increased to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 from $0.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

  • Wealth management fees improved by $0.1 million as a result of an improvement in equity market conditions and assets under management.
  • Swap fees increased $0.1 million due to an increased demand from customers wanting to lock in a fixed interest rate on loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party with our borrower as counterparty to the swap, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.
  • Limited partnership income increased $0.4 million from distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have distributions towards the end of their life.

Nine Months Ended September 30

(In thousands)


2025

2024

Change



Service charges and fees

$

1,140

1,142

(2)

Bank owned life insurance


167

166

1

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


(160)

69

(229)

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities


18

30

(12)

Gain on sale of loans


6

39

(33)

Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets


5

30

(25)

Wealth management


681

611

70

Swap fees


385

51

334

Limited partnership income


352

-

352

Other


25

26

(1)






Total noninterest income

$

2,619

2,164

455

Noninterest income increased to $2.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 from $2.2 million during the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

  • Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale declined by $0.2 million from the first nine months of 2024 due to management's decision during January 2025 to sell a municipal bond at a loss as a risk mitigation measure given that it was issued by a municipality that was in close proximity to the California wildfires.
  • Wealth management fees improved by $0.1 million as a result of an improvement in equity market conditions and assets under management.
  • Swap fees increased $0.3 million due to an increased demand from customers wanting to lock in a fixed interest rate on loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party with our borrower as counterparty to the swap, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.
  • Limited partnership income increased $0.4 million from distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have distributions towards the end of their life.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30

(In thousands)


2025

2024

Change





Compensation and employee benefits

$

3,384

2,904

480


Occupancy


767

780

(13)


Furniture and equipment


302

320

(18)


Data processing


671

955

(284)


FDIC insurance


363

371

(8)


Office


200

214

(14)


Advertising


89

121

(32)


Professional fees


385

441

(56)


Real Estate Owned


53

-

53


Other noninterest expense


331

406

(75)








Total noninterest expense

$

6,545

6,512

33

Noninterest expense was $6.5 million for both the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. The following factors had an impact on noninterest expense during these periods:

  • Compensation and employee benefits expense increased $0.5 million, or 16.5%, due primarily to an increase in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to forecasted 2025 performance as well as merit increases. A decrease in FTE employees from 112 to 107 between the periods partially offset the increase.
  • Data processing decreased $0.3 million, or 29.7%, due primarily to a $0.3 million one-time payment to a vendor in connection with the termination of a software relationship in the prior year's comparable period.

Nine Months Ended September 30

(In thousands)


2025

2024

Change



Compensation and employee benefits

$

10,462

8,902

1,560

Occupancy


2,283

2,011

272

Furniture and equipment


928

834

94

Data processing


2,006

2,009

(3)

FDIC insurance


1,069

1,119

(50)

Office


557

560

(3)

Advertising


296

323

(27)

Professional fees


1,469

1,591

(122)

Real Estate Owned


17

-

17

Other noninterest expense


985

982

3






Total noninterest expense

$

20,072

18,331

1,741

Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, or 9.5%, from $18.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to $20.0 million in the same period of 2025. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

  • Compensation and employee benefits expense increased $1.6 million, or 17.5%, due primarily to an increase in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to forecasted 2025 performance as well as merit increases. A decrease in FTE employees from 108 to 107 between the comparable periods partially offset the increase.
  • Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.4 million, or 12.9%, due to the opening of the Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset, in part, by the elimination of expenses for the formerly leased facilities.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30

2025

2024

19.03 %

19.83 %



Nine Months Ended September 30

2025

2024

19.58 %

20.26 %

The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) and investments in tax-free municipal securities, and state tax credits on certain loans. The Company's effective tax rate declined in the 2025 periods compared to 2024 due to higher utilization of state tax credits.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $60.0 million, or 3.3%, from $1.746 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.803 billion at September 30, 2025. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Cash and cash equivalents increased $37.1 million, or 49.1%, due to deposit growth outpacing asset growth, in part because, as described below, the Company is intentionally managing its loan growth.
  • Available for sale investment security balances increased $0.7 million, or 0.6%, primarily due to a $1.3 million improvement in the fair value of the underlying bonds.

