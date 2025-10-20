Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 16:06 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CHIGEE Unveils CG Radar with BSD Rearview Mirror and XR-1 Motorcycle Dash Cam at EICMA 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CHIGEE, a smart-riding technology brand, will showcase a lineup of new safety and recording products at EICMA 2025. Visitors can experience the CG Radar with BSD Rearview Mirror and the XR-1 Motorcycle Dash Cam in Hall 11, T44 at Fiera Milano from November 4 to 9.

CHIGEE brings CG Radar (BSD mirror) and XR-1 dash cam to EICMA 2025. Hall 11, Booth T44, Nov 4-9.

What's new

CG Radar with BSD Rearview Mirror

An integrated radar and mirror system designed to help riders stay aware of vehicles approaching from the rear and blind zones.

Key highlights:

  • 77 GHz automotive-grade mmWave radar for precise rear and blind-zone detection
  • Intelligent recognition with rear-approach / tailgating alerts
  • Built-in high-brightness strobe for clear blind-spot warnings
  • Auto brightness for day- and night-time visibility
  • Works with CHIGEE AIO displays and BSD rearview-mirror indicators

XR-1 Motorcycle Dash Cam

A compact, dual-channel dash camera engineered for daily riding and touring.

Key highlights:

  • Dual 1080p, 60 fps recording for smooth, detailed footage
  • 137° wide-angle lenses to capture more of the road
  • IP68 rating for dust and water protection
  • 5G Wi-Fi for faster previews and downloads to the CHIGEE GO app
  • Built-in eMMC storage for reliable recording without separate cards

CHIGEE continues to focus on rider-first design that upgrades safety awareness and simplifies ownership. The CG Radar heightens blind-spot and rear-approach awareness with clear, intuitive alerts. The XR-1 brings high-frame-rate clarity, durable construction, and seamless connectivity to riders who want dependable evidence and memories from every ride.

"Our goal is simple: make every ride safer and smarter while keeping installation and daily use straightforward," said the CHIGEE team. "We look forward to meeting riders at EICMA and demonstrating the new lineup."

See CHIGEE at EICMA

Event: EICMA 2025
Dates: November 4-9
Venue: Fiera Milano, SS.33 del Sempione 28, 20017 Rho, Milan, Italy
Booth: Hall 11, T44

Media Contact

CHIGEE PR Team
Email: press@chigeego.com
Website: https://www.chigee.com/

About CHIGEE

CHIGEE is a technology company dedicated to developing smart riding systems and motorcycle accessories that enhance safety, performance, and riding enjoyment. With a global community of passionate riders, CHIGEE continues to push the boundaries of connected motorcycling.

Facebook: Chigee Global
Instagram: @chigeeglobal
Youtube: Chigee Official

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799698/CHIGEE_brings_CG_Radar__BSD_mirror__and_XR_1_dash_cam_to_EICMA_2025__Hall_11__Booth_T44__Nov_4_9.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601473/CHIGEE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chigee-unveils-cg-radar-with-bsd-rearview-mirror-and-xr-1-motorcycle-dash-cam-at-eicma-2025-302588866.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.