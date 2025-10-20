TaiwanNext Foundation: Taiwan Tech Summit 2025 Focuses on Taiwan-US AI Power, Taiwan Demo Day Draws Over 150 Silicon Valley Investors to Next-Gen Startup Showcase

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / The Taiwan Tech Summit 2025, hosted by the non-profit organization, Taiwan Next Foundation, concluded its main event on September 20th at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Operating under the central theme of "CONNECT • INNOVATE • INVEST," the summit successfully connected critical industry, investment, and talent resources, vividly demonstrating the innovative strength of the Taiwan-US technology ecosystem.

Taiwan Demo Day Draws Over 150 Silicon Valley Investors to Next-Gen Startup Showcase (Photo provided by TaiwanNext Foundation)

Taiwan Demo Day Becomes a Magnet for AI Investment

The summit's most highly-anticipated event was Taiwan Demo Day, co-hosted by Taiwan Next and Startup Island Taiwan Silicon Valley Hub, with support from Taiwan's National Development Council (NDC).

The event focused on four major AI frontiers: Agentic AI, AI Applications, Physical AI, and Bio/Medical AI. It served as the premier platform for Taiwanese and international startups to secure Silicon Valley capital, attracting over 800 attendees, including more than 150 professional Silicon Valley investors.

Nine Elite Startups Define the Next Generation of AI

Nine outstanding teams were selected to present, all featuring at least one Taiwanese co-founder or possessing a strong link to Taiwan's industry. These teams, hailing from global tech hubs like Silicon Valley, Taiwan, Japan, Berlin, and New York, showcased remarkable international diversity. Notably, the cohort included three teams founded by successful serial entrepreneurs and three teams who are current or alumni members of the prestigious Y Combinator (YC) accelerator, emphasizing the high caliber of Taiwan's current AI startup generation.

The teams were exclusively focused on cutting-edge AI technology, spanning AI Agents, applications, and physical AI implementations:

Arklex.ai is building an enterprise-grade AI Agent control platform.

Swif.ai develops AI for cybersecurity compliance.

APMIC provides an enterprise-level All-in-one AI deployment tool.

Tenfold AI created a specialized document tool for lawyers.

Cosmicbrain ai built an AI-driven integrated development environment, the "Cursor for Robots."

Hera.video enables video animation generation from a single sentence.

TwinCounsel created an email-native AI legal navigator for lawyers.

Influenxio drives influencer marketing with AI.

RemoteNC designs Agentic AI specifically for the manufacturing industry.

These demonstrations highlighted both technological innovation and Taiwan's emerging, critical role in the global AI ecosystem.

Taiwan Demo Day 2025, Nine Elite Startups Define the Next Generation of AI (Photo provided by TaiwanNext Foundation)



Five Influential Investors Offer a Unique Perspective on Cross-Border Collaboration

Taiwan Demo Day invited Five influential investors offered a unique perspective on cross-border collaboration, reflecting the diverse pathways available:

Tiffine Wang, CEO of Onsen Global, shared the enterprise view from her extensive Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) experience.

Norman Liang, Partner at Upshot Venture, offered an essential early-stage venture capital perspective from the heart of Silicon Valley.

Terry Hsiao, a successful serial entrepreneur and angel investor, provided multifaceted insights from the founder's journey to the investor's seat.

Laurent Rains, Director of the Alchemist Accelerator, focused on B2B enterprise applications and offered a pulse check on the latest Silicon Valley market demands.

Brandon Chiang, General Manager of NTU Alumni Venture Capital, provided the strategic Taiwanese view on navigating cross-border investment.

Taiwan Demo Day 2025, attracting 150+ professional Silicon Valley investors (Photo provided by TaiwanNext Foundation)

Seamlessly Connecting Taiwan's Innovation with Silicon Valley Capital

Taiwan Demo Day was not just about pitches; it was a crucial networking platform, allowing founders to interact directly with Silicon Valley investors and innovators.

For the Taiwanese startups, this exclusive access is key to rapidly increasing international visibility, accelerating the commercialization of their technology, and attracting global talent. For Silicon Valley investors, it offers a streamlined way to tap directly into Taiwan's vibrant, high-quality startup ecosystem, creating a seamless connection to the necessary funding pipeline.

Taiwan Tech Summit 2025, the host and co-host organizations (Photo provided by TaiwanNext Foundation)

Contact:

Katie Hsieh

contact@taiwannext.org

SOURCE: TaiwanNext Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/taiwan-tech-summit-2025-focuses-on-taiwan-us-ai-power-taiwan-demo-day-d-1088348