The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of the periods indicated:

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Estimated

Net

Estimated

Net

Fair

Unrealized

Fair

Unrealized

Value

Gain (Loss)

Value

Gain (Loss)

(in thousands)














Agency MBS / CMO

$

11,318

(1,408)


11,560

(1,960)

Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)


5,814

(449)


7,081

(750)

Agency floating rate


11,631

34


6,647

18

Business Development Companies


3,644

(108)


3,522

(236)

Corporate


20,270

(1,026)


22,832

(1,860)

Municipal


26,896

(5,613)


25,987

(7,169)

Non-agency MBS / CMO


34,721

(7,334)


35,331

(8,566)









$

114,295

(15,904)


112,960

(20,523)

Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 33% as of September 30, 2025. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

  • The Company did not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
  • Loans receivable increased $21.0 million, or 1.4%, from $1.463 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.484 billion at September 30, 2025. The Company is intentionally managing its loan growth as it seeks to improve its risk profile by paying down debt, increasing capital, and reducing the amount of its wholesale borrowings. The Company is managing its exposure to commercial real estate and has a regulatory commercial real estate concentration of 336% of total risk-based capital as of September 30, 2025 as compared to 325% at December 31, 2024, while our AD&C concentration remains low at 32% of total risk-based capital as of September 30, 2025 as compared to 43% at December 31, 2024. The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

(in thousands)






















Residential construction

$

23,446


18,811


19,636


14,831


18,957

Other construction


33,642


51,846


51,047


60,474


48,991

Farmland


10,531


8,192


7,577


4,513


9,462

Home equity


64,272


60,625


56,588


57,972


53,407

Residential

430,970


445,966


444,620


449,056


466,107

Multi-family


131,836


125,803


121,511


114,634


115,069

Owner-occupied commercial

266,357


251,842


252,764


252,615


260,981

Non-owner occupied commercial


403,709


395,038


389,666


382,136


367,918

Commercial & industrial


107,338


108,151


114,899


115,234


122,096

PPP Program


37


50


66


83


101

Consumer


11,924


12,068


11,112


11,559


9,409













$

1,484,062


1,478,392


1,469,486


1,463,107


1,472,498

The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of September 30, 2025. Office loans are primarily comprised of low-rise office space.

Loan

% of Total

Balance

Loans



Hotels

$

93,866


6.3 %

Retail


84,107


5.7 %

Office


86,183


5.8 %

Marina


23,096


1.6 %

Campground


23,584


1.6 %

Warehouse


21,670


1.5 %

Mini-storage


21,717


1.5 %

Vacation Rentals


24,888


1.7 %

Car Wash


5,394


0.4 %

Entertainment


8,216


0.6 %

Restaurant


3,900


0.3 %

Other


7,087


0.5 %


$

403,709


27.2 %

The following summarizes the Company's loan portfolio by market where the loan was originated:

September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024



Tri-Cities

$

189,113


189,287

Knoxville


1,004,532


1,019,266

Nashville


290,417


254,554


$

1,484,062


1,463,107

  • Other real estate owned increased $0.2 million, or 8.4%, from $2.6 million at December 31, 2024 to $2.8 million at September 30, 2025. The following summarizes the detail of Other real estate owned as of the periods indicated:

September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024



Residential

$

2,572


2,572

Land


216


-


$

2,788


2,572

  • Total deposits increased $55.9 million, or 3.7%, from $1.527 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.583 billion at September 30, 2025.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

(in thousands)






















Non-interest bearing transaction

$

257,199


264,725


248,711


248,298


268,563

NOW and money market


514,932


503,216


462,367


431,629


437,579

Savings


177,863


185,815


189,814


189,246


207,466

Retail time deposits


373,209


364,027


372,741


370,989


382,386



1,323,203


1,317,783


1,273,633


1,240,162


1,295,994

Wholesale time deposits


259,438


267,072


296,578


286,552


255,739












Total deposits

$

1,582,641


1,584,855


1,570,211


1,526,714


1,551,733

The following summarizes core deposits, treasury deposits, and wholesale deposits and average interest rate as of the period indicated:

September 30, 2025

(In thousands)

