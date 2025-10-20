Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), wholly owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), and global agri-tech leader Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Syngenta), have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to combine their expertise to create a resilient agri-food sector in Saudi Arabia and globally.

The LOI aligns with the shared mission of both entities to bolster global food security through strategic partnerships, technology and responsible practices. It outlines how the two entities plan to explore joint projects in sustainable farming, digital agriculture, soil health, crop protection solutions, and other areas.

Potential project areas could include climate-smart farming practices, sustainable soil management, crop and seed solutions, capacity building, technical training, best practice-sharing initiatives, and knowledge transfer through the creation of centers of excellence. These mentioned areas will involve other focus points like water conservation, development of soil regeneration methods, and digital farm management platforms.

Suliman Al-Rumeih, Group CEO, SALIC, stated

"This collaboration with Syngenta reflects SALIC's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global partnerships. Together, we aim to help transform agriculture by integrating technology, knowledge, and responsible practices empowering farmers, conserving resources, and building resilient food systems that strengthen Saudi Arabia's food security and support future generations worldwide."

Alexander Berkovskiy, Regional Director AMEA, Syngenta, stated

"Syngenta is proud to partner with SALIC to improve global food security and build resilient food systems in Saudi Arabia and around the world. Through this collaboration, we will help agriculture transform exploring innovative and sustainable solutions, infrastructure, education and training to equip farmers for success to ensure enough safe, nutritious, affordable food for all."

The two parties will establish working groups to identify and prioritize specific projects that contribute to Saudi Arabia's food security objectives, as well as supporting sustainable food systems to meet the needs of future generations around the world.

About SALIC

Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) is a Saudi joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), investing across the agri-food value chain to enhance the Kingdom's food security in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Since 2012, SALIC has built a diversified global portfolio in grains, livestock, processing, and agri-tech, alongside strategic partnerships in Saudi Arabia and worldwide.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a global leader in agricultural innovation with a presence in more than 90 countries. Syngenta is focused on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can make the transformation required to feed the world's population while preserving our planet. Its bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Guided by its Sustainability Priorities, Syngenta is developing new technologies and solutions that support farmers to grow healthier plants in healthier soil with a higher yield. Syngenta Crop Protection is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds is headquartered in the United States. Read our stories and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram X.

