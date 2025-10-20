Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Royalties Inc. (CSE: RI) (OTCID: ROYIF) (or "the Company") announces that Tim Gallagher, Chairman & CEO will be presenting at the:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub: HOME PAGE

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Time: 11AM (Toronto Local Time EST)

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Royalties Inc., and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please register here: REGISTER

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": AGENDA

About Royalties Inc.

Royalties Inc. owns a 100% interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR owned as a separate asset, on the Bilbao silver-zinc-lead project, a 20 million ounce silver equivalent resource, located in the State of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Royalties Inc. owns 88% of the outstanding shares of Minera Portree de Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V ("MPZ") which holds an asserted claim backed by a court approved judgment on June 16, 2025 to a 2% net smelter royalty established in 2002 on five mining concessions called the 'Portree claims'. Capstone appealed the decision to the Supreme Court of the State of Zacatecas.

Royalties Inc. has a 4.9% stake in Music Royalties Inc. ("MRI"), which has acquired 31 cash-flowing catalogs and paid out over $12 million in dividends since 2019 from 7,000 songs generating a 7.2% annual yield.

For further information contact Royalties Inc. at www.royaltiesinc.com



Neither the CSE, OTC Markets nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of those terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: sufficient capital and financing required in order to fulfill the Company's business plans and strategy may not be obtained as expected; that the Company will not be able to pay future dividends; and other risks related to the Company as disclosed in the documents filed on the Company's profile at SEDAR+ at www.SEDARplus.ca. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release and they are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271086

SOURCE: Royalties Inc.