Balance

Rate

Core



Non-interest DDA

$ 257,199

0.00 %

Interest DDA

39,571

0.75 %

Money Market

379,079

3.26 %

Savings

131,391

1.89 %

Retail CDs

373,209

4.08 %

Total Core

$ 1,180,449

2.55 %




Treasury



Inspira

$ 50,183

4.45 %

PMA/ICS/CDARS

92,571

3.81 %

Total Treasury

$ 142,754

3.92 %




Wholesale



Brokered CDs

188,607

4.50 %

QwickRate CDs

70,831

4.78 %

Total Wholesale

$ 259,438

4.58 %




Total Deposits

$ 1,582,641

3.01 %

The following summarizes the composition of certificates of deposit by maturity and average interest rate as of September 30, 2025:

Maturity


Brokered CD

Qwickrate CD

Retail CD

Total

Date

Amount


Rate


Amount


Rate


Amount


Rate


Amount


Rate



































Q4 2025


25,555


4.16 %


11,526


4.89 %


74,918


4.03 %


111,999


4.15 %

Q1 2026


70,300


4.56 %


5,904


4.49 %


159,205


4.13 %


235,409


4.27 %

Q2 2026


-


-


14,439


5.52 %


51,867


4.03 %


66,306


4.35 %

Q3 2026


-


-


18,500


4.56 %


29,835


4.11 %


48,335


4.28 %

Q4 2026


48,551


4.50 %


14,983


4.39 %


22,771


4.04 %


86,305


4.36 %

Q1 2027


-


-


4,187


4.93 %


30,960


4.00 %


35,147


4.11 %

Q2 2027


44,201


4.60 %


1,044


4.10 %


1,796


4.17 %


47,041


4.57 %

Q3 2027


-


-


248


3.75 %


1,729


4.21 %


1,977


4.15 %

Thereafter


-


-


-




128


2.79 %


128


2.79 %



188,607


4.50 %


70,831


4.78 %


373,209


4.08 %


632,647


4.28 %

The following summarizes deposits by market where the deposit was originated:

September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024



Tri-Cities

$

349,521


329,912

Knoxville


711,949


688,049

Nashville


112,518


100,928


$

1,173,988


1,118,889

  • FHLB borrowings were $45.0 million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and consisted of the following at September 30, 2025:

Amounts

Original

Current

Maturity

(000's)

Term

Rate

Date


15,000

1 Week

4.22 %

10/07/25

20,000

3 Month

4.26 %

12/16/25

10,000

2 Years

4.38 %

11/05/26





45,000


4.27 %


  • Total equity increased $10.7 million, or 8.1%, from $132.4 million at December 31, 2024 to $143.1 million at September 30, 2025. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025:

Total

Tangible

Shareholders'

Book Value

Equity

Per Share

(In thousands)








December 31, 2024

$

132,353

20.70





Net income


8,883

1.41

Dividends paid


(1,214)

(0.19)

Stock compensation


706

0.11

Share repurchases from stock compensation

(54)

(0.01)

Share repurchases

(1,003)

(0.16)

Change in fair value of investments available for sale


3,387

0.53





September 30, 2025

$

143,058

22.50

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total




The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 7.94% at September 30, 2025 from 7.58% at December 31, 2024, as the Company continues to manage its growth and dividend levels in light of current income levels. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at September 30, 2025, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.22% at September 30, 2025.

Share Repurchases

The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2026. 50,000 shares at an average price of $20.00 per share were repurchased pursuant to such plan during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.52% at September 30, 2025 from 0.09% at December 31, 2024. Non-performing assets to total assets increased to 0.58% at September 30, 2025 from 0.23% at December 31, 2024. The following summarizes the composition of non-performing loans and related collateral values as of September 30, 2025:

