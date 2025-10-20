Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 16:06 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AKEEYO Showcases Next-Generation AKY-710 Lite and AKY-730 Pro at EICMA 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AKEEYO, a premier manufacturer of advanced driving recorders, is excited to announce its participation in EICMA 2025 (Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori), the world's leading motorcycle exhibition. From November 4-9, 2025, the company will present its latest innovations at Fiera Milano, SS.33 del Sempione 28, 20017 Rho (Milan), Italy, Hall 4, Booth S86d.

AKEEYO showcases next-generation AKY-710 Lite and AKY-730 Pro at EICMA 2025. Hall 4, Booth S86d, Nov 4-9, Fiera Milano, Rho.

Event Details:

  • Exhibition: EICMA 2025
  • Dates: November 4-9, 2025
  • Location: Fiera Milano, SS.33 del Sempione 28, 20017 Rho (Milan), Italy
  • Booth: HALL 4, S86d

Introducing Next-Generation Bike and Moto Cameras

AKEEYO will debut two groundbreaking products designed to elevate rider safety and recording capabilities:

AKY-710 Lite: Your Essential Riding Companion

The AKY-710 Lite combines performance with practicality, featuring:

  • F2.0 ultra-large aperture for superior low-light performance
  • IP66 water and dust resistance for all-weather use
  • 1,800 mAh battery for up to 8 hours of continuous recording
  • 1080P at 27.5 fps high-definition video capture
  • 2.4G WiFi for seamless connectivity and transfers
  • OTA firmware updates for future-proof functionality

AKY-730 Pro: Professional-Grade Performance

The flagship AKY-730Pro delivers premium features for demanding riders:

  • 1.14" IPS touch screen for easy operation and playback
  • IP66 water and dust resistance
  • Built-in GPS for accurate route tracking and location data
  • Gyro-assisted Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for smoother footage on rough roads
  • 3,500 mAh high-capacity battery for extended sessions

AKEEYO will also showcase the broader 710 series, including AKY-710S and AKY-710 Pro, alongside an intelligent riding system for motorcycles and bicycles. All products are designed to work on both bicycles and motorcycles, with versatile handlebar, stem, and helmet mounting options.

Visit AKEEYO at EICMA

Motorcycle enthusiasts, dealers, and industry professionals are invited to visit AKEEYO at HALL 4, Booth S86d to experience these innovative products firsthand. Our team will be available for live demonstrations, technical consultations, and partnership discussions. Dealer and distribution inquiries: submit your details using this form.

About AKEEYO

AKEEYO is a leading innovator in camera technology for bikes, motorcycles, and cars. From daily commuting to long-distance travel, we design rugged dash and action cameras that improve safety awareness and make it easy to record, review, and share the road. With a focus on quality and practical features, AKEEYO serves riders and drivers worldwide.

For Media Inquiries:press@akeeyo.com

Website:www.akeeyo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800154/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714582/AKEEYO_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akeeyo-showcases-next-generation-aky-710-lite-and-aky-730-pro-at-eicma-2025-302588864.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.