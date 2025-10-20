Raute Corporation: Inside information, profit warning: Raute updates its guidance - Comparable EBITDA will remain strong, although net sales will be lower than previously estimated

Raute Corporation, Stock exchange release, Inside information, October 20, 2025, at 3:40 p.m. EEST
Inside information, profit warning: Raute updates its guidance - Comparable EBITDA will remain strong, although net sales will be lower than previously estimated
New guidance for 2025:
Raute's 2025 net sales are expected to be between EUR 175-190 million and comparable EBITDA to be between EUR 22-27 million.
Previous guidance for 2025: (published on April 25, 2025):
Raute's 2025 net sales are expected to be between EUR 190-220 million and comparable EBITDA to be between EUR 20-27 million.
Rationale for the new guidance:
Raute's project deliveries have continued successfully, but a larger part of the order backlog is expected to be recognized as net sales only in the following year. The order intake improved during the third quarter compared to the first half of the year, but this is not expected to compensate the impact caused by the shift in net sales. At the same time Raute's continued strong operational execution enables an upward revision of the lower bound of the comparable EBITDA guidance.
RAUTE CORPORATION
Mika Saariaho
President and CEO
Mika Saariaho, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 154 9393
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Main media, www.raute.com
RAUTE IN BRIEF - Making Wood Matter
Raute acts as a partner for a sustainable future for the wood products industry. Our technologies cover various production processes as well as supporting digital and analyzer solutions for industrially manufactured wood products. In addition, we offer comprehensive service concepts from spare parts to regular maintenance and production modernizations. Our innovative technologies, software and service concepts are designed to support the efficient use of natural resources in our customers' production. Raute is the only turnkey supplier in the world that offers mill-wide technology solutions for veneer, plywood and LVL production. Raute's head office and largest production plant is located in Lahti. Our other production facilities are located in Kajaani, Vancouver, Canada and Pullman, Washington State, USA. In 2024, Raute's net sales were EUR 204.6 million The Group's headcount at the end of 2024 was 783. More about Raute: www.raute.com.