No. of

Collateral


Loan

Collateral

Properties

Type


Amount

Value











1

Multifamily residential

$

506

1,058

1

Owner occupied CRE


308

315

8

1-4 Family residential


6,782

11,225






10


$

7,596

12,598

Other real estate owned of $2.8 million at September 30, 2025 is comprised of two properties for which no remaining loss on sale is anticipated. Net charge-offs of $0.2 million were recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 in conjunction with the transfer of multiple properties to other real estate owned, compared to net recoveries of $0.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.77% at September 30, 2025 from 0.79% at both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was nearly 1.5 to 1 at September 30, 2025, down from more than 8 to 1 at December 31, 2024 due to the increase in non-performing loans. Loans represented in the increase in non-performing loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 have been individually evaluated for collateral adequacy and did not require additional specific reserves.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of continued elevated interest rates, persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) the impact of U.S. and global trade policies and tensions, including changes in, or the imposition of, tariffs and/or trade barriers and the economic impacts, volatility and uncertainty resulting there from, and geopolitical instability, (iii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iv) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (v) our ability to grow and retain low cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits including during times when we are seeking to limit the rates we pay with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vii) risks associated with a prolonged shutdown of the United States federal government, including adverse effects on the national or local economies and adverse effects resulting from a shutdown of the U.S. Small Business Administration's SBA loan program; (viii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in an unrealized loss position as a result of the elevated rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits or increase our levels of non-core deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to decline; (ix) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (x) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (xi) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xiii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xvi) changes in or interpretations of state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvii) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xviii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xix) results of regulatory examinations; (xx) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract or do business with, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, ransomware attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xxi) loss of key personnel; and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 7 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City (2), Bearden (Knoxville), West Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)











Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Interest income










Loans

$

21,349

21,102

21,131


$

62,847

61,518


Investment securities - taxable


1,024

1,061

1,100



3,113

3,534


Investment securities - tax exempt


29

30

29



88

88


Dividends and other


940

992

1,224



2,689

3,684




23,342

23,185

23,484



68,737

68,824

Interest expense










Savings


1,155

1,178

1,550



3,530

5,488


Interest bearing transaction accounts


4,138

3,850

4,178



11,501

12,001


Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more


3,828

4,141

4,319



12,207

13,480


Other time deposits


3,043

3,514

3,710



10,035

10,931


Total deposits


12,164

12,683

13,757



37,273

41,900


Senior debt


181

183

347



592

1,157


Subordinated debt


191

165

164



520

493


FHLB advances


634

565

964



1,684

2,792




13,170

13,596

15,232



40,069

46,342











Net interest income


10,172

9,589

8,252



28,668

22,482











Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(33)

138

(1,282)



169

(2,250)











Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses


10,205

9,451

9,534



28,499

24,732











Noninterest income










Service charges and fees


404

353

389



1,140

1,142


Bank owned life insurance


56

55

56



167

166


Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


(13)

(8)

-



(160)

69


Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


29

(6)

57



18

30


Gain on sale of loans


4

-

12



6

39


Gain on sale of fixed assets


-

-

-



5

30


Wealth management


239

223

193



681

611


Swap fees


75

310

-



385

51


Limited partnership income


352

-

-



352

-


Other


8

11

3



25

26




1,154

938

710



2,619

2,164

Noninterest expense










Compensation and employee benefits


3,384

3,549

2,904



10,462

8,902


Occupancy


767

766

780



2,283

2,011


Furniture and equipment


302

293

320



928

834


Data processing


671

670

955



2,006

2,009


FDIC insurance


363

327

371



1,069

1,119


Office


200

189

214



557

560


Advertising


89

111

121



296

323


Professional fees


385

659

441



1,469

1,591


Real estate owned expense (recovery)


53

(59)

-



17

-


Other noninterest expense


331

410

406



985

982




6,545

6,915

6,512



20,072

18,331











Income before income taxes


4,814

3,474

3,732



11,046

8,565











Income taxes


916

668

740



2,163

1,735











Net income

$

3,898

2,806

2,992


$

8,883

6,830











Earnings per common share:










Basic

$

0.62

0.45

0.48


$

1.42

1.09


Diluted

$

0.62

0.45

0.48


$

1.41

1.09











Weighted average common shares outstanding:










Basic


6,251,027

6,273,181

6,271,047



6,271,670

6,262,499


Diluted


6,270,773

6,283,413

6,279,212



6,290,357

6,271,068

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)











September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2025

2025

2024

Assets

















Cash and due from banks

$

22,528


$

23,463


$

15,819

Interest-earning deposits in other banks


90,070



94,247



59,717


Cash and cash equivalents


112,598



117,710



75,536











Investments available for sale


113,617



116,616



112,960

Equity securities


2,763



2,716



2,695

Premises and equipment held for sale


3,762



3,762



3,762











Loans receivable


1,484,062



1,478,392



1,463,107

Allowance for credit losses


(11,369)



