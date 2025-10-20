Singapore has conditionally approved a 1 GW hydropower import project from Malaysia's Sarawak state, with first deliveries expected around 2035.Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) has granted conditional approval to Sembcorp Utilities Pte. Ltd. to import 1 GW of low-carbon electricity. Under the terms of the agreement, Sembcorp Utilities will work with its consortium partner, Malaysia's Sarawak Energy Berhad, to import the electricity from hydropower sources within the Malaysian state of Sarawak to Singapore. A statement from EMA says it preliminarily assessed the consortium's project ...

