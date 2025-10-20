Peli BioThermal Expands Frankfurt Hub, Unlocking Greater Capacity for European Cold Chain Logistics

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peli BioThermal, the global leader in temperature-controlled packaging solutions, has completed the expansion of its Frankfurt Service Center, tripling its size to meet the growing demands of pharmaceutical manufacturers and logistics providers across Europe.

Frankfurt is one of the world's most important pharmaceutical and logistics hubs, with its central location and international airport serving as a critical gateway for life sciences shipments moving throughout Europe and beyond. The expanded facility builds on this strategic advantage, providing customers with increased capacity, advanced conditioning capabilities, and faster turnaround times to support time-sensitive therapies.

"Frankfurt plays a vital role in global pharmaceutical supply chains," said Sam Herbert, CEO of Peli BioThermal. "By significantly expanding our Service Center here, we are strengthening our European infrastructure and ensuring our customers have the scale, speed, and reliability they need to deliver life-saving treatments where and when they are needed most."

The Frankfurt expansion underscores Peli BioThermal's commitment to investing in regions central to pharmaceutical cold chain logistics, reinforcing the company's trusted global service network and supporting continued growth across Europe.

About Peli BioThermal

Peli BioThermal is the world's leading provider of temperature-controlled packaging solutions, serving the global life sciences industry. With a growing network of service centers, Peli BioThermal offers innovative products and services designed to safeguard life-saving medicines across the cold chain.

