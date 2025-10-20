AKEEYO Showcases Next-Generation AKY-710 Lite and AKY-730 Pro at EICMA 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AKEEYO, a premier manufacturer of advanced driving recorders, is excited to announce its participation in EICMA 2025 (Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori), the world's leading motorcycle exhibition. From November 4-9, 2025, the company will present its latest innovations at Fiera Milano, SS.33 del Sempione 28, 20017 Rho (Milan), Italy, Hall 4, Booth S86d.

Event Details:

Exhibition: EICMA 2025

EICMA 2025 Dates: November 4-9, 2025

November 4-9, 2025 Location: Fiera Milano, SS.33 del Sempione 28, 20017 Rho (Milan), Italy

Fiera Milano, SS.33 del Sempione 28, 20017 Rho (Milan), Italy Booth: HALL 4, S86d

Introducing Next-Generation Bike and Moto Cameras

AKEEYO will debut two groundbreaking products designed to elevate rider safety and recording capabilities:

AKY-710 Lite: Your Essential Riding Companion

The AKY-710 Lite combines performance with practicality, featuring:

F2.0 ultra-large aperture for superior low-light performance

for superior low-light performance IP66 water and dust resistance for all-weather use

water and dust resistance for all-weather use 1,800 mAh battery for up to 8 hours of continuous recording

battery for up to of continuous recording 1080P at 27.5 fps high-definition video capture

high-definition video capture 2.4G WiFi for seamless connectivity and transfers

for seamless connectivity and transfers OTA firmware updates for future-proof functionality

AKY-730 Pro: Professional-Grade Performance

The flagship AKY-730Pro delivers premium features for demanding riders:

1.14" IPS touch screen for easy operation and playback

for easy operation and playback IP66 water and dust resistance

water and dust resistance Built-in GPS for accurate route tracking and location data

for accurate route tracking and location data Gyro-assisted Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for smoother footage on rough roads

for smoother footage on rough roads 3,500 mAh high-capacity battery for extended sessions

AKEEYO will also showcase the broader 710 series, including AKY-710S and AKY-710 Pro, alongside an intelligent riding system for motorcycles and bicycles. All products are designed to work on both bicycles and motorcycles, with versatile handlebar, stem, and helmet mounting options.

Visit AKEEYO at EICMA

Motorcycle enthusiasts, dealers, and industry professionals are invited to visit AKEEYO at HALL 4, Booth S86d to experience these innovative products firsthand. Our team will be available for live demonstrations, technical consultations, and partnership discussions. Dealer and distribution inquiries: submit your details using this form.

About AKEEYO

AKEEYO is a leading innovator in camera technology for bikes, motorcycles, and cars. From daily commuting to long-distance travel, we design rugged dash and action cameras that improve safety awareness and make it easy to record, review, and share the road. With a focus on quality and practical features, AKEEYO serves riders and drivers worldwide.

For Media Inquiries:press@akeeyo.com

Website:www.akeeyo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800154/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714582/AKEEYO_LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akeeyo-showcases-next-generation-aky-710-lite-and-aky-730-pro-at-eicma-2025-302588864.html