(11,641)



(11,550)


Net loans receivable


1,472,693



1,466,751



1,451,557











Premises and equipment, net


59,552



60,006



61,215

Accrued interest receivable


5,567



5,487



5,587

Other real estate owned


2,788



2,788



2,572

Bank owned life insurance


10,358



10,301



10,190

Restricted stock


3,710



4,546



4,317

Deferred tax assets, net

6,946



7,204



7,762

Other assets


8,286



7,784



7,516











Total assets

$

1,802,640


$

1,805,671


$

1,745,669











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

257,199


$

264,725


$

248,298

Interest-bearing deposits


1,066,004



1,053,058



991,864

Wholesale deposits


259,438



267,072



286,552


Total deposits


1,582,641



1,584,855



1,526,714











FHLB borrowings


45,000



50,000



50,000

Senior debt, net


10,000



10,000



14,000

Subordinated debt, net


7,995



10,000



9,971

Accrued interest payable


2,921



2,821



4,435

Post-employment liabilities


3,357



3,339



3,285

Other liabilities


7,668



6,399



4,911











Total liabilities


1,659,582



1,667,414



1,613,316











Total shareholders' equity


143,058



138,257



132,353











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,802,640


$

1,805,671


$

1,745,669

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures










Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







2025

2024

2025

2024

Adjusted Net Income





Net income (GAAP)

$

3,898

2,992

$

8,883

6,830

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


13

-


160

(69)

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


(29)

(57)


(18)

(30)

Gain on sale of fixed assets


-

-


(5)

(30)

Gain on sale of real estate owned


-

-


(75)

-

Corporate and strategic initiatives


-

-


243

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(33)

(1,282)


169

(2,250)

Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses


(5)

15


(167)

258

Software conversion expense


-

271


-

271

Tax effect of adjustments


14

275


(80)

483

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

3,858

2,214

$

9,110

5,463








Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share





Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.62

0.48

$

1.41

1.09

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


0.00

-


0.03

(0.01)

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


(0.00)

(0.01)


(0.00)

(0.00)

Gain on sale of fixed assets


-

-


(0.00)

(0.00)

Gain on sale of real estate owned


-

-


(0.01)

-

Corporate and strategic initiatives


-

-


0.04

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(0.01)

(0.20)


0.03

(0.36)

Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses


(0.00)

0.00


(0.03)

0.04

Software conversion expense


-

0.04


-

0.04

Tax effect of adjustments


0.00

0.04


(0.01)

0.08

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.62

0.35

$

1.45

0.87








Adjusted Return on Average Assets





Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.87 %

0.67 %


0.67 %

0.51 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


0.00 %

0.00 %


0.01 %

-0.01 %

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


-0.01 %

-0.01 %


0.00 %

0.00 %

Gain on sale of fixed assets


0.00 %

0.00 %


0.00 %

0.00 %

Gain on sale of real estate owned


0.00 %

0.00 %


-0.01 %

0.00 %

Corporate and strategic initiatives


0.00 %

0.00 %


0.02 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


-0.01 %

-0.29 %


0.01 %

-0.17 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses


0.00 %

0.00 %


-0.01 %

0.02 %

Software conversion expense


0.00 %

0.06 %


0.00 %

0.02 %

Tax effect of adjustments


0.00 %

0.06 %


-0.01 %

0.04 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


0.86 %

0.50 %


0.68 %

0.41 %








Adjusted Return on Average Equity





Return on average equity (GAAP)


