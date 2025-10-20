Raute Corporation: Inside information, profit warning: Raute updates its guidance - Comparable EBITDA will remain strong, although net sales will be lower than previously estimated

Raute Corporation, Stock exchange release, Inside information, October 20, 2025, at 3:40 p.m. EEST

Inside information, profit warning: Raute updates its guidance - Comparable EBITDA will remain strong, although net sales will be lower than previously estimated

New guidance for 2025:

Raute's 2025 net sales are expected to be between EUR 175-190 million and comparable EBITDA to be between EUR 22-27 million.

Previous guidance for 2025: (published on April 25, 2025):

Raute's 2025 net sales are expected to be between EUR 190-220 million and comparable EBITDA to be between EUR 20-27 million.

Rationale for the new guidance:

Raute's project deliveries have continued successfully, but a larger part of the order backlog is expected to be recognized as net sales only in the following year. The order intake improved during the third quarter compared to the first half of the year, but this is not expected to compensate the impact caused by the shift in net sales. At the same time Raute's continued strong operational execution enables an upward revision of the lower bound of the comparable EBITDA guidance.

