Commonwealth M&A Facilitates Oxford Plumbing & Heating Acquisition by Sila Services

The Deal Marks Commonwealth M&A's Fifth Transaction in the Home Services Space

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Commonwealth M&A, LLC, a premier full-service Merger & Acquisition advisory firm providing transactional and valuation services to small and medium-sized businesses, has announced the acquisition of its client, Oxford Plumbing & Heating, by Sila Services, a leading home services platform.

For more than 70 years, Oxford Plumbing & Heating has built its reputation as one of Chester County's most trusted providers of residential and commercial plumbing and heating services. As a third-generation family-owned business, Oxford is known for its reliable service, deep community ties, and customer reach - making it one of the most respected names in the region's home services market.

"It was important for us to partner with a team who respected the legacy our grandfather built starting in 1951 and could seamlessly and expertly guide us through every step of the transition," said Ryan Edgington, former Owner and President of Oxford Plumbing and Heating. "Commonwealth M&A not only understood the plumbing and heating industry, but could easily grasp the uniqueness of a third-generation family business. We trusted them to advocate for what mattered most to us: our employees, our customers, and our reputation - and they truly delivered an outcome that honored us while securing the best future."

Commonwealth M&A is dedicated to guiding business owners through one of the most important decisions of their lives. A company as rich in history and legacy as Oxford Plumbing & Heating perfectly exemplifies that mission. By recognizing Oxford's past and positioning it for continued growth, the firm ensures that legacy businesses not only realize their value but are prepared to thrive for generations to come.

"Advising Oxford Plumbing & Heating was an honor for our team," said Rick Calabrese, Co-Founder of Commonwealth M&A. "Multi-generational businesses are rare these days, and carry tremendous legacy. The Edgington family built a trusted name over decades, and we're proud to have played a part in positioning Oxford for continued success under Sila Services."

"The home services sector has been really hot in the M&A market this year, but having managed several other HVAC deals, we've learned that there are definitely nuances when it comes to positioning the seller and highlighting the value of the business. Oxford is such a legacy name in the Pennsylvania area, we really wanted to do them justice and our past experience allowed us to leverage the right conversations to secure a deal that was right for them and for the buyer," said Joe Bergin, Co-Founder of Commonwealth M&A.

This transaction marks Commonwealth M&A's fifth home services transaction and demonstrates the firm's consistent ability to facilitate successful outcomes for owners and their teams in this space.