11.03 %

9.17 %


8.58 %

7.22 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


0.04 %

0.00 %


0.15 %

-0.07 %

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


-0.08 %

-0.17 %


-0.02 %

-0.03 %

Gain on sale of fixed assets


0.00 %

0.00 %


0.00 %

-0.03 %

Gain on sale of real estate owned


0.00 %

0.00 %


-0.07 %

0.00 %

Corporate and strategic initiatives


0.00 %

0.00 %


0.23 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


-0.09 %

-3.93 %


0.16 %

-2.38 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses


-0.01 %

0.05 %


-0.16 %

0.27 %

Software conversion expense


0.00 %

0.83 %


0.00 %

0.29 %

Tax effect of adjustments


0.04 %

0.84 %


-0.08 %

0.51 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


10.92 %

6.79 %


8.80 %

5.78 %

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







2025

2024

2025

2024





Noninterest Expense to Average Assets





Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

$

1.46 %

1.46 %

$

1.50 %

1.37 %

Software conversion expense


0.00 %

-0.02 %


0.00 %

-0.02 %

Corporate and strategic initiatives


0.00 %

0.00 %


-0.02 %

0.00 %

Noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

$

1.46 %

1.45 %

$

1.48 %

1.36 %








Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings





Net income (GAAP)

$

3,898

2,992

$

8,883

6,830

Income taxes


916

740


2,163

1,735

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(33)

(1,282)


169

(2,250)

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

4,781

2,450

$

11,215

6,315








Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)





Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.87 %

0.67 %

$

0.67 %

0.51 %

Income taxes


0.20 %

0.17 %


0.16 %

0.13 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


-0.01 %

-0.29 %


0.01 %

-0.17 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)


1.07 %

0.55 %

$

0.84 %

0.47 %








Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI





Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

22.50

20.83




Impact of AOCI per share


1.85

2.02




Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

24.35

22.85




Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis


























For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Average



Average




Outstanding


Yield /



Outstanding


Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:









Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

1,442,327

21,349

5.87 %


$

1,427,693

21,131

5.89 %


Loans - imputed tax credits (2)


26,859

457

6.75 %



28,814

489

6.75 %


Investments - taxable


112,344

1,024

3.62 %



115,964

1,100

3.77 %


Investments - tax exempt (1)


4,161

37

3.50 %



4,244

37

3.44 %


Interest earning deposits


92,667

823

3.52 %



90,779

1,093

4.79 %


Other investments, at cost


6,015

107

7.06 %



5,429

131

9.60 %


Total interest-earning assets


1,684,373

23,797

5.61 %



1,672,923

23,981

5.70 %


Noninterest-earning assets


108,074





107,583




Total assets

$

1,792,447




$

1,780,506














Interest-bearing liabilities:









Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

131,362

1,054

3.18 %


$

137,038

1,370

3.98 %


Savings accounts


178,807

1,154

2.56 %



218,956

1,550

2.82 %


Money market accounts


379,865

3,085

3.22 %



291,614

2,808

3.83 %


Retail time deposits


364,675

3,287

3.58 %



382,547

4,348

4.52 %


Wholesale time deposits


260,340

3,584

5.46 %



252,313

3,681

5.80 %


Total interest bearing deposits


1,315,049

12,164

3.67 %



1,282,468

13,757

4.27 %













Senior debt


10,000

181

7.18 %



17,000

347

8.12 %


Subordinated debt


8,304

191

9.13 %



9,953

164

6.56 %


Federal Home Loan Bank advances


49,239

634

5.11 %



64,565

964

5.94 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,382,592

13,170

3.78 %



1,373,986

15,232

4.41 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits


256,206





264,015




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


12,332





12,039




Total liabilities


1,651,130





1,650,040















Total shareholders' equity


141,317





130,466




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,792,447




$

1,780,506















Tax-equivalent net interest income



10,627





8,749














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

301,781




$

298,937















Average interest-earning assets to interest-











bearing liabilities


122 %





122 %















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


1.83 %





1.29 %















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


2.50 %





2.08 %















(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate








(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate




(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities




(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average




interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.








(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total


interest-earning assets










Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis


























For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Average



Average




Outstanding


Yield /



Outstanding


Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:









Loans, including loans held for sale

$

1,437,638

62,847

5.84 %


$

1,423,285

61,518

5.77 %


Loans - imputed tax credits (2)


27,568

979

4.75 %



29,104

1,035

4.75 %


Investments - taxable


112,984

3,113

3.68 %



119,110

3,534

3.96 %


Investments - tax exempt (1)


4,169

111

3.57 %



4,222

111

3.52 %


Interest earning deposits


82,300

2,338

3.80 %



90,268

3,184

4.71 %


Other investments, at cost


5,770

320

7.41 %



6,118

499

10.89 %


Total interest-earning assets


1,670,429

69,708

5.58 %



1,672,107

69,881

5.58 %


Noninterest-earning assets


110,444





105,609




Total assets

$

1,780,873




$

1,777,716














Interest-bearing liabilities:









Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

130,734

3,296

3.37 %


$

130,577

3,815

3.90 %


Savings accounts


186,731

3,530

2.53 %



239,298

5,487

3.06 %


Money market accounts


346,102

8,205

3.17 %



269,662

8,186

4.05 %


Retail time deposits


369,086

10,768

3.90 %



385,760

12,868

4.46 %


Wholesale time deposits


278,667

11,474

5.51 %



264,603

11,544

5.83 %


Total interest bearing deposits


1,311,320

37,273

3.80 %



1,289,900

41,900

4.34 %













Senior debt


11,143

592

7.10 %



18,667

1,157

8.28 %


Subordinated debt


9,429

520

7.37 %



9,941

493

6.62 %


Federal Home Loan Bank advances


49,963

1,684

4.51 %



70,803

2,792

5.27 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,381,855

40,069

3.88 %



1,389,311

46,342

4.46 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits


248,194





250,811




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


12,844





11,527




Total liabilities


1,642,893





1,651,649















Total shareholders' equity


137,980





126,067




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,780,873




$

1,777,716















Tax-equivalent net interest income



29,639





23,539














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

288,574




$

282,796















Average interest-earning assets to interest-











bearing liabilities


121 %





120 %















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


1.70 %





1.13 %















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


2.37 %





1.88 %















(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate









(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate






(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities





(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average




interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.








(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total


interest-earning assets










Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures








Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Adjusted Net Income



Net income (GAAP)

$

2,806

2,179

2,092

Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


8

139

-

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


6

4

58

Gain on sale of fixed assets


-

(5)

-

Gain on sale of real estate owned


(75)

-

-

Corporate and strategic initiatives


243

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


138

64

480

Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses


(7)

(155)

(11)

Tax effect of adjustments


(82)

(12)

(138)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

3,037

2,214

2,481






Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share



Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.45

0.35

0.33

Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


0.00

0.02

-

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.00

0.00

0.01

Gain on sale of fixed assets


-

(0.00)

-

Gain on sale of real estate owned


(0.01)

-

-

Corporate and strategic initiatives


0.04

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


0.02

0.01

0.08

Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses


(0.00)

(0.02)

(0.00)

Tax effect of adjustments


(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.02)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.48

0.35

0.39






Adjusted Return on Average Assets



Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.63 %

0.50 %

0.47 %

Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


0.00 %

0.00

-

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.01 %

Gain on sale of fixed assets


0.00 %

(0.00)

-

Gain on sale of real estate owned


-0.02 %

-

-

Corporate and strategic initiatives


0.05 %

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


0.03 %

0.01 %

0.11 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses


0.00 %

-0.04 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.02 %

0.00 %

-0.03 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


0.68 %

0.50 %

0.56 %






Adjusted Return on Average Equity



Return on average equity (GAAP)


8.17 %

6.43 %

6.32 %

Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


0.02 %

0.00

-

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.02 %

0.01 %

0.18 %

Gain on sale of fixed assets


0.00 %

(0.00)

-

Gain on sale of real estate owned


-0.22 %

-

-

Corporate and strategic initiatives


0.71 %

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


0.40 %

0.19 %

1.45 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses


-0.02 %

-0.46 %

-0.03 %

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.24 %

-0.04 %

-0.42 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


8.84 %

6.53 %

7.49 %

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued










Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets



Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)


1.55 %

1.50 %

1.40 %

Corporate and strategic initiatives


-0.05 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.49 %

1.50 %

1.40 %






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings



Net income (GAAP)

$

2,806

2,179

2,092

Income taxes


668

580

869

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


138

64

480

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

3,612

2,823

3,441






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)



Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

0.63 %

0.50 %

0.47 %

Income taxes


0.15 %

0.13 %

0.20 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


0.03 %

0.01 %

0.11 %

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

0.81 %

0.64 %

0.78 %






Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI



Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

21.72

21.26

20.70

Impact of AOCI per share


2.04

2.09

2.37

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

23.76

23.35

23.07

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

