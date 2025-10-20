Anzeige
Montag, 20.10.2025
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
20.10.2025 15:50 Uhr
Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Georgia Reduces Carbon Intensity of Its Economy by Two-Thirds Since 2005, Even as GDP and Population Grew Significantly

New findings demonstrate that climate solutions and economic growth can go hand in hand, according to Georgia Tech researchers

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Georgia has made major progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions over the past two decades, even as its economy more than doubled and its population added nearly 2.5 million people. A new report from the Climate and Energy Policy Laboratory at Georgia Tech's Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School of Public Policy and Drawdown Georgia shows that between 2005 and 2024, statewide emissions fell by 33% while the carbon intensity of Georgia's economy dropped by more than two-thirds.

The "carbon intensity of the economy" is a way of measuring the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced per dollar of Gross Domestic Product. A lower carbon intensity indicates a greener economy, signifying progress in decoupling economic growth from the creation of carbon emissions.

Net emissions fell from 141 megatons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MT CO2e) in 2005 to 92 MT CO2e in 2024. Over the same period, Georgia's GDP surged from $389 billion to $883 billion, a 127% increase. The average carbon footprint per person declined by nearly half, from 15.8 to 8.2 metric tons per capita.

"This demonstrates that climate solutions and economic growth can go hand in hand," said Dr. Marilyn A. Brown, Regents' Professor and Brook Byers Professor of Sustainable Systems in the School of Public Policy at Georgia Tech and lead author of the report. "By transforming our electricity system, improving efficiency, and harnessing the power of our forests and wetlands, Georgia has achieved steep emissions cuts while building one of the fastest-growing economies in the country. To stay on this path, we must now turn more attention to transportation, natural gas use, and agriculture."

From Peak to Progress: Shrinking the Carbon Intensity of Georgia's Economy and Society highlights sector-by-sector trends:

  • Electricity: Retiring more than 5,000 megawatts of coal-fired power and adding 5,000 megawatts of solar capacity helped cut emissions from the grid by more than half, improving both air quality and public health.

  • Land Sinks: Georgia's 22 million acres of forests and coastal wetlands offset nearly 27% of the state's emissions each year, making the state a national leader in natural carbon sequestration.

  • Transportation: Now the largest source of emissions in Georgia, transportation produced nearly 60 Mt CO2e in 2024. Freight growth and diesel fuel use remain major challenges, even as electric vehicle adoption has increased.

  • Buildings & Industry: Cleaner electricity reduced emissions from homes and businesses, but rising direct use of natural gas has slowed progress.

  • Agriculture: Emissions have held steady overall, with reductions from improved soil management practices offset by increases in emissions from energy use and manure management.

John A. Lanier, executive director of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation and a founding partner of Drawdown Georgia, said the findings show what is possible when Georgia embraces climate solutions. "Georgia has proven that reducing emissions strengthens our economy, creates jobs, and spurs technological innovation. Continuing this momentum and remaining a leader for the South in delivering climate solutions that benefit our environment, our health, and our communities requires intention and political will - I hope we will make the right choices to keep moving forward."

Dr. William Drummond, Georgia Tech associate professor and contributor to the report, emphasized the importance of continued monitoring to understand the trends. "Our Greenhouse Gas Emissions Tracker allows us to see where progress is being made and where challenges remain. This kind of data is essential for policymakers, businesses, and communities to make informed decisions about the future of our state."

The full report, From Peak to Progress: Shrinking the Carbon Intensity of Georgia's Economy and Society, will be available to the public on October 20th.

About Drawdown Georgia

Drawdown Georgia is a statewide research-based initiative launched in 2020 that was born from a multi-university collaboration, funded by the Ray C. Anderson Foundation. Taking inspiration from Project Drawdown®, the world's leading resource for taking action on climate change, Drawdown Georgia localized that work by identifying the 20 highest-impact solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in our state over the next decade.

This framework focuses on climate solutions in five sectors: transportation, buildings & materials, food & agriculture, electricity, and land sinks. It considers how these solutions can reduce emissions and advance "beyond carbon" priorities, including equity, economic development, public health, and nurturing the larger environment.

Drawdown Georgia has grown into a "leader-full" movement, bringing together many organizations, universities, companies, leaders, and funders who are working to advance climate solutions in Georgia, including Drawdown Georgia Research, the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact, Drawdown Georgia Congregations, and Drawdown Georgia Higher Education. Learn more at drawdownga.org.

Media Contact: Lisa Lilienthal
lisa@dialogue.marketing 404.661.3679

Net Emissions of Georgia's Co2E in relation to to GDP and Population

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ray C. Anderson Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/georgia-reduces-carbon-intensity-of-its-economy-by-two-thirds-si-1089377

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
