Montag, 20.10.2025
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
20.10.25 | 15:45
125,70 Euro
+1,00 % +1,25
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESS Newswire
20.10.2025 15:38 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: Overcoming Hardship: How Anthony Found Hope and Healing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / KFC Foundation

Anthony has always been proud of the work he does as a Shift Supervisor at KFC in Lake City, FL. But after a major health challenge, he discovered another reason to be proud-knowing that the KFC Foundation was there to help him and his family when they needed it most.

Earlier this year, Anthony underwent a hip replacement surgery. Recovery meant time away from work and unexpected medical expenses that weighed heavily on him and his wife, Kristina.

"It was tough," Anthony shared. "I didn't know how we were going to make it."

That's when he turned to the KFC Foundation's Hardship Assistance program. With support from the program, Anthony and his family received the financial help they needed to focus on his recovery instead of worrying about bills.

"I'll be honest-I never used to believe in Round Up," Anthony admitted. "But after this, I see just how much of a difference it makes. The Foundation truly came through for me, and I want others to see that too."

Today, Anthony is back on his feet-literally and figuratively-and filled with gratitude.

"The help we received gave me peace of mind when I needed it most," he said. "I'm thankful for the Foundation and for everyone who gives through Round Up. You may not realize it, but you're changing lives-mine included."

Anthony's story is a reminder that the KFC Foundation is here for restaurant employees in their hardest moments, turning small acts of generosity into life-changing support.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/overcoming-hardship-how-anthony-found-hope-and-healing-1089372

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
